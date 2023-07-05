While Austin doesn’t have its own distinctive pizza style, it still boasts great options from across the pizza universe. The city’s pizza scene is booming with a cornucopia of distinctive and delicious pies. This includes the longtime offerings from Home Slice Pizza, Via 313’s Detroit-style thick rectangle pies, classic pies from Little Deli, gas station options like Giovanni’s Pizza Stand, and vegan options from Lil’ Nonna’s.Read More
18 Great Pizza Spots in Austin
From Neapolitan to New York-style to vegan, the styles vary but every pie is top-shelf
Pedroso's Pizza
The Wooten truck parked outside of the Night Owl bar fires up really amazing pies and slices. There are thick Sicilian and Grandma pies, New York-style ones, and what it dubs American-style, with lots of cheese and sauce). Don’t miss out on the stromboli and calzones too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.
Little Deli & Pizzeria
One of Austin's most underrated pizzerias, the Jersey-style pies draw fans from all over town. The Crestview restaurant also has a second location in Windsor Park. Curbside pickup orders can be placed over the phone or in person. Both locations are open for dine-in services with outdoor areas available.
Bufalina Due
The team at Bufalina Due and its returning counterpart Bufalina in East Austin create expertly executed Neapolitan pies that have earned raves from critics and diners alike. Bonus: there’s an excellent wine list that focuses on natural wine. Orders can be placed online for curbside pickups. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.
Allday Pizza
Finally, the long-awaited pizza pop-up opened its first of two physical locations this year. The New York-style menu spans fantastic slices topped with cheeses, vegetables, and meats. Pair it with a bottle or glass of wine from host site Flo’s. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Tony C’s is one of the few pizzerias in town that serves coal-fired pizza. There's a location on West Parmer Lane too. Pickup and Door Dash delivery orders can be placed online. The restaurants are open for dine-in service, with outdoor areas.
Li'l Nonna's
The pizza trailer, now parked at Progress, focuses on vegan New York-style pies, made with vegan mozzarella, beet-based pepperoni, seitan sausage, smoky tempeh, and more. Takeout and DoorDash delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.
Oddwood Brewing
The MLK brewery fires up fantastic personal-sized thin-crust pies with loads of toppings from meats (anchovies to Italian sausages), vegetables (broccoli to olives), and cheeses (vegan to ricotta). Pickup orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
The longtime Westlake Hills pizzeria offers a great variety of specialty pies and build-your-own ones, as well as gluten-free crusts and vegan cheeses. Pickups and curbside pickups can be placed online and there are Favor deliveries. The restaurant is open for dine-in service, with some outdoor tables.
Favorite Pizza
New York pizza fans can find great slices and pies at the downtown pizza spot. And for fans of Queens, New York baseball team the Mets, there are tons of memorabilia, photos, decor, and specials named after players. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in areas.
East Side Pies
The creative and playful combinations at the Austin mini-chain take toppings to a new level, and the Austin-centric names don't hurt. To-go and delivery orders can be placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.
The Backspace
This Neapolitan pizzeria from chef Shawn Cirkiel is a welcome alternative to downtown's drunk pizza scene. The wood-fired oven is straight out of Naples. The space is intimate and a bit more upscale than most pizzerias. There’s a second location on West Anderson Lane, too. Orders can be placed online for pickups, and there are deliveries through Favor. Both locations are open for indoor dine-in service.
Via 313
With two trucks and many physical restaurants, Via 313’s Detroit-style pies are well-known in the Austin pizza scene. The thick-crust square pizzas are actually baked in auto-part pans from the Motor City. Pickup orders can be placed online. The restaurants are open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services; the truck’s host bars are open for on-site services with outdoor areas.
Possum Pizza
The Holly truck is all about vegan thin-crust pizza, from the cheese to the seitan pepperoni, plus vegan appetizers like mozzarella sticks and fried chicken. Pickup orders can be placed in person, over the phone, or via text message; there are Favor deliveries; and there are tables for outdoor dine-in service.
Home Slice Pizza
This mega-popular New York-style pizzeria ushered in a new era of Austin pizza when it opened in 2005, and it is still pleasing crowds over 17 years later. There’s a second restaurant up in North Loop too. Both locations are offering takeout via online or in person orders. The restaurants are open for dine-in services, with outdoor areas.
The ABGB
The South Austin brewery embraces the beautiful combination of pizza and beer. Slices and pies are available (with gluten-free options), and toppings range from white clam to a cheese-less marinara to blackberry and pistachio. To-go orders can be placed online; there are Favor deliveries. The brewpub is open for dine-in service with a large outdoor area.
Giovanni's Pizza Stand
Believe it or not, there is some truly great pizza to be had inside this Valero station. Gluten-free crusts are available too. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person.
Conans Pizza South
For deep-pan pizza, Conans is the Austin answer, with a second location up north too. There are optional wheat crusts plus plenty of vegan options too. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online or over the phone. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service.
Side Eye Pie
The co-founder of the now-closed pizza truck Dough Boys opened his own new truck last summer, parked at McKinney brewery Meanwhile. Side Eye slings fun Neapolitan pies, including the veggie-loaded the Garden. Takeout and Door Dash delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.