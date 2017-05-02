 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

20 Refreshing Aguas Frescas in Austin

Where to Find Actually Good Bagels in Austin

Where to Eat and Drink After Cooling Off in Austin’s Public Pools

More in Austin See more maps
A tall blue cocktail in a glass with a pink flower in front of a swimming pool.
A poolside cocktail from East Austin Hotel.
East Austin Hotel

Where to Dip in Pools and Sip Cocktails in Austin

Swimming with drinks

by Erin Russell Updated
2 comments / new
View as Map
A poolside cocktail from East Austin Hotel.
| East Austin Hotel
by Erin Russell Updated
2 comments / new

Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to enjoy your adult beverage of choice next to a body of water. For those of us who prefer this experience chlorinated and free of slimy fish, there are lots of options around Austin with sparkling pools.

Looking for a party? The Wet Deck at the W Austin offers a rowdy weekend place. If a mellow, feel-good vibe is what you seek, check out Kitty Cohen’s. Whatever your pool style, grab a lounge chair, put a tiny umbrella in that drink, and kick back to celebrate the season.

For more drinking ideas, check out Eater’s day-drinking guide, along with our cocktail heatmap and essential list, frozen drinks, margaritas, frosé, and beer. Then there’s also our guide to the best restaurants and bars near Austin’s public pools.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

Copy Link

For a luxurious pool experience, head to the Barton Creek resort, where day passes gives you access to a variety of water experiences, such as the infinity pool, the hot tub (both of which are for adults only), and the family-friendly heated pools. There are a la carte food and drink services from the on-site Tex-Mex restaurant Nopales. Day passes are $75 for adults and children, and free for babies. There are also bookable cabanas with a free fruit tray, a mini-fridge with non-boozy drinks, and more for $300 or $400 for adults only. Book everything online. Pool hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 329-4000
(512) 329-4000

Also featured in:

Hotel Ella

Copy Link

This historic hotel adjacent to the University of Texas at Austin campus has quite a modern setup at the pool. The $35 day pass — available Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays — includes pool access from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., valet parking (until 6 p.m.), a reserved table/seat, and the a la carte food and drink menu from noon to 5 p.m. The latter comes from the on-site restaurant Goodall’s Kitchen. Passes can be booked online.

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 495-1800
(512) 495-1800
A long pool with lawn chairs and a green grass backdrop.
Hotel Ella’s pool.
Jake Holt

Also featured in:

Otopia Rooftop Lounge

Copy Link

Campus-area hotel the Otis’s pool and lounge features a great city view as well as a la carte food and drinks. Day passes are $45 and four-people cabanas are $200 with your own server. Book everything online. Pool hours are from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

1901 San Antonio St Unit 1100, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 243-9040
(737) 243-9040

Also featured in:

Azul Rooftop

Copy Link

The way-high-up-there pool at the Westin Austin Downtown offers gorgeous views plus a la carte food and drinks. The day pass allows access from 1 to 5 p.m. with discounted valet parking for $50. Then there’s the cabana for up to six people from 2 to 6 p.m. with a firepit and free bottle of sparking wine plus food and drink minimums, all for $300. Book everything online. The pool is open daily.

310 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701
(512) 792-5622
(512) 792-5622

Also featured in:

Wet Deck at the W

Copy Link

The trendy, sleek Wet Deck at the downtown W Hotel definitely attracts a crowd during the summer. There are several swim pass options, including the day passes starting at $25 with access from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and the zodiac-themed night swims starting at $25 and come with a free frozen cocktail. Unfortunately, the general Sunset Swim passes for evening access are already booked up for the rest of the season. Day passes can be booked online. People can also rent cabanas and bungalows for pool access, ranging from $200 to $250, which come with food and drink purchasing minimums on site. Pool access is available Sunday through Friday.

200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX
(512) 567-9801
(512) 567-9801

East Austin Hotel

Copy Link

The East Side hotel has a ’60s retro vibe with a pool bar called Pool Bar right next to the — you’ve guessed it — pool, with plenty of drinks and frozen cocktails. Day passes are $25 ($15 for children) and $30 during the Sunday party. There are two timed day pass options, the noon and then the 4 p.m. one, both available for $40 each.

1108 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(737) 205-8888
(737) 205-8888

Also featured in:

JW Marriott Austin

Copy Link

With an outline of the great state of Texas gracing its bottom and views of Lady Bird Lake and the Texas Capitol, the JW Marriott’s heated rooftop pool is quite the sensory experience. The pool bar serves up simple a la carte snacks and cocktails to beat the heat, with frozen options and libations with fresh juice. There are $50 day passes available with access from noon to 9 p.m. Then there are also daytime and evening cabanas (with food and drink minimums) and daybed rentals available for $150 to $300, all with various food and drink minimums. Everything can be booked online. Pool hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX
(512) 474-4777
(512) 474-4777

Also featured in:

Austin Marriott Downtown

Copy Link

Yes, another downtown hotel, and this one has access to on-site tiki bar Zanzibar for a la carte drinks and foods. The $40 day pass comes with a server who will bring your food/drinks wherever you are. And then there are cabanas that come with bottled water and mixers for bottled spirits for $25 or the VIP for $1,000. Keep in mind that the pool is for people 21 years or older. Book everything online. Pool hours are from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

304 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 457-1111
(512) 457-1111

Also featured in:

The Line Austin

Copy Link

One of the biggest benefits of pooling at this downtown hotel is access to one of the city’s best taco spots Veracruz All Natural, which operates a walk-up window right at the pool. Also the views of the lake and Congress Avenue bridge are fun. There are also a carte drinks available. Day passes are $30 for adults, $25 for children, and free for babies from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. And then there are half-day versions available from 2 to 10 p.m. for $40. Both come with free valet parking. Book everything online.

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-9611
(512) 478-9611

Also featured in:

Carpenter Hotel

Copy Link

The Zilker hotel’s pool includes access to its pool bar and food menus, including sandwiches, cashew dips, and many cocktails, beers, and wines. The $40 day passes are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

400 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 682-5300
(512) 682-5300

Also featured in:

Fairmont Austin

Copy Link

Access the Vegas-style pool at the downtown hotel (complete with rooftop palm trees) through day passes or daybed or cabana reservations. The former are $35 for adults and $20 for children; daybeds range are $150 or $200 depending on the style; and cabanas are $275 to $900 for varying group sizes and amenities. A la carte food and drinks are available from the on-site pool bar Rules & Regs. Book everything online. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to sunset. Sunday through Thursday.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000
A hotel swimming pool.
Fairmont’s pool.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Also featured in:

Kitty Cohen's

Copy Link

Think a hotel pool is too bougie? No need for a swimsuit — head to the east side bar for ’70s nostalgia and a shallow wading pool. The bar does provide towels in case you want to get your feet wet, otherwise, sun yourself on the huge patio and sip on classic cocktails like a frozen dreamsicle.

2211 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX

Also featured in:

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Copy Link

The fancier downtown hotel’s day pass comes with a free frozen drink, hourly specials including sorbets, access to the a la carte menu from the pool bar/restaurant, and more, available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The $75 pass can be made by calling (512) 685-8160. The pool pass drops to $40 if booking a spa service.

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-4500
(512) 478-4500

Also featured in:

Hotel Van Zandt

Copy Link

The pool at the top of the downtown hotel features rooftop views from Rainey and drinks and snacks from on-site restaurant Geraldine’s. Day passes are $34 for adults and $25 for children (babies are free) with valet parking available for $14, and then there are various day beds and cabana options ranging from $100 to $400. Book everything online. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to sunset daily.

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 542-5300
(512) 542-5300
A hotel pool.
Geraldine’s pool deck
Geraldine’s

Hotel Magdalena

Copy Link

The trendy newer off-South Congress hotel’s pool is available via day passes in Travis Heights, which come with a 15 percent discount to the retail shop, plus a la carte drinks and food for $30/adults and $15/children. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but keep in mind children aren’t allowed after 6 p.m.

1101 Music Ln, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1000
(512) 442-1000

More in Maps

South Congress Hotel

Copy Link

The poolside bar at the ultra-modern South Congress Hotel in Travis Heights is stocked with a la carte foods and sips from its popular restaurant Café No Sé. Admire the views of South Congress and the downtown skyline with a glass of rosé. Pool passes include parking; weekday ones are $40 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; weekend passes are $75 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and then there are special summer Sunday ones available for $20 from 1 to 7 p.m. There are also cabanas for up to four people with a bottle of champagne or bucket of beer for $300 on weekdays or $400 on weekends. Book everything online.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa

8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735

For a luxurious pool experience, head to the Barton Creek resort, where day passes gives you access to a variety of water experiences, such as the infinity pool, the hot tub (both of which are for adults only), and the family-friendly heated pools. There are a la carte food and drink services from the on-site Tex-Mex restaurant Nopales. Day passes are $75 for adults and children, and free for babies. There are also bookable cabanas with a free fruit tray, a mini-fridge with non-boozy drinks, and more for $300 or $400 for adults only. Book everything online. Pool hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 329-4000
(512) 329-4000

Hotel Ella

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705

This historic hotel adjacent to the University of Texas at Austin campus has quite a modern setup at the pool. The $35 day pass — available Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays — includes pool access from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., valet parking (until 6 p.m.), a reserved table/seat, and the a la carte food and drink menu from noon to 5 p.m. The latter comes from the on-site restaurant Goodall’s Kitchen. Passes can be booked online.

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 495-1800
(512) 495-1800
A long pool with lawn chairs and a green grass backdrop.
Hotel Ella’s pool.
Jake Holt

Otopia Rooftop Lounge

1901 San Antonio St Unit 1100, Austin, TX 78705

Campus-area hotel the Otis’s pool and lounge features a great city view as well as a la carte food and drinks. Day passes are $45 and four-people cabanas are $200 with your own server. Book everything online. Pool hours are from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

1901 San Antonio St Unit 1100, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 243-9040
(737) 243-9040

Azul Rooftop

310 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701

The way-high-up-there pool at the Westin Austin Downtown offers gorgeous views plus a la carte food and drinks. The day pass allows access from 1 to 5 p.m. with discounted valet parking for $50. Then there’s the cabana for up to six people from 2 to 6 p.m. with a firepit and free bottle of sparking wine plus food and drink minimums, all for $300. Book everything online. The pool is open daily.

310 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701
(512) 792-5622
(512) 792-5622

Wet Deck at the W

200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX

The trendy, sleek Wet Deck at the downtown W Hotel definitely attracts a crowd during the summer. There are several swim pass options, including the day passes starting at $25 with access from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and the zodiac-themed night swims starting at $25 and come with a free frozen cocktail. Unfortunately, the general Sunset Swim passes for evening access are already booked up for the rest of the season. Day passes can be booked online. People can also rent cabanas and bungalows for pool access, ranging from $200 to $250, which come with food and drink purchasing minimums on site. Pool access is available Sunday through Friday.

200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX
(512) 567-9801
(512) 567-9801

East Austin Hotel

1108 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The East Side hotel has a ’60s retro vibe with a pool bar called Pool Bar right next to the — you’ve guessed it — pool, with plenty of drinks and frozen cocktails. Day passes are $25 ($15 for children) and $30 during the Sunday party. There are two timed day pass options, the noon and then the 4 p.m. one, both available for $40 each.

1108 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(737) 205-8888
(737) 205-8888

JW Marriott Austin

110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX

With an outline of the great state of Texas gracing its bottom and views of Lady Bird Lake and the Texas Capitol, the JW Marriott’s heated rooftop pool is quite the sensory experience. The pool bar serves up simple a la carte snacks and cocktails to beat the heat, with frozen options and libations with fresh juice. There are $50 day passes available with access from noon to 9 p.m. Then there are also daytime and evening cabanas (with food and drink minimums) and daybed rentals available for $150 to $300, all with various food and drink minimums. Everything can be booked online. Pool hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX
(512) 474-4777
(512) 474-4777

Austin Marriott Downtown

304 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

Yes, another downtown hotel, and this one has access to on-site tiki bar Zanzibar for a la carte drinks and foods. The $40 day pass comes with a server who will bring your food/drinks wherever you are. And then there are cabanas that come with bottled water and mixers for bottled spirits for $25 or the VIP for $1,000. Keep in mind that the pool is for people 21 years or older. Book everything online. Pool hours are from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

304 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 457-1111
(512) 457-1111

The Line Austin

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

One of the biggest benefits of pooling at this downtown hotel is access to one of the city’s best taco spots Veracruz All Natural, which operates a walk-up window right at the pool. Also the views of the lake and Congress Avenue bridge are fun. There are also a carte drinks available. Day passes are $30 for adults, $25 for children, and free for babies from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. And then there are half-day versions available from 2 to 10 p.m. for $40. Both come with free valet parking. Book everything online.

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-9611
(512) 478-9611

Carpenter Hotel

400 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704

The Zilker hotel’s pool includes access to its pool bar and food menus, including sandwiches, cashew dips, and many cocktails, beers, and wines. The $40 day passes are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

400 Josephine St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 682-5300
(512) 682-5300

Fairmont Austin

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

Access the Vegas-style pool at the downtown hotel (complete with rooftop palm trees) through day passes or daybed or cabana reservations. The former are $35 for adults and $20 for children; daybeds range are $150 or $200 depending on the style; and cabanas are $275 to $900 for varying group sizes and amenities. A la carte food and drinks are available from the on-site pool bar Rules & Regs. Book everything online. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to sunset. Sunday through Thursday.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000
A hotel swimming pool.
Fairmont’s pool.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Kitty Cohen's

2211 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX

Think a hotel pool is too bougie? No need for a swimsuit — head to the east side bar for ’70s nostalgia and a shallow wading pool. The bar does provide towels in case you want to get your feet wet, otherwise, sun yourself on the huge patio and sip on classic cocktails like a frozen dreamsicle.

2211 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

The fancier downtown hotel’s day pass comes with a free frozen drink, hourly specials including sorbets, access to the a la carte menu from the pool bar/restaurant, and more, available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The $75 pass can be made by calling (512) 685-8160. The pool pass drops to $40 if booking a spa service.

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-4500
(512) 478-4500

Hotel Van Zandt

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701

The pool at the top of the downtown hotel features rooftop views from Rainey and drinks and snacks from on-site restaurant Geraldine’s. Day passes are $34 for adults and $25 for children (babies are free) with valet parking available for $14, and then there are various day beds and cabana options ranging from $100 to $400. Book everything online. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to sunset daily.

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 542-5300
(512) 542-5300
A hotel pool.
Geraldine’s pool deck
Geraldine’s

Hotel Magdalena

1101 Music Ln, Austin, TX 78704

The trendy newer off-South Congress hotel’s pool is available via day passes in Travis Heights, which come with a 15 percent discount to the retail shop, plus a la carte drinks and food for $30/adults and $15/children. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but keep in mind children aren’t allowed after 6 p.m.

1101 Music Ln, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1000
(512) 442-1000

Related Maps

South Congress Hotel

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX

The poolside bar at the ultra-modern South Congress Hotel in Travis Heights is stocked with a la carte foods and sips from its popular restaurant Café No Sé. Admire the views of South Congress and the downtown skyline with a glass of rosé. Pool passes include parking; weekday ones are $40 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; weekend passes are $75 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday; and then there are special summer Sunday ones available for $20 from 1 to 7 p.m. There are also cabanas for up to four people with a bottle of champagne or bucket of beer for $300 on weekdays or $400 on weekends. Book everything online.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX

Related Maps