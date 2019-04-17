 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of eggs with chips, refried beans, and red sauce.
The migas plate at Cisco’s.
Cisco’s/Facebook

Where to Find Migas in All Its Glorious Forms in Austin

Get the Tex-Mex favorite in breakfast plates and tacos.

by Erin Russell Updated
The migas plate at Cisco’s.
| Cisco’s/Facebook
by Erin Russell Updated
Migas, the classic breakfast dish of Mexican or Tex-Mex cuisine, is honored in many forms in Austin. The traditional take involves some version of scrambled eggs and crispy tortilla strips piled up on a plate. Usually, the dish also includes some combination of sauce (most commonly ranchero, the mildly spicy red Tex-Mex standard), chiles, onions, and cheese. But the city known for being weird has created its own versions as well.

Excellent plated migas can be found at longstanding Tex-Mex institutions like Joe’s Bakery, or fun ones like the chorizo-migas at Habanero Cafe and queso-drenched options at Kerbey Lane. Given Austin’s love of breakfast tacos, there are also options wrapped up in warm, fluffy tortillas. Veracruz All-Natural’s migas taco is the clear local favorite, but El Primo’s version is a close second.

Below is the Eater Austin list of best migas in the city. For further reading, check out the lists for best Tex-Mex, must-eat tacos, and best breakfast tacos.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Explore more stories from the United States of Mexican Food.

Eldorado Cafe

The North Shoal Creek Tex-Mex restaurant’s breakfast menu includes two migas dishes: the plate served alongside tortillas, potato hash, and black beans; and the taco. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3300 W Anderson Ln. #303, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 420-2222
(512) 420-2222

Amaya's Taco Village

This homestyle North Loop Tex-Mex restaurant with an ample, friendly bar has been around for over 40 years (the South Austin location opened in 2014). Husband-and-wife team Roberto and Susana Amaya own the restaurant with their family, and Roberto was a founding member of what is now the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Austin. The breakfast-only migas are topped with ranchero sauce and come with refried beans, home-fried potatoes, and tortillas. There are indoor dine-in services.

5804 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 458-2531
(512) 458-2531

Kerbey Lane Cafe

Though Austin institution Kerbey Lane Cafe is known for pancakes, its migas are another shining star on the all-day breakfast menu (and since many locations are open through the evenings, that means migas for most of the day). Share the dish as part of a wholesome brunch with other families at the Mueller location or go to the chain’s South Lamar address at 2 a.m. over the weekend to have migas while watching college kids recover from bad decisions. The cafe’s take on the dish is served with your choice between three sauces, rice, black beans, and optional tortillas. Don’t miss the smoky roja sauce, or go crazy and top yours with queso. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3704 Kerbey Ln, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 451-1436
(512) 451-1436

Nixta Taqueria

The Chestnut Mexican restaurant brings breakfast/lunch-only migas tacos to a whole other dimension by adding duck-fat refried beans and its fantastic salsa crudo. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

2512 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702

Veracruz All Natural

One of Austin’s iconic dishes is the highly popular migas taco at Veracruz, from sisters and co-owners Reyna and Maritza Vazquez. Their empire includes several trucks and two restaurants, but the truck in East Austin is the most fun. Homemade tortillas differentiate these migas tacos, and the larger-than-average portion size doesn’t hurt. The only question is: traditional migas (egg, tortilla chips, onion, Monterrey Jack cheese, tomato, cilantro, and avocado) or migas poblanas (egg, tortilla chips, mild poblano peppers, red onion, queso fresco, avocado, and black beans)? Neither answer is wrong. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are typically outdoor dine-in areas and some with indoor dine-in areas.

2505 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 981-1760
(512) 981-1760
Two tacos on aluminum foil.
Veracruz’s migas tacos.
Hillary Dixler Canavan/Eater

Cisco's Restaurant

East Austin’s Cisco’s has been curing hangovers since 1955 and received designation as a historical landmark. The Tex-Mex diner went through changes when it was purchased in 2017 — though one of the new co-owners, Matt Cisneros, is the grandson of the founder Rudy “Cisco” Cisneros. It now stays open for dinner and serves cocktails. However, none of this changes one key fact: the perfectly greasy migas (scrambled with sausage and beans) and migas breakfast tacos remain on the menu. There are indoor dine-in services.

1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 478-2420
(512) 478-2420

Tamale House East

Tamale House East may have only opened in 2012, but it’s still part of the legendary family that has operated Tex-Mex restaurants in Austin for over 50 years, including the original Tamale House (there was even a documentary about them). The essential Austin restaurant is run by the Valera family, the fourth generation of descendants from late founder Moses Vasquez. The restaurant is gorgeous, with a white, well-decorated interior and a lush outdoor patio. The Mom’s Migas come with ranchero sauce, homestyle potatoes, refried beans, and a choice of tortillas. There’s also an option to get migas scrambled with chipotle sauce for a smoky, spicer take. Both come smothered in queso. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor and indoor dine-in services.

1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 495-9504
(512) 495-9504

Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop

Naturally, the also-historic Mexican cafe/diner serves up a fantastic migas plate — go for the corn todo with adds jalapenos, beans, onions, tomatoes, etc. There’s also a migas taco. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2305 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 472-0017
(512) 472-0017
A plate of creamy beans and scrambled eggs with melted cheese.
The migas at Joe’s Bakery.
Joe’s Bakery

El Primo

The ready smile of Humberto Reyes (who goes by Primo) makes the tiny South First taco cart El Primo all the more welcoming. The customizable migas taco is widely recognized as one of the best in its genre in town. The standard version is served with deli ham on a soft, flaky flour tortilla — an anomaly given that corn tortilla is already a critical component of the dish. Add meats like chorizo or bacon to make it your own. Takeout orders can be placed online; in-person orders are cash-only; there are outdoor dine-in tables.

2011 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 227-5060
(512) 227-5060

Habanero Cafe

This small homey daytime restaurant in South Austin serves regular migas, but the real star is the chori-migas, a messy, cheesy, chorizo-filled plate of calories. Served with french fries and refried beans, it’s a great option for the morning after a long night out. There are indoor dine-in services.

501 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-0443
(512) 416-0443

La Posada

Down in Garrison Park, the Mexican/Tex-Mex restaurant’s breakfast migas are a great bet, served alongside potatoes, beans, and tortillas. There’s an option to swap the standard ranchero sauce for queso. There are indoor dine-in services.

6800 West Gate Blvd #143, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-2631
(512) 444-2631

