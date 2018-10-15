 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

14 Mother’s Day Brunches and Celebrations in Austin

28 Must-Eat Tacos in Austin

Where to Find Enjoyable Breakfast Sandwiches in Austin

An oval plate with falafel, a salad, a mound of brown grains, and hummus.
A falafel plate from MezzeMe.
MezzeMe/Facebook

20 Great Mediterranean Restaurants in Austin

Where to find succulent gyros and fluffy pita

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
View as Map
A falafel plate from MezzeMe.
| MezzeMe/Facebook
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

Austin might not immediately be thought of as a great place to grab some Mediterranean food, but there are a ton of delicious eateries all over town (but mostly up north — sorry South Austin dwellers) to indulge in fluffy pitas and succulent gyros.

There are so many different ways to enjoy the bounty of the Mediterranean cuisine, from fast-casual Turkish restaurant MezzeMe, Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine with Jerusalem recipes, Persian restaurant Caspian Grill, Greek restaurant Santorini Cafe, and many more.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant/truck is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants/trucks themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine

Copy Link
12129 Ranch Rd 620 N #450
Austin, TX 78750
(512) 520-8169
(512) 520-8169
Visit Website

This restaurant off 620 dishes up family recipes from Jerusalem, like slow-cooked leg of lamb and roasted chicken. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A bowl of falafels and a container of a light green sauce.
Almarah’s falafels.
Almarah/Facebook

2. Caspian Grill

Copy Link
12518 Research Blvd ste j
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 382-1454
(512) 382-1454
Visit Website

Indulge in Persian food off of Research Boulevard. Inside the strip mall restaurant, find tasty classic dishes, like beef koobideh (kebabs), ash reshteh (Persian herb and noodle stew), and akbar joojeh (fried cornish hen). The restaurant also caters to vegetarians and vegans with options like biryani or the vegan mirza ghasemi (smoky eggplant). Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

Also Featured in:

3. Tino’s Greek Cafe

Copy Link
10515 MoPac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 343-9999
(512) 343-9999
Visit Website

With three Austin locations, the Greek mini-chain restaurant offers diners huge portions. The make-your-own plates with three of their wonderful sides, including rice pilaf, spanakopita, and moussaka, and mains like gyro, chicken, or vegetables. Takeout and Uber Eats delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4. Balkan Cafe & Grill

Copy Link
11800 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(737) 703-5990
(737) 703-5990
Visit Website

Enjoy traditional Serbian fare from owner Živojin Zekic and his family at this North Lamar restaurant. Heads up, carnivores: the ćevapi — grilled sausages made of beef and veal — are excellent. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services, plus a bonus volleyball court.

Stuffed red peppers.
Stuffed peppers from Balkan Cafe & Grill.
Balkan Cafe & Grill/Facebook

5. Santorini Cafe

Copy Link
11800 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 833-6000
(512) 833-6000
Visit Website

Head up North Lamar until you see the blue-and-white-colored building signaling you’re in the right spot. The Greek restaurant dishes up gyros, hummus, moussaka, and loukumades (Greek doughnuts).  The spacious patio meant for kids and four-legged friends is a welcome dining spot for enjoying traditional Greek fare. The inside dining room offers a friendly family vibe. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone or online.

6. Peace Bakery

Copy Link
11220 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 386-1152
(512) 386-1152
Visit Website

The North Austin Middle Eastern bakery serves all the classics, from falafel to shawarma, but it’s the house-baked sweets here that reign supreme. Pick up bird’s nest baklava or an assortment of cookies. Takeout orders can be placed in person or over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

Many nest-like desserts with nuts in the middle.
Bird’s nest baklava from Peace Bakery.
Peace Bakery-Deli/Facebook

7. Troy

Copy Link
8631, 8105 Mesa Dr
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 897-2860
(512) 897-2860
Visit Website

Sip Turkish black tea and order the Troy mix plate with all of the meats at the Turkish restaurant near Balcones Hills. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

A board of dips in round bowls with triangle slices of pita.
Mezze from Troy.
Troy Restaurant/Facebook

8. Arpeggio Grill

Copy Link
6619 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-0110
(512) 419-0110
Visit Website

This Airport Boulevard Greek spot’s sandwich combination special — either beef or falafel wrap plus fries, tzatziki, and a drink — is a good deal at under $12. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

Also Featured in:

9. Phoenicia Bakery & Deli

Copy Link
4701 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 323-6770
(512) 323-6770

More grocery store than a restaurant, this shop sadly closes at 7 p.m., so get your pita fix earlier in the day. Pick up homemade Persian sweets and don’t skip the zaatar bread. To-go orders can be placed in person.

A plate of yellow rice, stuffed grape leaves, falafels, green salad, and hummus.
A plate from Phoenicia.
Phoenicia Bakery/Facebook

10. MezzeMe

Copy Link
4700 W Guadalupe St Suite#9 The Triangle
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 900-8200
(512) 900-8200
Visit Website

The Turkish fast-casual restaurant in the Triangle switched to focus on well-rounded Mediterranean plates with entrees (beef and lamb döner, shrimp, vegetable skewers, falafel), vegetables, rice, and salads. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A bowl of meats, vegetables, and grains.
Meats and grains and vegetables from MezzeMe.
Ashlyn Allison

11. Kismet Cafe

Copy Link
1000 E 41st St Suite 200
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 236-1811
(512) 236-1811
Visit Website

The Middle Eastern restaurant known for its Jordanian cuisine reopened in Mueller with the same excellent Jordanian-skewing cuisine. The grilled lamb mashawi is great, and there are Arabic-style wraps. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are ChowNow deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

12. Halal Bros

Copy Link
2712 Guadalupe St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 284-8105
(512) 284-8105
Visit Website

The Middle Eastern restaurant with three physical locations plus a food truck offers halal cuts of meat on the Drag. Bonus: they grind their own garbanzo beans in-house for a gorgeous falafel. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are third-party deliveries; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Also Featured in:

13. Abo Youssef

Copy Link
2101 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 815-6804
(512) 815-6804
Visit Website

The Mediterranean food truck is slinging enormous platters of shawarma, gyros, and falafel. Make sure to order the superb lemon mint tea. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are tables for outdoor dine-in.

14. Devil May Care

Copy Link
500 W 6th St Suite 100
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 767-6052
(512) 767-6052
Visit Website

For late-night bites, this West Sixth Street restaurant lounge is dishing up Mediterranean-ish plates in a dark, moody setting complete with cocktails. Choose from the swanky turf-covered terrace or the subterranean vibes while dining on a mezze platter, lamb pita panini, or mahi-mahi gyro. There are indoor dine-in services.

Also Featured in:

15. Austin's Habibi

Copy Link
817 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 733-4014
(512) 733-4014
Visit Website

Head to this food truck on West Fifth Street (next to the Tiniest Bar in Texas) to enjoy traditional grilled meats and vegetable-centric plates (zucchini to cauliflower to eggplant). Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; host site features outdoor dining areas.

Two foil trays of meats, salads, and rice.
Dishes from Austin’s Habibi.
Austin’s Habibi/Facebook

More in Maps

16. The Peacock

Copy Link
600 W 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 628-1539
(512) 628-1539
Visit Website

Nestled into the bottom of the Austin Proper Hotel is the Mediterranean restaurant focused on family-style meals from the McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality group. Dine alfresco on the patio to take in views of Shoal Creek or in the beautifully decorated dining room. The harissa marinated beef tenderloin is a highlight, and do yourself a favor by ordering the cheese saganaki, an appetizer of fried cheese.

Also Featured in:

17. Kebabalicious

Copy Link
1311 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-6562
(512) 394-6562
Visit Website

The beloved food truck slash East Seventh Street restaurant is known for its namesake items, especially when doused in the spicy ka-baam sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Also Featured in:

18. TLV

Copy Link
111 Congress Avenue Fareground #7
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 608-4041
(512) 608-4041
Visit Website

Enjoy a taste of Tel Aviv in the heart of downtown at the Fareground food hall. The Israeli street food stand is helmed by born-and-raised Israeli chef Berty Richter, who previously ran the food truck Hummus Among Us. So, whatever you do, do not skip the hummus. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

Also Featured in:

19. Aba

Copy Link
1011 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(737) 273-0199
(737) 273-0199
Visit Website

While known for its gorgeous aesthetics — especially the patio situated around a behemoth heritage oak tree — the food more than matches the vibes at the Chicago-based Mediterranean restaurant. Grab friends and order all the dips to enjoy warm seasoned pitas (don’t miss the whipped feta), or enjoy a night out with beautiful raw seafood and heavenly desserts. Takeout orders can be placed online.

Also Featured in:

20. Cafe Malta

Copy Link
3421 W William Cannon Dr #127
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 853-9584
(512) 853-9584
Visit Website

The casual William Cannon bistro takes inspiration from all the countries touching the Mediterranean Sea — Italy, Spain, Morocco, Lebanon, and Southern France — so expect everything from hummus to gnocchi. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

Shrimp from Cafe Malta.
Shrimp from Cafe Malta.
Cafe Malta/Facebook

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Almarah Mediterranean Cuisine

12129 Ranch Rd 620 N #450, Austin, TX 78750
A bowl of falafels and a container of a light green sauce.
Almarah’s falafels.
Almarah/Facebook

This restaurant off 620 dishes up family recipes from Jerusalem, like slow-cooked leg of lamb and roasted chicken. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

12129 Ranch Rd 620 N #450
Austin, TX 78750
(512) 520-8169
Visit Website

2. Caspian Grill

12518 Research Blvd ste j, Austin, TX 78759

Indulge in Persian food off of Research Boulevard. Inside the strip mall restaurant, find tasty classic dishes, like beef koobideh (kebabs), ash reshteh (Persian herb and noodle stew), and akbar joojeh (fried cornish hen). The restaurant also caters to vegetarians and vegans with options like biryani or the vegan mirza ghasemi (smoky eggplant). Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

12518 Research Blvd ste j
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 382-1454
Visit Website

3. Tino’s Greek Cafe

10515 MoPac Expy, Austin, TX 78759

With three Austin locations, the Greek mini-chain restaurant offers diners huge portions. The make-your-own plates with three of their wonderful sides, including rice pilaf, spanakopita, and moussaka, and mains like gyro, chicken, or vegetables. Takeout and Uber Eats delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

10515 MoPac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 343-9999
Visit Website

4. Balkan Cafe & Grill

11800 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
Stuffed red peppers.
Stuffed peppers from Balkan Cafe & Grill.
Balkan Cafe & Grill/Facebook

Enjoy traditional Serbian fare from owner Živojin Zekic and his family at this North Lamar restaurant. Heads up, carnivores: the ćevapi — grilled sausages made of beef and veal — are excellent. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services, plus a bonus volleyball court.

11800 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(737) 703-5990
Visit Website

5. Santorini Cafe

11800 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Head up North Lamar until you see the blue-and-white-colored building signaling you’re in the right spot. The Greek restaurant dishes up gyros, hummus, moussaka, and loukumades (Greek doughnuts).  The spacious patio meant for kids and four-legged friends is a welcome dining spot for enjoying traditional Greek fare. The inside dining room offers a friendly family vibe. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone or online.

11800 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 833-6000
Visit Website

6. Peace Bakery

11220 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
Many nest-like desserts with nuts in the middle.
Bird’s nest baklava from Peace Bakery.
Peace Bakery-Deli/Facebook

The North Austin Middle Eastern bakery serves all the classics, from falafel to shawarma, but it’s the house-baked sweets here that reign supreme. Pick up bird’s nest baklava or an assortment of cookies. Takeout orders can be placed in person or over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

11220 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 386-1152
Visit Website

7. Troy

8631, 8105 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX 78759
A board of dips in round bowls with triangle slices of pita.
Mezze from Troy.
Troy Restaurant/Facebook

Sip Turkish black tea and order the Troy mix plate with all of the meats at the Turkish restaurant near Balcones Hills. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8631, 8105 Mesa Dr
Austin, TX 78759
(512) 897-2860
Visit Website

8. Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78752

This Airport Boulevard Greek spot’s sandwich combination special — either beef or falafel wrap plus fries, tzatziki, and a drink — is a good deal at under $12. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

6619 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-0110
Visit Website

9. Phoenicia Bakery & Deli

4701 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
A plate of yellow rice, stuffed grape leaves, falafels, green salad, and hummus.
A plate from Phoenicia.
Phoenicia Bakery/Facebook

More grocery store than a restaurant, this shop sadly closes at 7 p.m., so get your pita fix earlier in the day. Pick up homemade Persian sweets and don’t skip the zaatar bread. To-go orders can be placed in person.

4701 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 323-6770

10. MezzeMe

4700 W Guadalupe St Suite#9 The Triangle, Austin, TX 78751
A bowl of meats, vegetables, and grains.
Meats and grains and vegetables from MezzeMe.
Ashlyn Allison

The Turkish fast-casual restaurant in the Triangle switched to focus on well-rounded Mediterranean plates with entrees (beef and lamb döner, shrimp, vegetable skewers, falafel), vegetables, rice, and salads. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4700 W Guadalupe St Suite#9 The Triangle
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 900-8200
Visit Website

11. Kismet Cafe

1000 E 41st St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78751

The Middle Eastern restaurant known for its Jordanian cuisine reopened in Mueller with the same excellent Jordanian-skewing cuisine. The grilled lamb mashawi is great, and there are Arabic-style wraps. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are ChowNow deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1000 E 41st St Suite 200
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 236-1811
Visit Website

12. Halal Bros

2712 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

The Middle Eastern restaurant with three physical locations plus a food truck offers halal cuts of meat on the Drag. Bonus: they grind their own garbanzo beans in-house for a gorgeous falafel. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are third-party deliveries; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2712 Guadalupe St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 284-8105
Visit Website

13. Abo Youssef

2101 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

The Mediterranean food truck is slinging enormous platters of shawarma, gyros, and falafel. Make sure to order the superb lemon mint tea. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are tables for outdoor dine-in.

2101 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 815-6804
Visit Website

14. Devil May Care

500 W 6th St Suite 100, Austin, TX 78701

For late-night bites, this West Sixth Street restaurant lounge is dishing up Mediterranean-ish plates in a dark, moody setting complete with cocktails. Choose from the swanky turf-covered terrace or the subterranean vibes while dining on a mezze platter, lamb pita panini, or mahi-mahi gyro. There are indoor dine-in services.

500 W 6th St Suite 100
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 767-6052
Visit Website

15. Austin's Habibi

817 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
Two foil trays of meats, salads, and rice.
Dishes from Austin’s Habibi.
Austin’s Habibi/Facebook

Head to this food truck on West Fifth Street (next to the Tiniest Bar in Texas) to enjoy traditional grilled meats and vegetable-centric plates (zucchini to cauliflower to eggplant). Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; host site features outdoor dining areas.

817 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 733-4014
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. The Peacock

600 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701

Nestled into the bottom of the Austin Proper Hotel is the Mediterranean restaurant focused on family-style meals from the McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality group. Dine alfresco on the patio to take in views of Shoal Creek or in the beautifully decorated dining room. The harissa marinated beef tenderloin is a highlight, and do yourself a favor by ordering the cheese saganaki, an appetizer of fried cheese.

600 W 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 628-1539
Visit Website

17. Kebabalicious

1311 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702

The beloved food truck slash East Seventh Street restaurant is known for its namesake items, especially when doused in the spicy ka-baam sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1311 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-6562
Visit Website

18. TLV

111 Congress Avenue Fareground #7, Austin, TX 78701

Enjoy a taste of Tel Aviv in the heart of downtown at the Fareground food hall. The Israeli street food stand is helmed by born-and-raised Israeli chef Berty Richter, who previously ran the food truck Hummus Among Us. So, whatever you do, do not skip the hummus. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

111 Congress Avenue Fareground #7
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 608-4041
Visit Website

19. Aba

1011 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

While known for its gorgeous aesthetics — especially the patio situated around a behemoth heritage oak tree — the food more than matches the vibes at the Chicago-based Mediterranean restaurant. Grab friends and order all the dips to enjoy warm seasoned pitas (don’t miss the whipped feta), or enjoy a night out with beautiful raw seafood and heavenly desserts. Takeout orders can be placed online.

1011 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(737) 273-0199
Visit Website

20. Cafe Malta

3421 W William Cannon Dr #127, Austin, TX 78745
Shrimp from Cafe Malta.
Shrimp from Cafe Malta.
Cafe Malta/Facebook

The casual William Cannon bistro takes inspiration from all the countries touching the Mediterranean Sea — Italy, Spain, Morocco, Lebanon, and Southern France — so expect everything from hummus to gnocchi. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

3421 W William Cannon Dr #127
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 853-9584
Visit Website

Related Maps