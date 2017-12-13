 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A restaurant bar seating.
Lenoir.
Lenoir

Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in Austin

Stellar meals and champagne toasts to welcome 2023

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Lenoir.
| Lenoir
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

The place you choose to eat the last meal of 2022 can be just as auspicious as the resolutions for the following day. Eater is here to make sure everyone is well-informed to make the right decision.

Here is a guide to the very best Austin restaurants offering celebratory New Year’s Eve meals where everyone can dine in style. Ring in 2023 with a decadent feast from New American restaurant Lenoir, a fun 1950s/Don’t Worry Darling-themed party at Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro (though minus Florence Pugh and Harry Styles), and much more. Some options are prix fixe, many include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and all ensure everyone will be well-fed during the journey into 2023.

Everything below takes place on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Make those reservations quickly as these will book up fast.

For those looking for more New Year’s plans, there are New Year’s Eve parties and takeout, as well as New Year’s Day brunch options (all to be updated soon)

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Andiamo Ristorante

Greet the new year with Italian fare courtesy of the North Burnet restaurant. While the menu and cost details aren’t available yet, it will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Last year’s edition was a four-course meal with dishes like risotto tartufato and veal chops. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2521 Rutland Dr #325, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 719-3377
(512) 719-3377

Barley Swine

The chef’s tasting menu at Barley Swine is always a great option, and for New Year’s Eve, the Brentwood restaurant is offering a special enhanced version for $150 per person. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6555 Burnet Rd #400, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 394-8150
(512) 394-8150

L'Oca d'Oro

The Mueller Italian restaurant always has fun with its themed holiday meals, and New Year’s Eve is no exception. This time, it’s a Don’t Worry Darling-themed meal with martinis and steaks. Reservations are $100 per person with $50 for wine pairings. After 10 p.m. the space will turn into a party with a limited menu. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876
A restaurant dining room and bar.
L’oca d’Oro.
Robert Lerma/Eater Austin

Dai Due

Choose your own adventure with Dai Due’s three different four-course prix fixe meals for $100 per person. Expect a wild game option, a seafood one, and a vegetarian one, all with desserts. Potential dishes could include wild boar meatballs, spicy seafood soup, and spiced brown butter carrots. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2406 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 524-0688
(512) 524-0688

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab

Both locations of the seafood chain (the other up in the Arboretum) are serving four-course New Year’s Eve prix fixe dinners. Dishes will include stone crab claws, lobster bisque, sea scallops, and more, with a la carte add-ons like caviar and champagne. The meals are $175 per person, with reservations available from 5 to 10 p.m. There are indoor dine-in services.

400 Colorado St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 482-9000
(512) 482-9000
A large crab claw on a food plate.
Stone crab claws at Truluck’s.
Truluck’s

Lenoir

The Bouldin Creek New American restaurant is putting together a seven-course New Year’s Eve meal for the evening. The $177 per person meal will include ingredients like caviar, truffles, wagyu, and, yes, champagne. The reservation includes a post-meal drink at its wine garden party (see the New Year’s Eve parties map). Timed seatings take place at 6, 6:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m.

1807 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 215-9778
(512) 215-9778

