Where to Find Excellent Jewish Food in Austin

While Jewish food isn’t as prevalent in Austin as barbecue and tacos, it can be found in the city if you know where to look. Here is Eater’s guide to the best Jewish foods in the city, some with Texas twists. There are New York-style bagels, schmears, and house-cured lox from Rosen’s Bagel Co., pounds of freshly smoked pastrami from Pieous, burgers and latkes from Jewish-El Paso restaurant JewBoy Burgers, stacked reuben sandwiches from Otherside Deli, rugelach from Casper Fermentables, matzo ball soup from Mum Foods, and much more. Keep in mind that many of these places are not kosher.

For certified kosher foods and deli items, head to Balcones Village kosher market the Shuk, and the Far West location of H-E-B. For bagels, check out Eater’s other map.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.