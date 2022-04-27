 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A sandwich with meat and sauce.
A sandwich from Otherside Deli.
Otherside Deli

22 Excellent Lunch Destinations in Austin

Don’t underestimate the importance of the midday meal.

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
A sandwich from Otherside Deli.
| Otherside Deli
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated

Dinner may be the most exciting meal of the day, breakfast is the most important one, but what about lunch? Whether you’re just sick of the same old sad sandwich during the workday at your desk or you want to try out a new restaurant during a more affordable mealtime, lunch doesn’t have to be an afterthought, especially in Austin.

There are plenty of delicious lunch options scattered throughout the city, offering everything from giant sandwiches at campus spot FoodHeads, great barbecue at East Austin joint La Barbecue to vegetarian dishes at South First cafe Bouldin Creek.

For similar daytime eats, check out the best downtown lunches, breakfasts, breakfast tacos, breakfast sandwiches, sandwiches, salads, and brunches (new and essential).

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Biderman's Deli

This Far West Boulevard Jewish-ish deli is the perfect spot to grab a Reuben sandwich or other classic deli dishes. Daily hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3742 Far W Blvd #101, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 340-1404
(512) 340-1404

Easy Tiger

With three area locations of the bakery and beer garden restaurant mini-chain to choose from, you can nosh on beer cheese and pretzels north, south, or east. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; all locations feature indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd Suite 1100, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 494-4151
(512) 494-4151

Choo Sando

You can grab perfect thick Japanese sandwiches and impeccable sushi boxes at the Allandale shop. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person.

5222 Burnet Rd Suite535, Austin, TX 78756

épicerie

Choose from salads, po’ boys, burgers, and more at this adorable French-Louisiana bistro. Lunch hours begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2307 Hancock Dr, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 371-6840
(512) 371-6840

Komé: Sushi Kitchen

The lunch menu at the North Loop Japanese restaurant is actually somewhat different from its evening offerings. There are teishoku (lunch combinations) with mains like karaage, katsu, and hangar steak, we well as sushi lunch specials and rolls, bento boxes, and donburi and chirashi bowls. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5301 Airport Blvd #100, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 712-5700
(512) 712-5700

Hank's

Looking for a lighter lunch? The robust salads and rice bowls at the casual American restaurant give plenty of options to eat your greens. Lunch hours begin at 8 a.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 609-8077
(512) 609-8077

Uncle Nicky's

Get a taste of Italy at the Hyde Park cafe with classic antipasti, pane tostada (open-faced toasts), pastas, salads, and sandwiches (like the Italian tuna). Don’t skip the pastry section. Lunch hours begin at 8 a.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4222 Duval St, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 318-2877
(512) 318-2877

Otherside Deli

Great pastrami and corned beef adorn several hefty sandwiches at the Heritage neighborhood deli. Go for a classic or indulge in the Rowdy Roddy turkey melt with cherry peppers. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 2 p.m. Sunday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online, and there are indoor dine-in areas.

1104 W 34th St D, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 407-9702
(512) 407-9702

FoodHeads

Looking for gigantic sandwiches near campus? The casual daytime restaurant offers that and beyond, like generous salads and large cookies. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

616 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 420-8400
(512) 420-8400

Josephine House

You may need reservations even during the week at this Clarksville charmer, but the daily brunch (aka just lunch) is totally worth it. Don’t skip the Nutella morning bun. The daytime menu is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1601 Waterston Ave, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584

Sour Duck Market

This casual, outdoor all-day cafe offers baked goods, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and plenty of vegetarian options for lunch. Hours begin at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776
(512) 394-5776

Better Half

Perfect for a working lunch, place your order at the counter and hunker down at a millennial pink picnic table at this West Fifth Street hotspot. The burger is one of the best in town, and the cauliflower tots are exceptional. Lunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786

Walton's Fancy & Staple

Still a classic lunchtime, well, staple, the deli has some of the best sandwiches and pastries in the downtown area. Daily hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

609 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 542-3380
(512) 542-3380

Paperboy

Whether you enjoy breakfast or lunch, the Central East Austin American restaurant has it covered seven days a week. The pork carnita migas are a fave. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and then from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Sundays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1203 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 910-3010
(512) 910-3010

Koriente

Fresh and affordable pan-Asian fare can be found at this Seventh Street spot. Lunch hours begin at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Pickup orders can be placed over the phone; there are Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats deliveries available; and the patio is open for dine-in service.

621 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 275-0852
(512) 275-0852

Fareground

Choose from several options with the best stalls at the downtown food hall, with Austin Rôtisserie (roasted chicken), Little Wu Dumplings & Noodles (self-explanatory), and JewBoy Sliders. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

111 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 465-2107
(512) 465-2107

Salt & Time Butcher Shop and Restaurant

The East Austin butcher shop restaurant offers a nice meaty lunch menu with steak frites, Brussels sprouts in beef fat, that burger, and more. Weekday lunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1912 E 7th St A, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1383
(512) 524-1383

La Barbecue

Sure, there’s going to be a line at the East Austin barbecue spot, but, one: it moves quickly, and two: you know you’re most likely going to leave with some smoked meats (unlike some other barbecue joints in town that sell out early). The mac and cheese shells are what dreams are made of, and the brisket and turkey are some of the city’s finest. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

2401 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

Bouldin Creek Cafe

The South Austin vegetarian’s best friend, Bouldin Creek Cafe offers a plethora of tacos, sandwiches, bowls, and stir-fries. Takeout orders can be placed online; the restaurant features indoor and dine-in services.

1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1601
(512) 416-1601

Jack Allen's Kitchen

All locations of the Texan restaurant serve lunch starting at 11 a.m. Decide between veggie-filled options (salads) and chicken-fried anything choices, and everything in between. Definitely start your midday meal with pimento cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; all locations feature indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7720 State Hwy 71 West, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 852-8558
(512) 852-8558

Habanero Cafe

The Dawson restaurant serves up perfect daytime Tex-Mex, especially with its lunch specials like crispy taco plates and enchiladas. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

501 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-0443
(512) 416-0443

Casper Fermentables

The deli focuses on fermented goods, including sourdough bagels and kimchi used in a tuna melt, for its daytime menu. Lunch specifically is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4715 S Lamar Blvd #101A, Sunset Valley, TX 78745
(512) 330-4935
(512) 330-4935

