 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Austin

Where to Find Great Chinese Food in Austin

Where to Find Tamales in Austin for the Holidays

Hoppin’ John.
Hoppin’ John.
Shutterstock

Where to Eat on New Year’s Day in Austin for 2022

Start off on the right foot with lucky dishes (oh hi, black-eyed peas) and brunch

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
View as Map
Hoppin’ John.
| Shutterstock
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

Soon enough, it’ll be 2022, which means good riddance to 2021 (a familiar refrain). The first day of a new year requires hearty brunch food, good luck dishes (lots of black-eyed peas), and some mimosas for those who may have partied way too hard on New Year’s Eve and/or are seeking to start the new year on the right foot. From black-eyed peas at William Chris Vineyards to chicken and waffles at Sixth and Waller, here are the hangover brunches your body needs to have you feeling ’22.

Everything below should be open or available on Saturday, January 1, 2022. While you’re here, check out our roundup of the best New Year’s Eve dinners, parties, and takeout meals.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking Round Rock

Copy Link
2850 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
(512) 351-9724
(512) 351-9724
Visit Website

It’s the best of both worlds at Jack Gilmore’s seafood restaurant: warming, filling seafood chowder poured over French fries. Takeout orders are available for both locations as well (the other in Zilker). The restaurants are open for dine-in services.

Salt Trader Coastal Cooking’s chowder fries
Salt Trader Coastal Cooking’s chowder fries
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

2. Taco More

Copy Link
9414 Parkfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 821-1561
(512) 821-1561

The pozole and the menudo from the Mexican restaurant are epic and hearty. Takeout orders for all locations (including Round Rock and Riverside) are available; all locations are open for dine-in services.

Also Featured in:

3. Seoulju Korean Kitchen and Bar

Copy Link
9515 N Lamar Blvd Suite 230
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 382-1858
(512) 382-1858
Visit Website

Ramen plus cheese is a wonderfully hearty, soothing dish, and it can be found over at the Korean restaurant. There are pickup orders available. The restaurant is open for dine-in service.

Also Featured in:

4. Julie's Noodles

Copy Link
8557 Research Blvd #110
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-6967
(512) 394-6967
Visit Website

Noodles and dumplings are considered good luck foods, and both can be found at the North Austin Chinese restaurant. Pickup orders can be placed online and the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

Dumplings from Julie’s Noodles
Dumplings from Julie’s Noodles
Julie’s Noodles/Facebook

Also Featured in:

5. Wasota Vegan Paradise

Copy Link
701 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 565-3864
(512) 565-3864
Visit Website

The North Loop trailer dishes out comforting vegan West African fare, which includes black-eyed peas (including fritters), cabbages, and fried plantains. Place to-go orders in person.

Also Featured in:

6. Jeffrey's

Copy Link
1204 W Lynn St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584
Visit Website

The MML Hospitality’s crown jewel is offering its ninth-annual New Year’s Day blowout brunch with a celebratory seafood tower, carving station, desserts, and other breakfast specialties (think eggs benedict, lemon-ricotta pancakes, and more). Brunch is $155 per person, $55 for kids ages 8 to 12, and free for kids 7 and under. Singer Pamela Hart will be serenading diners from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Reservations are available by phone only, so call (512) 477-5584 to book ASAP.

Also Featured in:

7. Irene’s

Copy Link
506 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 298-0853
(512) 298-0853
Visit Website

Whether you’re going full-hair-of-the-dog for brunch or trying to sop up all that booze from the night before, the brunch at the West Sixth restaurant has you covered. Nothing says hangover cure like $5 frosés. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. alongside Irene’s regular menu, as well as decadent bloody mary specials, loaded tater tots, and fried chicken biscuits.

Also Featured in:

8. Sixth and Waller

Copy Link
1108 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(737) 205-8916
(737) 205-8916
Visit Website

The pink global diner at the bottom of East Austin Hotel is expanding its everyday morning meal with a special hangover brunch. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. diners can enjoy a $25 chicken and waffles special with bourbon maple, strawberry Thai jam, braised cabbage, and, of course, Hoppin’ Ôohn. 

Also Featured in:

9. The Cavalier

Copy Link
2400 Webberville Rd suite a
Austin, TX 78702
Visit Website

Sip one of Austin’s best bloody marys for a chill brunch. The Cavalier is serving black-eyed peas specials in addition to its usual brunch menu from noon to 4 p.m. 

Biscuits and gravy from the Cavalier
Biscuits and gravy from the Cavalier
The Cavalier [Official]

Also Featured in:

10. Salt & Time Wine Shop

Copy Link
1912 E 7th St #D
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1383
(512) 524-1383
Visit Website

The East Austin butcher shop/restaurant’s nearly-next-door wine shop and bar is offering a caviar board with blinis as part of its Saturday brunch service, alongside the usual menu. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  

11. Ciclo

Copy Link
98 San Jacinto Blvd
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 685-8300
(512) 685-8300
Visit Website

Head downtown to the Four Seasons Austin for a super swanky New Year’s Day brunch buffet for $78 per person. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this hotel restaurant is dishing up a cold buffet with poached jumbo shrimp and crab claws, ceviche, assorted pastries, and more, while the hot buffet is offering chicken-fried-chicken biscuit sandwiches and seasonal pancakes. There are also stations dedicated to eggs benedicts and carved meats, plus a whole dessert buffet to devour as well. 

Also Featured in:

12. Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop

Copy Link
2305 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-0017
(512) 472-0017
Visit Website

One of Austin’s best breakfasts can be found at the longtime Mexican restaurant. The barbacoa plate with eggs, beans, potatoes, and tortillas is particularly great. Pickup orders can be placed over the phone or in-person and the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

The to-go barbacoa plate from Joe’s Bakery
The to-go barbacoa plate from Joe’s Bakery
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Also Featured in:

13. TLC

Copy Link
1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste. #1150
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 580-0971
(512) 580-0971
Visit Website

The South Lamar seafood eatery is throwing a Bathrobe and Bingo brunch benefiting Cupid’s Charity for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Forget getting out of your jammies for this event, which will include raffle prizes, live music by Lila + Sofia, Texas-sized cocktails, $5 mimosas, and brunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Also Featured in:

14. Counter Culture

Copy Link
2337 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1540
(512) 524-1540
Visit Website

If you’re starting on your vegan New Year’s resolution immediately, Counter Culture’s ninth-annual all-you-can-eat good luck buffet will satiate all your hangover brunch cravings. Along with the regular menu, the vegan Eastside cafe is serving local pumpkin grits, mac & cheeze, Hoppin’ John, roasted cabbage and carrots, honee mustard slaw, and biscuits with golden gravy. The buffet is $17 per person and $11 for kids 12 and under.

Jackfruit barbecue quesadilla from Counter Culture
Jackfruit barbecue quesadilla from Counter Culture
Counter Culture/Yelp

Also Featured in:

15. 1417

Copy Link
1417 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 551-2430
(512) 551-2430
Visit Website

Get lucky with the South First restaurant’s New Year’s Day brunch dish the Lucky Texan, which features applewood smoked bacon, braised kale, black-eyed peas, buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy, and a fried egg for $26. The a la carte brunch menu will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Hye Cider Company

Copy Link
123 Rocky Rd
Hye, TX 78635
(830) 282-0143
(830) 282-0143
Visit Website

Head out to Hye, Texas for a special New Year’s Day Barbecue and Blues Brunch at the cidery. From noon to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy blues tunes by Ben Beckendorf, hot drink specials, cider tastings, and a barbecue feast by the Pig Pen chefs Travis and Cherry Graham. Reserve by emailing info@hyecidercompany.com, and walk-in spaces are also available.

17. Abby Jane Bakeshop

Copy Link
16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 383-5923
(512) 383-5923
Visit Website

The Dripping Springs restaurant will offer a weekend-long special brunch for the new year, including bananas foster baked French toast, Srsly chocolate croissants, vegetarian quiches, and, naturally, collard greens with black-eyed beans and Carolina gold rice. It’s available Saturday and Sunday, January 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also Featured in:

18. William Chris Vineyards

Copy Link
10352, US-290
Hye, TX 78635
(830) 998-7654
(830) 998-7654
Visit Website

Hill Country winery William Chris Vineyards is hosting its annual New Year’s Day Party with a family-friendly black-eyed peas cookoff. For $50, diners will dine on plenty of black-eyed peas, of course, and also enjoy a toast, an event t-shirt, William Chris wines, live music and more. Think you have what it takes to win best in show and fun prizes? There’s still time to enter the cook-off competition. Entry is $75 for a team of two.

19. El Tacorrido

Copy Link
2316 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 912-1939
(512) 912-1939
Visit Website

Eater readers say the east side El Tacorrido’s menudo is the best bowl of tripe soup in town. Pickup orders can be placed in-person through the drive-thrus of all of its locations.

Also Featured in:

20. Leroy And Lewis Barbecue

Copy Link
121 Pickle Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 945-9882
(512) 945-9882
Visit Website

The South Congress new-school barbecue restaurant is serving up menudo for New Year’s Day starting at 11 a.m., alongside its usual menu.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking Round Rock

2850 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX 78681
Salt Trader Coastal Cooking’s chowder fries
Salt Trader Coastal Cooking’s chowder fries
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

It’s the best of both worlds at Jack Gilmore’s seafood restaurant: warming, filling seafood chowder poured over French fries. Takeout orders are available for both locations as well (the other in Zilker). The restaurants are open for dine-in services.

2850 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
(512) 351-9724
Visit Website

2. Taco More

9414 Parkfield Dr, Austin, TX 78758

The pozole and the menudo from the Mexican restaurant are epic and hearty. Takeout orders for all locations (including Round Rock and Riverside) are available; all locations are open for dine-in services.

9414 Parkfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 821-1561

3. Seoulju Korean Kitchen and Bar

9515 N Lamar Blvd Suite 230, Austin, TX 78753

Ramen plus cheese is a wonderfully hearty, soothing dish, and it can be found over at the Korean restaurant. There are pickup orders available. The restaurant is open for dine-in service.

9515 N Lamar Blvd Suite 230
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 382-1858
Visit Website

4. Julie's Noodles

8557 Research Blvd #110, Austin, TX 78758
Dumplings from Julie’s Noodles
Dumplings from Julie’s Noodles
Julie’s Noodles/Facebook

Noodles and dumplings are considered good luck foods, and both can be found at the North Austin Chinese restaurant. Pickup orders can be placed online and the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

8557 Research Blvd #110
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-6967
Visit Website

5. Wasota Vegan Paradise

701 E 53rd St, Austin, TX 78751

The North Loop trailer dishes out comforting vegan West African fare, which includes black-eyed peas (including fritters), cabbages, and fried plantains. Place to-go orders in person.

701 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 565-3864
Visit Website

6. Jeffrey's

1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703

The MML Hospitality’s crown jewel is offering its ninth-annual New Year’s Day blowout brunch with a celebratory seafood tower, carving station, desserts, and other breakfast specialties (think eggs benedict, lemon-ricotta pancakes, and more). Brunch is $155 per person, $55 for kids ages 8 to 12, and free for kids 7 and under. Singer Pamela Hart will be serenading diners from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Reservations are available by phone only, so call (512) 477-5584 to book ASAP.

1204 W Lynn St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
Visit Website

7. Irene’s

506 West Ave, Austin, TX 78701

Whether you’re going full-hair-of-the-dog for brunch or trying to sop up all that booze from the night before, the brunch at the West Sixth restaurant has you covered. Nothing says hangover cure like $5 frosés. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. alongside Irene’s regular menu, as well as decadent bloody mary specials, loaded tater tots, and fried chicken biscuits.

506 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 298-0853
Visit Website

8. Sixth and Waller

1108 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The pink global diner at the bottom of East Austin Hotel is expanding its everyday morning meal with a special hangover brunch. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. diners can enjoy a $25 chicken and waffles special with bourbon maple, strawberry Thai jam, braised cabbage, and, of course, Hoppin’ Ôohn. 

1108 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(737) 205-8916
Visit Website

9. The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Rd suite a, Austin, TX 78702
Biscuits and gravy from the Cavalier
Biscuits and gravy from the Cavalier
The Cavalier [Official]

Sip one of Austin’s best bloody marys for a chill brunch. The Cavalier is serving black-eyed peas specials in addition to its usual brunch menu from noon to 4 p.m. 

2400 Webberville Rd suite a
Austin, TX 78702
Visit Website

10. Salt & Time Wine Shop

1912 E 7th St #D, Austin, TX 78702

The East Austin butcher shop/restaurant’s nearly-next-door wine shop and bar is offering a caviar board with blinis as part of its Saturday brunch service, alongside the usual menu. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  

1912 E 7th St #D
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1383
Visit Website

11. Ciclo

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Head downtown to the Four Seasons Austin for a super swanky New Year’s Day brunch buffet for $78 per person. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this hotel restaurant is dishing up a cold buffet with poached jumbo shrimp and crab claws, ceviche, assorted pastries, and more, while the hot buffet is offering chicken-fried-chicken biscuit sandwiches and seasonal pancakes. There are also stations dedicated to eggs benedicts and carved meats, plus a whole dessert buffet to devour as well. 

98 San Jacinto Blvd
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 685-8300
Visit Website

12. Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop

2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
The to-go barbacoa plate from Joe’s Bakery
The to-go barbacoa plate from Joe’s Bakery
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

One of Austin’s best breakfasts can be found at the longtime Mexican restaurant. The barbacoa plate with eggs, beans, potatoes, and tortillas is particularly great. Pickup orders can be placed over the phone or in-person and the restaurant is open for dine-in service.

2305 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-0017
Visit Website

13. TLC

1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste. #1150, Austin, TX 78704

The South Lamar seafood eatery is throwing a Bathrobe and Bingo brunch benefiting Cupid’s Charity for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Forget getting out of your jammies for this event, which will include raffle prizes, live music by Lila + Sofia, Texas-sized cocktails, $5 mimosas, and brunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste. #1150
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 580-0971
Visit Website

14. Counter Culture

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
Jackfruit barbecue quesadilla from Counter Culture
Jackfruit barbecue quesadilla from Counter Culture
Counter Culture/Yelp

If you’re starting on your vegan New Year’s resolution immediately, Counter Culture’s ninth-annual all-you-can-eat good luck buffet will satiate all your hangover brunch cravings. Along with the regular menu, the vegan Eastside cafe is serving local pumpkin grits, mac & cheeze, Hoppin’ John, roasted cabbage and carrots, honee mustard slaw, and biscuits with golden gravy. The buffet is $17 per person and $11 for kids 12 and under.

2337 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1540
Visit Website

15. 1417

1417 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

Get lucky with the South First restaurant’s New Year’s Day brunch dish the Lucky Texan, which features applewood smoked bacon, braised kale, black-eyed peas, buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy, and a fried egg for $26. The a la carte brunch menu will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1417 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 551-2430
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Hye Cider Company

123 Rocky Rd, Hye, TX 78635

Head out to Hye, Texas for a special New Year’s Day Barbecue and Blues Brunch at the cidery. From noon to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy blues tunes by Ben Beckendorf, hot drink specials, cider tastings, and a barbecue feast by the Pig Pen chefs Travis and Cherry Graham. Reserve by emailing info@hyecidercompany.com, and walk-in spaces are also available.

123 Rocky Rd
Hye, TX 78635
(830) 282-0143
Visit Website

17. Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

The Dripping Springs restaurant will offer a weekend-long special brunch for the new year, including bananas foster baked French toast, Srsly chocolate croissants, vegetarian quiches, and, naturally, collard greens with black-eyed beans and Carolina gold rice. It’s available Saturday and Sunday, January 1 and 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C
Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 383-5923
Visit Website

18. William Chris Vineyards

10352, US-290, Hye, TX 78635

Hill Country winery William Chris Vineyards is hosting its annual New Year’s Day Party with a family-friendly black-eyed peas cookoff. For $50, diners will dine on plenty of black-eyed peas, of course, and also enjoy a toast, an event t-shirt, William Chris wines, live music and more. Think you have what it takes to win best in show and fun prizes? There’s still time to enter the cook-off competition. Entry is $75 for a team of two.

10352, US-290
Hye, TX 78635
(830) 998-7654
Visit Website

19. El Tacorrido

2316 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

Eater readers say the east side El Tacorrido’s menudo is the best bowl of tripe soup in town. Pickup orders can be placed in-person through the drive-thrus of all of its locations.

2316 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 912-1939
Visit Website

20. Leroy And Lewis Barbecue

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704

The South Congress new-school barbecue restaurant is serving up menudo for New Year’s Day starting at 11 a.m., alongside its usual menu.

121 Pickle Rd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 945-9882
Visit Website

Related Maps