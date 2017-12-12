Share All sharing options for: Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Austin

Unlike New Year’s Eve 2020, when we were all mostly huddled six feet away from each other, many people are looking to go all-out for New Year’s Eve 2022.

We’ve rounded up the best New Year’s Eve parties in Austin, including a Labyrinth-themed dance party at Red River’s Elysium, roaring ‘20s cocktail shindig from the Roosevelt Room, a galactic rodeo at Eberly, and even a free party at hotel San Jose on South Congress. All of the events listed take place on Friday, December 31.

For other New Year’s-related plans, here is Eater’s guide to New Year’s Eve dinners to make sure the 2021-to-2022 transition is as delicious and celebratory as possible and that the inevitable hangover is taken care of, as only the best of Austin’s restaurants can provide.

Is there a major New Year’s Eve party missing? Let Eater know through the tipline or within the comments.

