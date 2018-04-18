 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

10 Austin Craft Beer Destinations

The 20 Best Dishes Eater Austin Editors Ate in 2022, Mapped

Where to Find Great Chinese Food in Austin

More in Austin See more maps
A bunch of braided loaves of bread.
Babkas from Babka ATX.
Babka ATX

Where to Find Excellent Jewish Food in Austin

Latkes, bagels, pastrami, and more

by Nadia Chaudhury and Sommer Brugal Updated
2 comments / new
View as Map
Babkas from Babka ATX.
| Babka ATX
by Nadia Chaudhury and Sommer Brugal Updated
2 comments / new

While Jewish food isn’t as prevalent in Austin as barbecue and tacos, it can be found in the city if you know where to look. Here is Eater’s guide to the best Jewish foods in the city, some with Texas twists. There are New York-style bagels, schmears, and house-cured lox from Rosen’s Bagel Co., pounds of freshly smoked pastrami from Pieous, burgers and latkes from Jewish-El Paso restaurant JewBoy Burgers, stacked reuben sandwiches from Otherside Deli, rugelach from Casper Fermentables, matzo ball soup from Mum Foods, and much more. Keep in mind that many of these places are not kosher.

For certified kosher foods and deli items, head to Balcones Village kosher market the Shuk, and the Far West location of H-E-B. For bagels, check out Eater’s other map.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More

Babka ATX

Copy Link

For excellent babka, stop by farmers market stand/bakery delivery service Babka ATX. Find flavors like dark chocolate, butter-pecan, and Nutella-tahini, as well as little and vegan versions. Pickups take place from its commercial kitchen; the stand is open at various farmers markets over the weekends; there is national shipping too.

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N #114, Austin, TX 78750
(512) 766-8857
(512) 766-8857

Rosen's Bagel Co.

Copy Link

The bagel business with two storefronts and a huge wholesale business is one of the premier spots for bagels in the city. Bagels range from plain to everything to jalapeno-cheddar with schmears like scallion, garlic-dill, and smoked lox. There are also a la carte lox and whitefish salads. Place pickup orders online, deliveries are available, and there are indoor dine-in areas too.

11101 Burnet Rd Ste A100, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 487-5027
(512) 487-5027

Also featured in:

JewBoy Burgers

Copy Link

Owner Mo Pittle is a Jewish chef who grew up in El Paso, and he uses his background to create a menu that combines a deep Jewish culture with rich Mexican flavors via El Paso to create one-of-a-kind burger experiences. The Yenta burger comes with a Mexican diner-style burger layered with a latke, or just opt for solo latkes topped with onions and garlic or green chile and cheddar cheese. Plus there are black and white cookies. Find similar menus at JewBoy Sub Shop and JewBoy Sliders. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5000 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
(915) 861-6224
(915) 861-6224

Also featured in:

Mum Foods

Copy Link

The farmers market stand opened a new physical deli this year, which means a go-to spot for its amazing pastrami available a la carte or in sandwich form, plus corned beef and matzo ball soup. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in services.

5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 270-8021
(512) 270-8021

Also featured in:

Otherside Deli

Copy Link

The deli’s classic sandwiches include Reubens, pastrami, and corned beef, all Jewish deli staples. End the meal with a black and white cookie too. Pickup orders can be placed online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1104 W 34th St D, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 407-9702
(512) 407-9702

Also featured in:

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

Copy Link

For a bunchy dish, check out the Heritage lounge’s latke Benedict, which also comes with pastrami. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

624 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 209-0319
(737) 209-0319

Also featured in:

Bread and Zest

Copy Link

Another farmers market stand-slash-bakery service, Bread and Zest focuses on challah. There are traditional ones, along with flavored and/or filled ones like dark chocolate, caramelized onions, and even rum ones. There are also gluten-free challah. Pickup orders can be placed online.

Austin, TX

Also featured in:

June's

Copy Link

The wine restaurant’s all-day bistro menu features the comforting matzo ball caldo, a soup made with poached chicken, vegetables, avocado, and jalapeños. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1722 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1722
(512) 416-1722
A person holding up a bowl of soup.
The matzo ball caldo at June’s.
June’s

Also featured in:

Abby Jane Bakeshop

Copy Link

The Dripping Springs bakery is another spot for excellent challah. Place pickup orders online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 383-5923
(512) 383-5923

Also featured in:

Casper Fermentables

Copy Link

The farmers market stand-slash-Sunset Valley deli dishes out great bagels, lox, whitefish salads, and really amazing rugelach and black and white cookies. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4715 S Lamar Blvd #101A, Sunset Valley, TX 78745
(512) 330-4935
(512) 330-4935

Wholy Bagel

Copy Link

Another solid bagel spot is Wholy Bagel (with a second location up in Far West), which, along with breakfast bagels includes lunchtime ones like Reubens, corned beef, and pastrami. As per usual, there are black and white cookies too. Place pickup orders online.

4404 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749
(512) 899-0200
(512) 899-0200

Also featured in:

Pieous

Copy Link

This South Austin spot has more than just delicious pizzas; it’s a bonafide pastrami haven. The house-smoked pastrami can be ordered as a full or half-pound, half-, or get it within a sandwich on sourdough bread. Pickup orders can be placed online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

166 Hargraves Dr h, Austin, TX 78737

Also featured in:

Ovenbird

Copy Link

The Central and Eastern European bakery offers up chocolate babka slices. Takeout orders can be placed online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6501 S Congress Ave UNIT 211, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 580-1388
(512) 580-1388

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Babka ATX

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N #114, Austin, TX 78750

For excellent babka, stop by farmers market stand/bakery delivery service Babka ATX. Find flavors like dark chocolate, butter-pecan, and Nutella-tahini, as well as little and vegan versions. Pickups take place from its commercial kitchen; the stand is open at various farmers markets over the weekends; there is national shipping too.

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N #114, Austin, TX 78750
(512) 766-8857
(512) 766-8857

Rosen's Bagel Co.

11101 Burnet Rd Ste A100, Austin, TX 78758

The bagel business with two storefronts and a huge wholesale business is one of the premier spots for bagels in the city. Bagels range from plain to everything to jalapeno-cheddar with schmears like scallion, garlic-dill, and smoked lox. There are also a la carte lox and whitefish salads. Place pickup orders online, deliveries are available, and there are indoor dine-in areas too.

11101 Burnet Rd Ste A100, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 487-5027
(512) 487-5027

JewBoy Burgers

5000 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756

Owner Mo Pittle is a Jewish chef who grew up in El Paso, and he uses his background to create a menu that combines a deep Jewish culture with rich Mexican flavors via El Paso to create one-of-a-kind burger experiences. The Yenta burger comes with a Mexican diner-style burger layered with a latke, or just opt for solo latkes topped with onions and garlic or green chile and cheddar cheese. Plus there are black and white cookies. Find similar menus at JewBoy Sub Shop and JewBoy Sliders. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

5000 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
(915) 861-6224
(915) 861-6224

Mum Foods

5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

The farmers market stand opened a new physical deli this year, which means a go-to spot for its amazing pastrami available a la carte or in sandwich form, plus corned beef and matzo ball soup. The restaurant is open for indoor dine-in services.

5811 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 270-8021
(512) 270-8021

Otherside Deli

1104 W 34th St D, Austin, TX 78705

The deli’s classic sandwiches include Reubens, pastrami, and corned beef, all Jewish deli staples. End the meal with a black and white cookie too. Pickup orders can be placed online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1104 W 34th St D, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 407-9702
(512) 407-9702

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

624 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705

For a bunchy dish, check out the Heritage lounge’s latke Benedict, which also comes with pastrami. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

624 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 209-0319
(737) 209-0319

Bread and Zest

Austin, TX

Another farmers market stand-slash-bakery service, Bread and Zest focuses on challah. There are traditional ones, along with flavored and/or filled ones like dark chocolate, caramelized onions, and even rum ones. There are also gluten-free challah. Pickup orders can be placed online.

Austin, TX

June's

1722 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

The wine restaurant’s all-day bistro menu features the comforting matzo ball caldo, a soup made with poached chicken, vegetables, avocado, and jalapeños. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1722 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 416-1722
(512) 416-1722
A person holding up a bowl of soup.
The matzo ball caldo at June’s.
June’s

Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

The Dripping Springs bakery is another spot for excellent challah. Place pickup orders online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 383-5923
(512) 383-5923

Casper Fermentables

4715 S Lamar Blvd #101A, Sunset Valley, TX 78745

The farmers market stand-slash-Sunset Valley deli dishes out great bagels, lox, whitefish salads, and really amazing rugelach and black and white cookies. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4715 S Lamar Blvd #101A, Sunset Valley, TX 78745
(512) 330-4935
(512) 330-4935

Wholy Bagel

4404 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749

Another solid bagel spot is Wholy Bagel (with a second location up in Far West), which, along with breakfast bagels includes lunchtime ones like Reubens, corned beef, and pastrami. As per usual, there are black and white cookies too. Place pickup orders online.

4404 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749
(512) 899-0200
(512) 899-0200

Pieous

166 Hargraves Dr h, Austin, TX 78737

This South Austin spot has more than just delicious pizzas; it’s a bonafide pastrami haven. The house-smoked pastrami can be ordered as a full or half-pound, half-, or get it within a sandwich on sourdough bread. Pickup orders can be placed online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

166 Hargraves Dr h, Austin, TX 78737

Ovenbird

6501 S Congress Ave UNIT 211, Austin, TX 78745

The Central and Eastern European bakery offers up chocolate babka slices. Takeout orders can be placed online, and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6501 S Congress Ave UNIT 211, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 580-1388
(512) 580-1388

Related Maps