Chicken wings with a spicy orange sauce from Yeni’s
Yeni’s Fusion’s chicken wings
Yeni’s Fusion

The Hottest New Restaurants in Austin, September 2021

Indonesian fare, pizza slices, and Mexican dishes with avocado margaritas

by Erin Russell Updated
Yeni’s Fusion’s chicken wings
| Yeni’s Fusion
by Erin Russell Updated

Readers of Eater usually have the same question: Where should I eat right now? Amid the pandemic, the Austin restaurant scene remains as exciting as ever, as new places have continued to open. With all of this in mind, Eater has revamped its monthly heatmap (now in its 115th iteration) to highlight a mix of exciting restaurants, trucks, and food services open right now.

This September update adds the Hyde Park location of Mexican restaurant Curra’s, Miami-donut shop Salty Donut, downtown pizzeria Favorite Pizza, and Indonesian food truck Yeni’s.

Know of something new and exciting that should be on our radar? Email the Eater Austin team at austin@eater.com. To see which places were previously on the heatmap, visit the archive. For a look at Austin’s outstanding dining destinations, check out the Eater 38 map.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Ln #310
Austin, TX 78728
Fancy Southern restaurant Olamaie’s casual biscuit spinoff Little Ola’s now has a permanent home in Wells Branch as of July. Little Ola’s has food fit for a picnic like biscuit sandwiches, smoked chicken salad, field pea salad, cookies, and hand pies. Little Ola’s is open for patio dining and to-go service, place orders online.

A breakfast biscuit sandwich from Little Ola’s
A breakfast biscuit sandwich from Little Ola’s
Little Ola’s Biscuits/Facebook

2. Fat City Stacks

6700 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78757
Dog park Yard Bar has a new permanent restaurant with sliders from Fat City Stacks from Eric Silverstein, founder of the Peached Tortilla, as of July. Fat City Stacks, which started as a pop-up, has beef sliders, fried chicken sliders, also chicken tenders, crinkle fries, and tater tots. It’s available for to-go and patio dining. Order online or in-person.

Sliders from Fat City Stacks
Sliders from Fat City Stacks
Fat City Stacks

3. Yeni’s Fusion

6507 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78757
Indonesian pop-up Yeni’s Fusion opened a food truck in August, located at the Aristocrat Lounge in Crestview. The menu blends American, Mexican, and Texas barbecue with Indonesian fare, with items like bakso (meatball) soup paired with grilled beef ribs and burgers with smoked curry patties. It’s open for in-person orders, and there is outdoor seating available.

Perkedel kentang (potato fritters) at Yeni’s
Perkedel kentang (potato fritters) at Yeni’s
Yeni’s Fusion

4. Seareinas

6607 N Interstate Hwy 35
Austin, TX 78752
The latest Mexican restaurant from Gabriela’s Group — which opened in July — serves seafood and sushi inspired by Sinaloa, a state in northern Mexico. There’s also a full bar with plans to have live music and tableside serenading. Seareinas is open for dine-in services

The Don Cangrejo steam pot
The Don Cangrejo steam pot
Seareinas

5. Curra's Hyde Park

4215 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Curra’s famed avocado margaritas made their way into Hyde Park with a second location that opened in August. The restaurant has the same menu as the South Austin location with enchiladas, chile rellenos, and tacos. Curra’s is open for dine-in with a patio and to-go.

6. Lutie’s Garden Restaurant

4100 Red River St
Austin, TX 78751
The high-end restaurant, from Austin power couple Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu, made its public debut in April within private members club-slash-hotel Commodore Perry Estate. The New Texan menu features plentiful local produce and meats, from the grand aioli to the charcoal-grilled chicken served with hominy. Don’t skip desserts, especially the luxurious kouign amann ice cream. The lush space is an added bonus. The restaurant is only open for dine-in dinner service, with a patio available. Required reservations are extremely limited for the public.

The grand aioli features fresh vegetables including some cut into rosettes with poach shrimp and boiled eggs on a tower made from marble. A white plate with a single English muffin sits off to the side along with a crystal dish of dip and a clear stemless glass of white wine.
The grand aioli from Lutie’s
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

7. Tsuke Edomae

4600 Mueller Blvd #1035
Austin, TX 78723
This tiny, intimate omakase bar opened in March, taking over Kyoten Sushiko’s Mueller spot. At Tsuke Edomae, chef Michael Che serves relatively ungarnished edomae-style sushi, which relies on a specific kind of curing method. Tsuke Edomae is open for dine-in only, reservations are essential and generally sell out the day they are released.

An uni piece from Tsuke Edomae
An uni piece from Tsuke Edomae
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Copy Link
2944 E 12th St Unit A
Austin, TX 78702
East side newcomer Birdie’s is a wine bar with seasonal European fare like pastas, fried squash blossoms, and tilefish since July. Birdie’s is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services, and is walk-in only.

Copy Link
1720 E 12th St
Austin, TX 78702
Couple Kevin Truong and Rosie Mina-Truong based their first-ever Central East Austin food truck, which opened in March, on their backgrounds. The result is the Filipino-Vietnamese menu with items such as banh mi stuffed with sisig and meaty braised/grilled beef ribs paired with garlic rice and chả trứng (Vietnamese steamed omelette). Round off the order with one of the numerous drinks, from the Vietnamese cold brew paired with bright purple ube coconut milk or the Filipino beverage of sago’t gulama with little tapioca pearls and chunky grass jelly. Pickup orders can be placed online. The truck plans to relocate into the lot across the street at some point soon.

Fil N’ Viet’s braised and grilled beef ribs and chả trứng&nbsp;
Fil N’ Viet’s braised and grilled beef ribs and chả trứng 
Fil N’ Viet/Facebook

Copy Link
801 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78703
This casual pizzeria from fancy local hospitality chain McGuire Moorman Lambert opened in August, serving whole pizzas and late-night slices. Favorite focuses on New York-style pizza (complete with an entire wall of the restaurant dedicated to the New York Mets), like clam pizza. There’s also subs, salads, gelato, and a full bar. It’s open for dine-in and takeout.

A pie from Favorite Pizza
A pie from Favorite Pizza
Favorite Pizza

Copy Link
106 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78701
Boasting fish flown in daily from the Mediterranean, downtown’s fancy new Greek restaurant certainly comes with a luxe price tag (think: a $42 burger with lobster). In addition to fish, there’s a raw bar and steaks. The restaurant opened in May with indoor dine-in service.

Pistachio baklava from Simi Estiatorio
Pistachio baklava from Simi Estiatorio
Simi Estiatorio

Copy Link
4715 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
This interior Mexican-tinged taco spot comes from the team behind diner Sawyer & Co., which cocktails from Half Step’s Chris Bostick as of June. The restaurant offers a simple menu of tacos, with meat and vegetarian options, and a gorgeous interior. De Nada is open for dine-in (with outdoor seating options) and delivery via third-party services and takeout service.

Tacos from De Nada
Tacos from De Nada
De Nada

Copy Link
1417 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
This South First restaurant from the Hopfield’s team has New American breakfast, lunch, and dinner in June. Look for dishes like duck confit crepes, grilled cheese with tomato jam, and avocado toast, alongside a full menu of cocktails. 1417 is open for patio dining only.

1417’s halibut dish with a smoky eggplant puree
1417’s halibut dish with a smoky eggplant puree
1417/Facebook

Copy Link
2000 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Miami-based doughnut shop the Salty Donut opened on South Congress in August, serving a variety of filled, brioche, and cake doughnuts alongside coffee drinks. Flavors include Texas chocolate sheet cake and a dragon-passion fruit-glazed brioche filled with passion fruit mousse. Orders can be placed in person or online with pickups through a dedicated window and third-party delivery available.

A cross-section of a filled doughnut from Salty Donut
A cross-section of a filled doughnut from Salty Donut
Mountaintop Films

Copy Link
3901 Promontory Point Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Chef Damien Brockway opened his own food truck back in February, exploring exactly what modern African-American cuisine is today as informed by the deep roots of the African diaspora. This means meats by-the-pound such as pulled pork made with sugarcane, sandwiches layered with beef chuck and pimento cheese, and snacks like spiced and smoked peanuts. The truck is moved from its original address in Govalle into McKinney brewery Meanwhile Brewing in July. To-go orders can be placed over the phone or in person; the brewery features plentiful outdoor areas.

Copy Link
5701 W Slaughter Ln Building D
Austin, TX 78749
This casual seafood restaurant in Circle C comes from brothers Amir and Ali Hajimaleki in July, who have several popular restaurants around town (District Kitchen and Oasthouse). Keepers serves dishes like Viet-Cajun seafood boils, po’ boys, and rice bowls. It’s open for dine-in service.

Dishes and drinks at Keepers
Dishes and drinks at Keepers
Jasmin Porter Photography

