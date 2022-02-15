 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Spicy cumin lamb lollipops topped with a garnish on a white plate.
Spicy cumin lamb lollipops at Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar.
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar/Facebook

8 New Can’t-Miss Restaurants in San Antonio

Downtown brunch, cheesy Korean hot dogs, and California-style burritos

by Polly Anna Rocha
Spicy cumin lamb lollipops at Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar.
| Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar/Facebook
by Polly Anna Rocha

While San Antonio has its fair share of dining mainstays, the city is always welcoming in new additions to its food scene. Whether it be due to new building developments, old spaces becoming available, or popular pop-ups reestablishing as restaurants, there are plenty of new eats to enjoy.

This collection of new eateries includes cheesy Korean hot dogs from Mochinut, photogenic brunches from Box St. All Day, and burritos made the California way from Stuffed.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

2895 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 562-3343
Kristina Zhao, owner of local favorite Sichuan House, is continuing to spread the good word of Sichuan-style cuisine with Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar. The glitzy restaurant, which opened in 2021, features classic and modern renditions of Sichuanese dishes, including gong bao chicken and mapo tofu. Dashi is open for indoor and outdoor service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

2. Mochinut

5222 De Zavala Rd #328
San Antonio, TX 78249
(210) 276-0060
The national chain specializing in mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs, and bubble tea expanded to San Antonio in August 2021. Since then, it’s become a popular spot for diners seeking the colorful Instagram-ready donuts and the coveted cheese pull produced from that first bite of a crispy dog. Mochinut has two San Antonio locations, one off DeZavala and I-10 and another in Stone Oak.

3. Hoka Hoka Fuku Japanese Kitchen

11842 Bandera Rd
Helotes, TX 78023
(210) 530-1777
Hoka Hoka Fuku opened in the fall of 2021 just north of 1604 and Bandera in the Helotes area. The quaint, casual eatery serves flavorful Japanese comfort foods, including ramen, shrimp tempura udon, and chicken katsu. The dining room is open for indoor service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

4. Stuffed

4939 Northwest Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 314-5527
Starting off as a pop-up in 2020, Stuffed opened a full-scale restaurant this past January. The restaurant serves California-style burritos, which are literally stuffed with carne asada, cheese, and seasoned fries. Stuffed is open for dine-in service, and to-go orders can be placed online.

5. Gorditas Mi Torreon #2

3905 San Pedro Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 322-3869
Following the success of the South Flores restaurant, Gorditas Mi Torreon opened a second location on San Pedro in December 2021. Diners have been lining up by the dozens at Gorditas Mi Torreon #2, which has gorditas galore, packed with all kinds of hearty fillings like frijoles con queso and chicken tinga. The restaurant is open for indoor dining.

6. Sari-Sari Supper Club

10234 TX-151 #102
San Antonio, TX 78251
(210) 428-1742
Sari-Sari Restaurant, Market & Bakery continues to expand its assortment of Filipino offerings in San Antonio with Sari-Sari Supper Club, which opened in December 2021. The supper club offers a fine dining experience with fresh takes on traditional Filipino offerings, including lumpia, pork humba, and pan-roasted manok. Sari-Sari Supper Club is open for dine-in service, and reservations can be made online.

7. Box St. All Day

623 Hemisfair Blvd Ste 108
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 476-5705
In December 2021, food truck and catering company the Box Street Social opened Box St. All Day in the heart of downtown at Hemisfair. The brunch-y restaurant is serving its extremely photogenic offerings, like the milk bread French toast, alongside its full menus of cocktails and coffees. The restaurant is open with indoor and outdoor dine-in seating.

8. Up Scale

1024 S Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78210
(210) 396-7755
Popular Southtown restaurant Feast permanently closed at the end of 2019, shocking diners across the city. In its place, Emily and Houston Carpenter, owners of Little Em’s Oyster Bar, opened Up Scale, a fine dining restaurant that emphasizes style as much as it does flavor. In addition to its twee aesthetic and retro chic decor, this restaurant offers seafood, steaks, and cocktails perfect for a date night splurge. Up Scale is open for indoor and outdoor dining, and reservations can be made online.

