A pancake from above in a pool of syrup with scattered berries on a plate.
The pancake at Paperboy.
Paperboy/Facebook

16 of Austin’s Fluffiest Pancake Stacks

Pillow-y piles of classic pancakes, from ricotta-lemon to gingerbread, and even gluten-free ones

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
The pancake at Paperboy.
| Paperboy/Facebook
While breakfast tacos are the unofficial breakfast of Austin, some days, only a stack of fluffy pancakes will do. It’s a good excuse to begin the day (or night) with cake, after all, and these Austin restaurants offer the best pancakes in the city that definitely hit that sweet spot.

From huge plates of classic buttermilk cakes drizzled with real maple syrup at Counter Café to gluten-free pancakes at Picnik to gingerbread classics at Magnolia Cafe, these pancakes will give Austin diners a beautiful morning or night. Order one or two or an entire stack.

For other morning needs, scope out Austin’s best breakfast restaurants, brunch spots (essential or new), coffee shops, bakeries, breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Follow the business’s rules, be sure to wear a mask, and tip well.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Original Pancake House

1700 W Parmer Ln #650
Austin, TX 78727
(512) 873-7200
(512) 873-7200
Visit Website

Not to be confused with IHOP, this Portland-based chain offers more than a dozen types of pancakes. The apple pancake and the Dutch baby are not to be missed. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in service; takeout orders can be placed online.

2. Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
(737) 226-0644
(737) 226-0644
Visit Website

Order gluten-free, cassava-based pancakes at the diet-inclusive food truck’s physical restaurant during weekend brunch. There is indoor dine-in service; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

The gluten-free pancakes at Picnik
The gluten-free pancakes at Picnik
Picnik/Yelp

3. Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 459-1010
(512) 459-1010
Visit Website

North Loop’s farm-to-table dining institution also offers Sunday brunch, where diners can order fluffy pancakes with peach jam alongside the restaurant’s famous gruyere and black pepper popovers for the ultimate carb-loading meal. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

4. Kerbey Lane Cafe

3704 Kerbey Ln
Austin, TX 78731
(512) 451-1436
(512) 451-1436
Visit Website

From buttermilk to gingerbread to fun specials like birthday cake or s’mores, it’s impossible to go wrong at this Austin classic dinner chain. All restaurants are open for dine-in services, with some patios available; takeout and Door Dash delivery orders can be placed online.

Lemon poppy pancakes from Kerbey Lane Cafe
Lemon poppy pancakes from Kerbey Lane Cafe
Kerbey Lane Cafe/Facebook

5. The Omelettry

4631 Airport Blvd #131a
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 453-5062
(512) 453-5062
Visit Website

People may be sad that the Frisco is gone, but this other longtime restaurant still embodies that old-school diner vibe with classic pancakes. Pro tip: Order a side of a short-stack with any of the breakfast dishes. There are indoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

6. Tiny Boxwoods Austin

1503 W 35th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 220-0698
(512) 220-0698
Visit Website

Known for great cookies, this Houston import offers brunch both Saturday and Sunday with blueberry pancakes paired with blueberry compote, whipped honey butter, and warm maple syrup. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

7. Uncle Nicky's

4222 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 318-2877
(512) 318-2877
Visit Website

Both locations of the Italian bistro (this one in Hyde Park, the other in Central East Austin) dish up a weekend brunch with adorable miniature ricotta pancakes on the menu. Both locations offer indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

A person pouring syrup onto a stack of pancakes.
Pancakes from Uncle Nicky’s.
Uncle Nicky’s/Facebook

8. Pacha Organic Cafe

2915 Guadalupe St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 420-8758
(512) 420-8758
Visit Website

Along with the morning basics, the relocated coffee shop offers savory pancakes, like bacon and cheese. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

9. Josephine House

1601 Waterston Ave
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584
Visit Website

The bright restaurant’s lemon-ricotta pancakes are the perfect addition to any daytime meal during its daily brunch hours. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

10. Paperboy

1203 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 910-3010
(512) 910-3010
Visit Website

Popular breakfast food truck Paperboy morphed into a physical restaurant over the summer of 2020 with the same morning meals focus. Head to the sophisticated East Side eatery to indulge in pancakes complete with warm maple syrup, brown butter, and sea salt, plus the option to add blueberry or chocolate chips. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

A pancake from the side with a berry on top.
The pancake at Paperboy.
Paperboy/Facebook

11. Hillside Farmacy

1209 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 628-0168
(512) 628-0168
Visit Website

Head to Central East Austin for good, local farm-sourced food, including buttermilk pancakes made with Mexican vanilla and fruit, available during weekend brunch. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout and Favor delivery orders can be placed online.

12. Counter Cafe

1914 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 351-9961
(512) 351-9961
Visit Website

It’s all about breakfast and lunch at both locations of the daytime restaurant (this one in East Austin, the other in West Campus), which is only open until 3 p.m. Get the classic hotcakes with pure maple syrup. Both offer indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

13. Launderette

2115 Holly St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 382-1599
(512) 382-1599
Visit Website

Known for its decadent birthday cake ice cream sandwich, you’d be remiss to pass up pancakes at this Holly hotspot during weekend brunch. Buttermilk pancakes come finished with blueberry maple compote and crème fraîche. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

A take of pancakes topped with berries and butter in a lot of syrup next to a cat-shaped pitcher.
Launderette’s pancakes.
Launderette

14. Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 942-2061
(512) 942-2061
Visit Website

Nestled into the ground floor of the South Congress Hotel, this all-day cafe serves brunch daily. Order lemon-ricotta hotcakes topped with apple-thyme chutney, pecan butter, and, of course, maple syrup. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

15. Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave #3503
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 445-0000
(512) 445-0000
Visit Website

For pancakes just as good and beloved as Kerbey’s, head to Magnolia Cafe. Available are buttermilk, cornmeal, and gingerbread pancakes, available in variations like blueberry, chocolate chip, and banana-pecans. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout orders can be placed online.

16. Phoebe's Diner

533 W Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 643-3218
(512) 643-3218
Visit Website

Get perfect diner-style buttermilk flapjacks at the Oltorf restaurant or its downtown counterpart. The restaurants are open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services; takeout and Uber Eats delivery orders can be placed online

