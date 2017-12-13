 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sushi at Uchi
Sushi at Uchi
Uchi/Facebook

Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Austin

Stellar meals and champagne toasts to welcome 2022

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
Sushi at Uchi
| Uchi/Facebook
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

The place you choose to eat the last meal of 2022 can be just as auspicious as the resolutions for the following day. Eater is here to make sure everyone is well-informed to make the right decision.

Here is a guide to the very best Austin restaurants offering celebratory New Year’s Eve meals where everyone can dine in style. Ring in 2022 with a decadent feast from Lenoir in its newly opened dining room, a botanas party at Suerte, and so much more. Some options are prix fixe, many include complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and all ensure everyone will be well-fed during the journey into 2022.

Everything below takes place on Friday, December 31. Make those reservations quickly as these will book up fast.

For those looking more New Year’s plans, there are New Year’s Eve parties.

Is there a major New Year’s Eve dinner missing? Let Eater know through the tipline or within the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Andiamo Ristorante

2521 Rutland Dr #325
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 719-3377
(512) 719-3377
Greet the new year Italian-style with a four-course meal consisting of antipasti, risotto tartufato, veal chops, and a choice of dessert. Dinner will cost $120 per person or $150 with wine pairings.

2. Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Rd #400
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 394-8150
(512) 394-8150
The Chef’s Tasting Menu at Barley Swine is always a great option, but for New Year’s Eve, the Burnet Road restaurant is offering a special enhanced version for $125 per person with an optional $75 beverage pairing.

Barley Swine
Barley Swine
Barley Swine/Facebook

3. Uchiko

4200 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808
Early birds are in luck, as Uchiko is starting its special NYE 10-course omakase as early as 4 p.m. The $300 two-person dinner will consist of dishes featuring bluefin tuna, lobster, caviar, and so much more. Late-night diners will receive a complimentary champagne toast.

4. Hopfields

3110 Guadalupe St suite #400
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 537-0467
(512) 537-0467
Head to this Frenchy campus-area gastropub for a “Vegas Baby!” themed dinner and dance party. More details coming soon.

5. L'Oca d'Oro

1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876
Pretend you’re Tony Soprano at L’Oca d’Oro with an Italian family-style feast with all of Uncle Junior’s favorites, drink specials, and live music on the heated patio.

L’Oca d’Oro
L’oca d’Oro
Robert Lerma

6. Dai Due

2406 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 524-0688
(512) 524-0688
Choose your own adventure with Dai Due’s three different multi-course meals. The $95 wild game menu offers wild hog in two courses and a grilled venison tenderloin entrée, while the $95 seafood menu boasts raw gulf fish, spicy crawfish, and fish a la plancha. Vegetarians can dine on a $85 vegetable menu with tabouli fritters, mushroom and beet soup, and a whole spicy rutabaga. All three menus have a choice of desert: trio of sorbets and ice cream, hog lard-sotol pecan pie, or ricotta zeppole.

7. Nixta Taqueria

2512 E 12th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 551-3855
(512) 551-3855
Head to the East Austin masa specialists for a five-course chef’s tasting menu for $125 per person that also includes a welcome cocktail. No menu has been announced yet, but previous NYE festivities included ribeye huaraches, uni, oyster, and other tasty morsels.

Shelves of knick-knacks at Nixta Taqueria
Shelves of knick-knacks at Nixta Taqueria
Robert Jacob Lerma/EATX

8. Hestia

607 W 3rd St #105
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 333-0737
(512) 333-0737
The live-fire downtown restaurant is dazzling diners with a 10-course tasting menu for $195 per person with an optional $100 wine pairing. Dish standouts include a cheesy mille feuille, wagyu tartare, Norwegian crab, and chocolate truffles. Reserve online.

9. The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Rd suite a
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318
Looking to not break the bank on New Year’s Eve? Head to East Austin for The Cavalier’s 2-for-1 Burger Night from 5 to 10 p.m.

10. Suerte

1800 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
(512) 953-0092
Chef Fermín Núñez and his team at Suerte are hosting a prix fixe seven-course meal with a trio of botanas (small bites), five savory courses, and dessert curated by pastry chef Derrick Flynn that is sure to delight. Grab your $150 pre-paid ticket ASAP.

Suerte
Suerte
Robert J. Lerma/EATX

11. Garrison

101 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 524-4700
(512) 524-4700
No menu is announced yet, but the Fairmont hotel’s grill house always dishes up something spectacular, and New Year’s Eve is sure to be no exception. Pre-paid reservations are $150 per person.

Garrison’s counter
Garrison’s counter
Courtney Pierce/EATX

12. Canje

1914 E 6th St ste c
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 706-9119
(512) 706-9119
The New Year’s Eve festivities at Canje are a mix of party and sit-down dinner. Guests can snack on some of Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s Caribbean delicacies of coconut fried shrimp, oysters, jerk chicken, Jamaican patties, and more. The $75 ticket also includes a welcome cocktail, midnight toast, and unlimited snacks.

13. Vixen's Wedding

1813 A E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(737) 242-7555
(737) 242-7555
The Arrive hotel’s Goan restaurant is hosting an all-inclusive NYE extravaganza with a multi-course feast including oysters, caviar, roasted lamb, and more. The $149 ticket includes live music and open bars at Lefty’s Brick Bar and Gin Bar.

14. Geraldine's

605 Davis St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-4755
(512) 476-4755
Enjoy live music from Beth // James and DJ beats by BOOMBAPTIST while dining on Southern classics at this Rainey Street rooftop restaurant. There are also private rooftop igloos available for a cozy date night.

The lit up dining room at Geraldine’s
Geraldine’s
JR Photo/EATX

15. Uchi

801 South Lamar￼ ￼Boulevard
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808
Like its sister restaurant, Uchi is serving a 10-course omakase with reservations available from 4 to 11 p.m. The menu will feature oysters, dumplings, mushroom gelato, bluefin crudo, and more and run guests $275 for two people with an optional beverage pairing for $50 per person. Reserve online.

16. Emmer & Rye

SkyHouse, 51 Rainey St UNIT 110
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 366-5530
(512) 366-5530
For $125 per person, guests at this Rainey Street restaurant will dine on a special 10-course tasting menu with oysters, dry aged wagyu beef tartare, burnt edge lasagna, and more. Wine pairings are available for $75 per person, and vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free alternatives are offered. Reserve online.

17. Summer House on Music Lane

1101 Music Ln
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-5341
(512) 442-5341
Trek south over the Congress Bridge to restaurant at the Hotel Magdalena for a five-course dinner tucked inside their beautiful grounds. Chef Jeffrey Hundelt will be dishing up cavatelli with white truffles, winter crudo, champagne granita, and other dishes for $98 per person. Reserve online.

18. Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Food~Wine, 2110 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4445
(512) 916-4445
The South Austin wine bar will be hosting a six-course dinner with six wine pairings with courses like, oysters with buttermilk caviar, shrimp tamale, short rib with black garlic, and so much more. Two seatings will be available at 6 and 8 p.m.

Aviary Wine &amp; Kitchen
Aviary Wine & Kitchen
Robert J. Lerma/EATX

19. Lenoir

1807 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 215-9778
(512) 215-9778
Celebrate not only the new year but also Lenoir’s 10-year-anniversary with a bang as Chef Todd Duplechan dishes up a fancy 10-course meal featuring osetra caviar on tuna marrow, quail egg tamal with braised foraged mushrooms and white truffles, and more for $400 per person. The menu is also accompanied with natural wine pairings. Lenoir is offering two indoor seatings, thanks to a newly reopened dining room, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 

Lenoir
Lenoir
Lenoir/Facebook

