 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find King Cake in Austin

37 Essential Food Trucks in Austin

Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Austin

A plate of wide-noodle pasta with a light brown sauce.
Tagliatelle from Artipasta.
Artipasta/Facebook

17 Charming Italian Restaurants in Austin

Red sauces, meatballs, and plenty of pastas

by Erin Russell Updated
View as Map
Tagliatelle from Artipasta.
| Artipasta/Facebook
by Erin Russell Updated

Italian food in Austin comes in many iterations, from fresh, springy pasta to certified Neapolitan pizza to Italian-American red sauce joints. From longtime local favorites to newcomers on the scene, here are the top Italian restaurants in the city.

Those looking for chewy handmade pasta shouldn’t skip the food trucks — both Patrizi’s and Artipasta make fresh pasta ready for a variety of sauces. In the mood for pizza? Bufalina Due offers Neapolitan-style pies alongside an exceptional natural wine list. Looking for meat dishes? Red Ash’s strength is a massive wood-burning grill, while Intero has tender meats like wagyu short ribs.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Andiamo Ristorante

Copy Link
325, 2521 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 719-3377
(512) 719-3377
Visit Website

Hidden in a strip mall this North Burnet restaurant serves rich Italian dishes like gnocchi in prosciutto cream sauce, veal, polenta, and more. Try not to fill up on the fantastic homemade bread. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Seafood linguini from Andiamo
Seafood linguini from Andiamo
Andiamo/Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Bufalina Due

Copy Link
6555 Burnet Rd #100
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 215-8662
(512) 215-8662
Visit Website

For over a decade, Bufalina has been Austin’s go-to for Neapolitan pizza, from classic margherita to creations like a vodka arrabiatta pizza. Don’t miss the extensive list of natural wine. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

A pie from Bufalina
A pie from Bufalina
Bufalina/Facebook

Also Featured in:

3. Olive & June

Copy Link
3411 Glenview Ave
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 467-9898
(512) 467-9898
Visit Website

Olive &June’s emphasis is on handmade pastas like the campanelle, ravioli, and bucatini. Pair dishes with a glass of wine from the diverse wine list and enjoy on the adorable patio. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Pastas at Olive &amp; June
Pastas at Olive & June
Olive & June/Facebook

Also Featured in:

4. Asti Trattoria

Copy Link
408 E 43rd St C
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 451-1218
(512) 451-1218
Visit Website

This longtime Hyde Park restaurant has a sampling of all the Italian favorites, from polpette to pizza to handmade pasta to risotto. Asti has a great casually elegant atmosphere and a breezy patio. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Pasta with mushrooms and cheese on a white plate
Pasta from Asti
Asti Trattoria/Facebook

Also Featured in:

5. L'Oca d'Oro

Copy Link
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
(737) 212-1876
Visit Website

This beautiful Mueller restaurant offers locally sourced dishes like super fresh mozzarella, sourdough focaccia, malfaldine, and chicken milanesa, along with wine and cocktails. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

The spaghetti carbonara at L’Oca d’Oro
The spaghetti carbonara at L’Oca d’Oro
L’Oca d’Oro/Facebook

Also Featured in:

6. Patrizi's

Copy Link
2307 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4834
(512) 522-4834
Visit Website

Handmade pastas anchor this Italian truck’s menu, with dishes like Karah’s diavolo, a lemon, olive oil, garlic, rosemary, chili mix that is topped with an egg yolk. Beef and pork meatballs, roasted vegetables, and other sides round out the menu. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

A white plate piled with fettucine, red sauce, and meatballs on top, on a wooden board, with a piece of paper out front with the Patrizi’s logo.
Spaghetti and meatballs at Patrizi’s
Patrizi’s/Facebook

Also Featured in:

7. Cipollina

Copy Link
1213 W Lynn St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5211
(512) 477-5211
Visit Website

This restaurant in the heart of Clarksville focuses on Italian cuisine with an Austin twist. For lunch, try a soup and salad combo or a meatball sandwich served on Easy Tiger bread. For dinner, opt for a crispy thin-crust pizza or the bolognese, made with brisket, bacon, tomato, tagliatelle, and topped with grana padano. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Fresh spaghetti alla chitarra at Cipollina
Fresh spaghetti alla chitarra at Cipollina
Cipollina/Facebook

8. Sammie's Italian

Copy Link
807 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-2054
(512) 474-2054
Visit Website

This Jersey-proud red sauce joint from local hospitality stars McGuire Moorman Lambert offers Italian-American classics in an upscale atmosphere. Look for dishes like chicken parmigiana, linguine vongole, and smothered pork chops. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Dishes from Sammie’s
Dishes from Sammie’s
Bethany Ochs

9. The Heel of the Boot

Copy Link
610 N Interstate Hwy 35 C
Austin, TX 78701
(737) 224-3114
(737) 224-3114
Visit Website

Located at Wanderlust Wine Company, this truck focuses on cuisine from Puglia, in the south of Italy. That means orecchiette with nduja chorizo. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Orecchiette paste in a tomato sauce with cheese and a ball of burrata in a cardboard box.
Pasta from Heel of the Boot
Heel of the Boot/Facebook

10. Red Ash Italia

Copy Link
Colorado Tower, 303 Colorado St #200
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 379-2906
(512) 379-2906

Locally sourced meats and an assortment of seafood are roasted to perfection on the downtown restaurant’s custom-built wood-burning grill and oven. Red Ash offers a variety of handmade pastas, too. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Beef bone marrow and wild mushroom risotto at Red Ash
Beef bone marrow and wild mushroom risotto at Red Ash
Red Ash/Facebook

11. Numero 28

Copy Link
452 W 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 494-5510
(512) 494-5510
Visit Website

Downtown eatery Number 28 is a casual stop for pizzas, both white and with red sauce, as well as pasta, lunch panini, and desserts. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

The Austin pizza at Numero 28
The Austin pizza at Numero 28
Numero 28/Yelp

12. Il Brutto

Copy Link
1601 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 580-8779
(512) 580-8779
Visit Website

East Austin’s Il Brutto boasts a classic Italian menu with fresh salads, meat and cheese appetizers, wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and creative, decadent desserts. The twinkle-lit outdoor patio is the perfect backdrop for any occasion. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Pizza at Il Brutto
Pizza at Il Brutto
Il Brutto/Facebook

13. Juniper

Copy Link
2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421
Visit Website

Inspired by Northern Italian cuisine, Juniper serves Italian favorites in a sleek, modern setting. Grab a spot at the chef’s counter for dinner and a show. Don’t miss the focaccia or the delicate pasta dishes. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Pappardelle at Juniper
Pappardelle at Juniper
Juniper/Facebook

Also Featured in:

14. Intero

Copy Link
2612 E Cesar Chavez St Suite 105
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 599-4052
(512) 599-4052
Visit Website

East Austin restaurant Intero strives for zero-waste, which means using all parts of ingredients in cooking. The menu includes handmade pasta like a raviolo with red wine braised beef, slow-roasted pork neck, and lots of seasonal local vegetable plates. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Intero’s pork risotto
Intero’s pork risotto
Intero/Facebook

Also Featured in:

15. Vespaio & Enoteca Vespaio

Copy Link
1610 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-7672
(512) 441-7672
Visit Website

Italian restaurant Vespaio has been a staple on South Congress for over 20 years, with pastas, breads, and desserts all made in-house. Next-door counterpart Enoteca Vespaio has more of a wine bar and market atmosphere. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Small plates at Enoteca Vespaio
Small plates at Enoteca Vespaio
Enoteca Vespaio/Facebook

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Artipasta

Copy Link
7800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 228-7489
(512) 228-7489
Visit Website

Opened by immigrants from the city of Mantova in the Lombardy region of Italy, Artipasta offers some of the most true-to-Italy dishes in Austin. Try pasta dishes like the indulgently rich lasagne or casarecce with sage and almond pesto. To-go orders can be placed online or over the phone; there are third-party deliveries; and there are outdoor dining areas.

Gnocchi in tomato sauce with a ball of mozzarella and basil leaves on a paper plate
Gnocchi alla sorrentina from Arti Pasta
Artipasta.Tx/Facebook

17. Trattoria Lisina

Copy Link
13308 Ranch to Market Rd 150
Driftwood, TX 78619
(512) 894-3111
(512) 894-3111
Visit Website

This family-owned Hill Country restaurant serves Italian favorites based on recipes generations old. The vineyard surroundings recall the Italian countryside, and make for a great getaway. To-go orders can be placed online; there are dine-in services.

Grilled asparagus salad at Trattoria Lisina
Grilled asparagus salad at Trattoria Lisina
Trattoria Lisina/Facebook

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Andiamo Ristorante

325, 2521 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX 78758
Seafood linguini from Andiamo
Seafood linguini from Andiamo
Andiamo/Facebook

Hidden in a strip mall this North Burnet restaurant serves rich Italian dishes like gnocchi in prosciutto cream sauce, veal, polenta, and more. Try not to fill up on the fantastic homemade bread. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

325, 2521 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
(512) 719-3377
Visit Website

2. Bufalina Due

6555 Burnet Rd #100, Austin, TX 78757
A pie from Bufalina
A pie from Bufalina
Bufalina/Facebook

For over a decade, Bufalina has been Austin’s go-to for Neapolitan pizza, from classic margherita to creations like a vodka arrabiatta pizza. Don’t miss the extensive list of natural wine. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6555 Burnet Rd #100
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 215-8662
Visit Website

3. Olive & June

3411 Glenview Ave, Austin, TX 78703
Pastas at Olive &amp; June
Pastas at Olive & June
Olive & June/Facebook

Olive &June’s emphasis is on handmade pastas like the campanelle, ravioli, and bucatini. Pair dishes with a glass of wine from the diverse wine list and enjoy on the adorable patio. The restaurant is open for indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3411 Glenview Ave
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 467-9898
Visit Website

4. Asti Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin, TX 78751
Pasta with mushrooms and cheese on a white plate
Pasta from Asti
Asti Trattoria/Facebook

This longtime Hyde Park restaurant has a sampling of all the Italian favorites, from polpette to pizza to handmade pasta to risotto. Asti has a great casually elegant atmosphere and a breezy patio. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

408 E 43rd St C
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 451-1218
Visit Website

5. L'Oca d'Oro

1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX 78723
The spaghetti carbonara at L’Oca d’Oro
The spaghetti carbonara at L’Oca d’Oro
L’Oca d’Oro/Facebook

This beautiful Mueller restaurant offers locally sourced dishes like super fresh mozzarella, sourdough focaccia, malfaldine, and chicken milanesa, along with wine and cocktails. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
(737) 212-1876
Visit Website

6. Patrizi's

2307 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
A white plate piled with fettucine, red sauce, and meatballs on top, on a wooden board, with a piece of paper out front with the Patrizi’s logo.
Spaghetti and meatballs at Patrizi’s
Patrizi’s/Facebook

Handmade pastas anchor this Italian truck’s menu, with dishes like Karah’s diavolo, a lemon, olive oil, garlic, rosemary, chili mix that is topped with an egg yolk. Beef and pork meatballs, roasted vegetables, and other sides round out the menu. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

2307 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4834
Visit Website

7. Cipollina

1213 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703
Fresh spaghetti alla chitarra at Cipollina
Fresh spaghetti alla chitarra at Cipollina
Cipollina/Facebook

This restaurant in the heart of Clarksville focuses on Italian cuisine with an Austin twist. For lunch, try a soup and salad combo or a meatball sandwich served on Easy Tiger bread. For dinner, opt for a crispy thin-crust pizza or the bolognese, made with brisket, bacon, tomato, tagliatelle, and topped with grana padano. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1213 W Lynn St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5211
Visit Website

8. Sammie's Italian

807 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
Dishes from Sammie’s
Dishes from Sammie’s
Bethany Ochs

This Jersey-proud red sauce joint from local hospitality stars McGuire Moorman Lambert offers Italian-American classics in an upscale atmosphere. Look for dishes like chicken parmigiana, linguine vongole, and smothered pork chops. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

807 W 6th St
Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-2054
Visit Website

9. The Heel of the Boot

610 N Interstate Hwy 35 C, Austin, TX 78701
Orecchiette paste in a tomato sauce with cheese and a ball of burrata in a cardboard box.
Pasta from Heel of the Boot
Heel of the Boot/Facebook

Located at Wanderlust Wine Company, this truck focuses on cuisine from Puglia, in the south of Italy. That means orecchiette with nduja chorizo. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

610 N Interstate Hwy 35 C
Austin, TX 78701
(737) 224-3114
Visit Website

10. Red Ash Italia

Colorado Tower, 303 Colorado St #200, Austin, TX 78701
Beef bone marrow and wild mushroom risotto at Red Ash
Beef bone marrow and wild mushroom risotto at Red Ash
Red Ash/Facebook

Locally sourced meats and an assortment of seafood are roasted to perfection on the downtown restaurant’s custom-built wood-burning grill and oven. Red Ash offers a variety of handmade pastas, too. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

Colorado Tower, 303 Colorado St #200
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 379-2906

11. Numero 28

452 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
The Austin pizza at Numero 28
The Austin pizza at Numero 28
Numero 28/Yelp

Downtown eatery Number 28 is a casual stop for pizzas, both white and with red sauce, as well as pasta, lunch panini, and desserts. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

452 W 2nd St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 494-5510
Visit Website

12. Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Pizza at Il Brutto
Pizza at Il Brutto
Il Brutto/Facebook

East Austin’s Il Brutto boasts a classic Italian menu with fresh salads, meat and cheese appetizers, wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and creative, decadent desserts. The twinkle-lit outdoor patio is the perfect backdrop for any occasion. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1601 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 580-8779
Visit Website

13. Juniper

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304, Austin, TX 78702
Pappardelle at Juniper
Pappardelle at Juniper
Juniper/Facebook

Inspired by Northern Italian cuisine, Juniper serves Italian favorites in a sleek, modern setting. Grab a spot at the chef’s counter for dinner and a show. Don’t miss the focaccia or the delicate pasta dishes. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2400 E Cesar Chavez St #304
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
Visit Website

14. Intero

2612 E Cesar Chavez St Suite 105, Austin, TX 78702
Intero’s pork risotto
Intero’s pork risotto
Intero/Facebook

East Austin restaurant Intero strives for zero-waste, which means using all parts of ingredients in cooking. The menu includes handmade pasta like a raviolo with red wine braised beef, slow-roasted pork neck, and lots of seasonal local vegetable plates. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2612 E Cesar Chavez St Suite 105
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 599-4052
Visit Website

15. Vespaio & Enoteca Vespaio

1610 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Small plates at Enoteca Vespaio
Small plates at Enoteca Vespaio
Enoteca Vespaio/Facebook

Italian restaurant Vespaio has been a staple on South Congress for over 20 years, with pastas, breads, and desserts all made in-house. Next-door counterpart Enoteca Vespaio has more of a wine bar and market atmosphere. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1610 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-7672
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Artipasta

7800 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78745
Gnocchi in tomato sauce with a ball of mozzarella and basil leaves on a paper plate
Gnocchi alla sorrentina from Arti Pasta
Artipasta.Tx/Facebook

Opened by immigrants from the city of Mantova in the Lombardy region of Italy, Artipasta offers some of the most true-to-Italy dishes in Austin. Try pasta dishes like the indulgently rich lasagne or casarecce with sage and almond pesto. To-go orders can be placed online or over the phone; there are third-party deliveries; and there are outdoor dining areas.

7800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 228-7489
Visit Website

17. Trattoria Lisina

13308 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood, TX 78619
Grilled asparagus salad at Trattoria Lisina
Grilled asparagus salad at Trattoria Lisina
Trattoria Lisina/Facebook

This family-owned Hill Country restaurant serves Italian favorites based on recipes generations old. The vineyard surroundings recall the Italian countryside, and make for a great getaway. To-go orders can be placed online; there are dine-in services.

13308 Ranch to Market Rd 150
Driftwood, TX 78619
(512) 894-3111
Visit Website

Related Maps