7 Great Irish Pubs in Austin

Sláinte! Whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy Irish beers and food in a homey bar setting, root for your favorite football (soccer) teams, or celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, these Austin pubs have it covered. While Austin also has some traditional English and Scottish pubs, these local bars are specifically catered to the folks of the Green Isle, so grab a pint of Guinness and some whiskey, and down some corned beef or bangers and mash at the city’s finest Irish pubs.

