The Perfect Hill Country Pie Road Trip, Mapped

Summers are made for road trips, and pies are the perfect summer dessert, so why not combine the two with a massive pie journey around the Texas Hill Country?

Begin up north in Georgetown with Monument Cafe’s magnificent chocolate pied, trek out to Marble Falls for Blue Bonnet Cafe’s fluffy meringues, veer through Austin for some itsy-bitsy options from Tiny Pies, loop out into Fredericksburg for seasonal fruit pies featured Fredericksburg Pie Company, venture into the far west direction for Lost Maples Cafe’s varieties in Utopia, and so on.

For more pie, check out Austin’s best takes, as well as the city’s outstanding bakeries. Explore the rest of the Hill Country, from restaurants to barbecue spots.