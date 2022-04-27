 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A white shallow bowl of pasta and scallops.
A scallops and pasta lunch at Hank’s.
Hank’s/Facebook

24 Excellent Lunch Destinations in Austin

Don’t underestimate the importance of the midday meal

by Darcie Duttweiler
A scallops and pasta lunch at Hank’s.
| Hank’s/Facebook
by Darcie Duttweiler

Dinner may be the most exciting meal of the day, breakfast is the most important one, but what about lunch? Whether you’re just sick of the same old sad sandwich during the workday at your desk or you want to try out a new restaurant during a more affordable mealtime, lunch doesn’t have to be an afterthought, especially in Austin.

There are plenty of delicious lunch options scattered throughout the city, offering everything from giant sandwiches at campus spot FoodHeads, mouthwatering barbecue at East Austin joint La Barbecue to vegetarian dishes at South First cafe Bouldin Creek.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant/truck is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants/trucks themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Second Bar + Kitchen

3121 Palm Way #101
Austin, TX 78758
(737) 300-4800
(737) 300-4800
Head to the Archer Austin hotel in the heart of the Domain Northside area for a casual but nice-ish lunch of burgers, sandwiches (the smoked turkey BLT is good), pizzas (including its Black + Bleu with black truffles and bleu cheese), salads, and more from the New American restaurant. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online; the restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2. Jack Allen's Kitchen

7720 State Hwy 71 West
Austin, TX 78735
(512) 852-8558
(512) 852-8558
All five locations of the Texan restaurant serve lunch starting at 11 a.m. Decide from veggie-filled options (salads) and chicken-fried anything choices, and everything in between. Definitely start your midday meal with pimento cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; all locations feature indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3. Biderman's Deli

3742 Far W Blvd #101
Austin, TX 78731
(512) 340-1404
(512) 340-1404
This Far West Boulevard Jewish deli is the perfect spot to grab a Reuben sandwich or other classic deli dishes. Daily hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

4. Easy Tiger

6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd Suite 1100
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 494-4151
(512) 494-4151
With three area locations of the bakery and beer garden restaurant mini-chain to choose from, you can nosh on beer cheese and pretzels north, south, or east. All locations open in the morning. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; all locations feature indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5. Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N Lamar Blvd #170
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 729-0052
(512) 729-0052
Ideal for business lunches, this Rosedale restaurant serves salads, bowls, shareable dishes like burrata with fruit and Rockfish ceviche, and sandwiches during its lunch hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Takeout and DoorDash delivery orders can be placed online; the restaurant features indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6. FoodHeads

616 W 34th St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 420-8400
(512) 420-8400
Looking for gigantic sandwiches near campus? The casual daytime restaurant delivers that and beyond, like generous salads and large cookies. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

7. épicerie

2307 Hancock Dr
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 371-6840
(512) 371-6840
Choose from salads, po’ boys, burgers, and more at this adorable French-Louisiana bistro. Lunch hours begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8. Uncle Nicky's

4222 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 318-2877
(512) 318-2877
Get a taste of Italy at the Hyde Park cafe (with a downtown location) with classic antipasti, pane tostada (open-faced toasts), pastas, salads, and sandwiches (like the Italian tuna). Don’t skip the pastry section. Lunch hours begin at 8 a.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

9. Otherside Deli

1104 W 34th St D
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 407-9702
(512) 407-9702
Mouth-watering pastrami and corned beef adorn several hefty sandwiches at the Heritage neighborhood deli. Go for a classic or indulge in the Rowdy Roddy turkey melt with cherry peppers. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online, and there are indoor dine-in areas.

10. Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 609-8077
(512) 609-8077
Looking for a lighter lunch? The robust salads and rice bowls at the casual American restaurant give plenty of options to eat your greens. Lunch hours begin at 8 a.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11. Josephine House

1601 Waterston Ave
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584
You may need reservations even during the week at this Clarksville charmer, but the daily brunch (aka just lunch) is totally worth it. Don’t skip the Nutella morning bun. The daytime menu is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

12. Cookbook Café

710 W Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 487-5166
(512) 487-5166
Grab a library book after you dine on the seasonal fare at this light and airy cafe, where the dishes are drawn from actual cookbooks. Do yourself a favor and pick up a pastry to enjoy for now or later. Lunch hours begin at 10 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

13. Paperboy

1203 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 910-3010
(512) 910-3010
Whether you enjoy breakfast or lunch, the Central East Austin American has it covered seven days a week. The goat carnita migas are a fave. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and then from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Sundays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

14. Better Half

406 Walsh St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 645-0786
(512) 645-0786
Perfect for a working lunch, place your order at the counter and hunker down at a millennial pink picnic table at this West Fifth Street hotspot. The burger is one of the best in town, and the cauliflower tots are exceptional. Lunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

15. Swedish Hill

1120 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 472-1347
(512) 472-1347
This Clarksville bakery and cafe offers a little bit for everyone, from the build-your-own sandwiches to caviar and charcuterie to deli offerings. The all-day menu is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

16. La Barbecue

2401 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
Sure, there’s going to be a line at the East Austin barbecue spot, but, one: it moves quickly, and two: you know you’re most likely going to leave with some smoked meats (unlike some other barbecue joints in town that sell out early). The mac and cheese shells are what dreams are made of, and the brisket and turkey are some of the city’s finest. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

17. Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776
(512) 394-5776
This casual, outdoor all-day cafe offers baked goods, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and plenty of vegetarian options for lunch. Hours begin at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

18. Walton's Fancy & Staple

609 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 542-3380
(512) 542-3380
Still a classic lunchtime, well, staple, the deli has some of the best sandwiches and pastries in the downtown area. Daily hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

19. 40 North

900 W 10th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 660-5779
(512) 660-5779
It’s Neapolitan pizza for lunch. But, the sandwiches, salads, and burgers are also quite good. Lunch hours begin at 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services available.

20. Fareground

111 Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 465-2107
(512) 465-2107
Choose from several options with four stalls at the downtown food hall: TLV (Israeli street food), Austin Rôtisserie (roasted chicken), Little Wu Dumplings & Noodles (self-explanatory), and Henbit (the little casual sibling to finer-dining restaurants Emmer & Rye and Hestia and home to one of the best cookies in the city). Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

21. Koriente

621 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 275-0852
(512) 275-0852
Fresh and affordable pan-Asian fare can be found at this Seventh Street spot. Lunch hours begin at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Pickup orders can be placed over the phone; there are DoorDash and Uber Eats deliveries available; and the patio is open for dine-in service.

22. True Food Kitchen

222 West Ave Ste HR100
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 777-2430
(512) 777-2430
This health food-focused chain restaurant with an eye toward various diets serves seasonal dishes at both the Seaholm and the Domain. Plenty of gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and even paleo and keto items abound. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

23. Summer House on Music Lane

1101 Music Ln
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-5341
(512) 442-5341
For an idyllic retreat off of South Congress, head to the courtyard restaurant of the Hotel Magdalena for a casually sophisticated lunch of salads, sandwiches, and pasta. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

24. Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1601
(512) 416-1601
The South Austin vegetarian’s best friend, Bouldin Creek Cafe offers a plethora of tacos, sandwiches, bowls, and stir-fries. Takeout orders can be placed online; the restaurant features indoor and dine-in services.

