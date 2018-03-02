 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Find the Finest Crawfish Boils in Austin

Where to Find Austin’s Greatest Sandwiches

16 Top Spots For a Big Juicy Steak in Austin

A pink cocktail.
The El Diablo cocktail at Kinfolk.
Jasmin Porter

The 11 Hottest New Cocktail Destinations in Austin Right Now

Where to drink right now this May

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
The El Diablo cocktail at Kinfolk.
| Jasmin Porter
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Welcome to the return of Eater Austin’s cocktail heatmap, a map of the hottest, buzziest boozing destinations around town. This means the latest bars in town, hot new restaurants offering serious cocktail games, or even older spots mixing it up with a new bar program, under a year old.

Local bars and restaurants have really stepped up their games to create the best cocktails right now. This means speakeasy bars like Eden Cocktail Room and Kinfolk, tiki wonderland Tiki Tatsu-ya, Caribbean takes at Canje, and more.

For the city’s must-hit essential cocktail bars, Eater has it covered elsewhere, along with the best all-around bars and restaurant bars. And then there are guides to other specific drinks, like refreshing frozen drinks, that other Austin cocktail staple margarita, craft beer, wine, happy hours, bloody marys, and mimosas.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Did Eater miss a recent spot or restaurant with an amazing cocktail program? Show it some love in the comments or send along an email.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pecan Square Café

1200 W 6th St #B
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 265-1612
(512) 265-1612
Visit Website

The latest McGuire Moorman Lambert restaurant in Clarksville offers up a classic cocktail menu to accompany its New American with California vibes fare. There’s a Bee’s Knees iteration with toasted fennel honey; Old Fashioneds; martinis; and sotol with Topo Chico and grapefruit cordial. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2. Eden Cocktail Room

214 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 853-0591
(512) 853-0591
Visit Website

A new speakeasy-styled bar opened in downtown Austin last July from former Here Nor There bartender Chris Crow. This means a short but thoughtful menu of cocktails inspired by classics.

The space had previously housed J. Stephens Bar, Happy Chicks, and Bikinis. Reservations are bookable online. There are indoor dine-in services.

3. Wax Myrtle's

506 San Jacinto Blvd Suite WM, 4th Floor
Austin, TX 78701
(737) 257-3026
(737) 257-3026
Visit Website

For poolside alfresco drinks, head to the lush bar on the fourth floor of the Thompson Austin hotel in the downtown area courtesy of Chicago hospitality group Land and Sea Dept.. The refreshing cocktail menu spans drinks such as the Happy House with tequila, stool, a spiced grapefruit cordial, and sparkling wine; or the Bday with mezcal and grapefruit soda; plus a frozen. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4. Diner Bar Austin

500 San Jacinto Blvd
Austin, TX 78701
(737) 257-3047
(737) 257-3047
Visit Website

The Southern-leaning restaurant from partners chef Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano in the Thompson Austin offers a short but sweet cocktail list of both house and classic drinks. The Graffiti Park comes with vodka, Aperol, and egg whites; Autumn’s Harvest is made with a hibiscus-infused tequila; and there are Vieux Carres and Corpse Reviver #2s. There are even vodka flights, which pair well with the raw oysters. There are indoor dine-in services.

5. Kinfolk Lounge & Library

303 B Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 236-9687
(512) 236-9687
Visit Website

Downtown Southern restaurant Moonshine turned its cellar into an intimate cocktail bar making use of its long list of spirits. Reservations are recommended. There are indoor dine-in services.

6. Carpenter Coffee Bar

400 Josephine St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 682-5300
(512) 682-5300
Visit Website

Zilker hotel Carpenter updated its cafe with evening cocktail hours. Drinks include the A Mule of Culture with vodka, agave, and kombucha; and the Dead and Berried with mezcal and strawberry chartreuse. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7. Canje

1914 E 6th St ste c
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 706-9119
(512) 706-9119
Visit Website

The East Austin Caribbean restaurant courtesy of chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph and the Emmer & Rye group offers up a fun tropical cocktail menu befitting the food. The Curry Wata is made with a curry-infused gin and a mango-ginger shrub; the Quittin’ Thyme comes with rum and grilled pineapples; and the Smoked Coconut is made with a charred coconut mezcal. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8. Tiki Tatsu-Ya

1300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 772-3700
(512) 772-3700
Visit Website

The Tatsu-ya group’s latest joint is an entire wonderland dedicated to all things tiki. The cocktails take its cues from classic drinks, such as the Slurping Bastard (a take on the Suffering Bastard), the Painkiller, and the Cobra Kai (Cobra’s Fang), all served in fun vessels. The bar is open for indoor dine-in services.

9. De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 615-3555
(512) 615-3555
Visit Website

For excellent margaritas courtesy of booze expert Chris Bostick, pay a visit to the East Austin restaurant. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

10. 1417

1417 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 551-2430
(512) 551-2430
Visit Website

The French-ish restaurant in Bouldin Creek offers up a solid fruity cocktail menu, from a cucumber gimlet, strawberry-basil mojito, to the spicy pineapple margarita. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11. Ani's Day & Night

7107 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
(512) 775-1355
(512) 775-1355
Visit Website

The Montopolis cafe’s cocktail menu is made for sipping on its big patio, from the Pop Fizz, Hotshot with gins and oat milk; the A Certain A-Peel with rum, banana liqueur, and turmeric honey. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

