20 Great Mediterranean Restaurants in Austin

Austin might not immediately be thought of as a great place to grab some Mediterranean food, but there are a ton of delicious eateries all over town (but mostly up north — sorry South Austin dwellers) to indulge in fluffy pitas and succulent gyros.

There are so many different ways to enjoy the bounty of the Mediterranean cuisine, from fast-casual Turkish restaurant MezzeMe, Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine with Jerusalem recipes, Persian restaurant Caspian Grill, Greek restaurant Santorini Cafe, and many more.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant/truck is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants/trucks themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.