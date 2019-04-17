Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Migas in All Its Glorious Forms in Austin

Migas, the classic breakfast dish of Mexican or Tex-Mex cuisine, is honored in many forms in Austin. The traditional take involves some version of scrambled eggs and crispy tortilla strips piled up on a plate. Usually, the dish also includes some combination of sauce (most commonly ranchero, the mildly spicy red Tex-Mex standard), chiles, onions, and cheese. But the city known for being weird has created its own versions as well.

Excellent plated migas can be found at longstanding Tex-Mex institutions like Joe’s Bakery, or fun ones like the chorizo-migas at Habanero Cafe and queso-drenched options at Kerbey Lane. Given Austin’s love of breakfast tacos, there are also options wrapped up in warm, fluffy tortillas. Veracruz All-Natural’s migas taco is the clear local favorite, but El Primo’s version is a close second.

Below is the Eater Austin list of best migas in the city. For further reading, check out the lists for best Tex-Mex, must-eat tacos, and best breakfast tacos.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

