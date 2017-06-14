 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Texas Pie Company’s pie
A chocolate pie from Texas Pie Company
Texas Pie Company

The Perfect Hill Country Pie Road Trip, Mapped

Meringues and peaches and pecans and chocolate

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
A chocolate pie from Texas Pie Company
| Texas Pie Company
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Summers are made for road trips, and pies are the perfect summer dessert, so why not combine the two with a massive pie journey around the Texas Hill Country?

Begin up north in Georgetown with Monument Cafe’s magnificent chocolate pied, trek out to Marble Falls for Blue Bonnet Cafe’s fluffy meringues, veer through Austin for some itsy-bitsy options from Tiny Pies, loop out into Fredericksburg for seasonal fruit pies featured Fredericksburg Pie Company, venture into the far west direction for Lost Maples Cafe’s varieties in Utopia, and so on.

For more pie, check out Austin’s best takes, as well as the city’s outstanding bakeries. Explore the rest of the Hill Country, from restaurants to barbecue spots.

Monument Cafe

Enjoy the greatness of the American roadside cafe at the Georgetown restaurant, and sweeten the ambiance with the classic chocolate or coconut cream pies, or try a fried pie of the day. The restaurant is open for daytime dine-in and takeout services.

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626
(512) 930-9586
(512) 930-9586

Blue Bonnet Cafe

This charming Marble Falls restaurant is so serious about pie, from the stellar meringues (the lemon is excellent) to fruit-jammed ones to even an apple made without added sugar. While it’s a bit out of the way, it’s a worthy stop along the road trip. The restaurant is open for dine-in and call-ahead curbside pickups. Pickup orders for entire pies can be made in advance.

211 US-281, Marble Falls, TX 78654
(830) 693-2344
(830) 693-2344

Tiny Pies

Pie portions can be hefty, so might as well make one of those servings a tiny one. Not just a gimmick, these small pies are made with well-sourced ingredients by the mother/daughter team. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online; there are additional locations throughout Austin.

5035 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 916-0184
(512) 916-0184

Fredericksburg Pie Company

The vintage shop clearly has the right attitude about pie. Its slogan is: "Where good pie is more than a memory.” The menu spans cream, fruit (yes, peach is an option), and pecan. The shop is open for dine-in and takeout services, with call-ahead ordering available for whole pies. Check its website ahead of time because it’s been taking days off throughout the year.

108 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 990-6992
(830) 990-6992

Texas Pie Company

Kyle is the pie capital of Texas for a reason. The restaurant features a giant fake pie fixed to the awning, and yes, the pie is really good. The menu is very long, so there’s always a new flavor to try. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout services, with third-party deliveries and national shipping available.

202 W Center St, Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-5885
(512) 268-5885

Lost Maples Cafe

Head southwest to Utopia, where Lost Maples Cafe dishes out classic pies, from meringues, fudge pecans, apples, and more. The restaurant is open for dine-in and takeout services.

384 Main St, Utopia, TX 78884
(830) 966-2221
(830) 966-2221

