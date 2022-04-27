24 Excellent Lunch Destinations in Austin

Dinner may be the most exciting meal of the day, breakfast is the most important one, but what about lunch? Whether you’re just sick of the same old sad sandwich during the workday at your desk or you want to try out a new restaurant during a more affordable mealtime, lunch doesn’t have to be an afterthought, especially in Austin.

There are plenty of delicious lunch options scattered throughout the city, offering everything from giant sandwiches at campus spot FoodHeads, mouthwatering barbecue at East Austin joint La Barbecue to vegetarian dishes at South First cafe Bouldin Creek.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant/truck is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants/trucks themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.