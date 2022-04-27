22 Excellent Lunch Destinations in Austin

Dinner may be the most exciting meal of the day, breakfast is the most important one, but what about lunch? Whether you’re just sick of the same old sad sandwich during the workday at your desk or you want to try out a new restaurant during a more affordable mealtime, lunch doesn’t have to be an afterthought, especially in Austin.

There are plenty of delicious lunch options scattered throughout the city, offering everything from giant sandwiches at campus spot FoodHeads, great barbecue at East Austin joint La Barbecue to vegetarian dishes at South First cafe Bouldin Creek.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.