It’s right there in the name of the casual Highland cafe (with a second location up in Anderson Arbor). The Japanese and Korean menu’s rice balls — aka onigiri — comes in both traditional and not-traditional fillings, such as mayonnaise tuna, mushroom and eggs, bacon and avocado, and crab. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are also online pickup and delivery orders available through Uber Eats; there are indoor dine-in areas.