17 Charming Italian Restaurants in Austin

Italian food in Austin comes in many iterations, from fresh, springy pasta to certified Neapolitan pizza to Italian-American red sauce joints. From longtime local favorites to newcomers on the scene, here are the top Italian restaurants in the city.

Those looking for chewy handmade pasta shouldn’t skip the food trucks — both Patrizi’s and Artipasta make fresh pasta ready for a variety of sauces. In the mood for pizza? Bufalina Due offers Neapolitan-style pies alongside an exceptional natural wine list. Looking for meat dishes? Red Ash’s strength is a massive wood-burning grill, while Intero has tender meats like wagyu short ribs.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

