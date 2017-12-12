 clock menu more-arrow no yes
New Year’s Eve at the W
New Year’s Eve at the W
W Austin/Facebook

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Austin

The best parties to ring in 2022

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
New Year’s Eve at the W
| W Austin/Facebook
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

Unlike New Year’s Eve 2020, when we were all mostly huddled six feet away from each other, many people are looking to go all-out for New Year’s Eve 2022.

We’ve rounded up the best New Year’s Eve parties in Austin, including a Labyrinth-themed dance party at Red River’s Elysium, roaring ‘20s cocktail shindig from the Roosevelt Room, a galactic rodeo at Eberly, and even a free party at hotel San Jose on South Congress. All of the events listed take place on Friday, December 31.

For other New Year’s-related plans, here is Eater’s guide to New Year’s Eve dinners to make sure the 2021-to-2022 transition is as delicious and celebratory as possible and that the inevitable hangover is taken care of, as only the best of Austin’s restaurants can provide.

Is there a major New Year’s Eve party missing? Let Eater know through the tipline or within the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Rose Room

11500 Rock Rose Ave
Austin, TX 78758
It’s a block party at Domain Northside with a triple party hosted by Rose Room, 77 Degrees, and Wonder Bar. Buy tickets and get admission at all three bars. Limited VIP table reservations are available.

2. Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78701

Head to the historic theatre to enjoy one of Austin’s New Year’s Eve traditions with a party/concert featuring Bob Schneider.

3. The Belmont

305 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78701
Silent Discos are still all the rage, and the Belmont is going all out with their New Year’s Eve extravaganza, featuring several bars and three different areas to party. A house DJ will get everyone pumped up at 8 p.m., while the silent festivities take place from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. Guests can hit up the photo booth and toast their complimentary glass of champagne under a midnight balloon drop. Tickets start at $50, and VIP options are available.

4. The Roosevelt Room

307 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78701
Go back to the Roaring ‘20s with the Roosevelt Room’s lavish party. The seated celebration will include classic 1920s cocktails and tunes by DJ Beatsmode. Guests are required to dress semi-formal with vintage wares encouraged. In addition to traditional sippers, a special champagne menu will be available. Tickets range from $75 per person to $750 for a table of 10.

Roosevelt Room
Roosevelt Room
Marc Swendner

5. Elysium

705 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
At Elysium’s Sixth Annual Goblin King’s New Year’s Eve Ball, dance the night away with plenty of ‘80s fun, white flowing walls, and plenty of sing-along Labyrinth videos. Tickets range from $23 to $60 for access to the Oubliette Lounge with private seating. Dance magic dance!

6. Speakeasy

412 Congress Ave D
Austin, TX 78701
This Congress Avenue bar has been ringing in the New Year for almost 15 years, and it’s going all out for 2021. It’ll be three parties under one roof, with a balloon drop on every floor, DJs on the rooftop, and live music by Suede. Bonus: All the levels are covered and heated. Tickets run from $49 all the way to $700.

7. ACL Live

310 W Willie Nelson Blvd
Austin, TX 78701
Ring in the new year with Spoon, the John Doe Folk Trio, and Sweet Spirit at ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Hosted by Andy Langer, the concert will also include a balloon drop and complimentary midnight toast, as well as ACL Live’s traditional countdown featuring “Father Time Texas and Baby New Year.”

8. Lamberts

401 W 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
Head upstairs at this barbecue eatery/live music venue for a solo concert from Paul Cauthen. An opening and post-concert dance party by DJ Boi Orbison (as well as a champagne toast) will have you rollicking into 2022. Tickets are $125, and doors to the show will open at 9:30 p.m.

Lamberts
Lamberts
Lamberts/Official

9. HOTEL VEGAS

1502 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Go back in time to New Year’s Eve 1981 with the tunes of Hall & Oates, The Ramones, Fleetwood Mac, and more with plenty of local bands and DJs at this East Sixth Street venue’s You Make My Dreams Come True party. Tickets start at $20.

10. P6

111 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78701
Head to the Line Hotel for the rooftop’s bar New Year’s Eve party featuring BMAJR – or book a room to receive a bottle of bubbles and access to the shindig, as well as wake up somewhere new in 2022.

The outdoor terrace at P6
The outdoor terrace at P6
Chase Daniel

11. Fairmont Austin

101 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Enjoy some of the best views of Downtown Austin on the seventh floor of Fairmont Austin. The All is Bright Party will include a welcome cocktail, lively tunes, and plenty of neon. General admission is $75 per person. For those looking for more of a VIP experience, Rules & Regs is offering an elevated experience at Room 725. For $125 per guest, you can enjoy plenty of fun before and after the party with caviar and bottle service and late-night bites.

12. Lefty's Brick Bar

1813 C E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Enjoy delicious snacks and sip warm drinks and plenty of bubbles with live music and a midnight toast at the Arrive Austin hotel’s more casual bar. The party has two tiers of tickets: for $30, you’ll get a drink ticket, and for $200 you can get a table reservation, six drink tickets, and a bottle of bubbles.

Lefty’s Brick Bar
Lefty’s Brick Bar
Courtney Pierce/EATX

13. Eberly

615 S. Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Yeehaw, it’s a Galactic Rodeo at this South Lamar hotspot. Starting at 8 p.m., you can explore the cosmos on a themed dance floor and head to the rooftop to test your skills on a mechanical bull. DJ Gatsby, retro arcade games, a photo booth, welcome cocktail and champagne toast, costume contest, and space-themed desserts are all included for $125 per person.

Eberly’s Cedar Tavern Bar
Eberly’s Cedar Tavern Bar
Merrick Ales

14. Hotel San José

1316 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Celebrate in the Hotel San Jose courtyard with a sparkling celebration featuring music, drink specials, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight from the hotel’s champagne tower. Even better: This event is free to attend. It runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

15. The Far Out Lounge & Stage

8504 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78745
Get groovy with a Cosmic Disco NYE featuring the tunes of Golden Dawn Arkestra, Superfonicos, and Viben & the Submersibles. Tickets range from $30 to $200. VIP tickets include entry for two, champagne toast, a private bar, indoor restrooms, and late-night snacks.

