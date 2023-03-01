 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
7 Great Irish Pubs in Austin

Where to sip whiskey and Guinness while dining on shepherd's pies and fish and chips

by Darcie Duttweiler
by Darcie Duttweiler

Sláinte! Whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy Irish beers and food in a homey bar setting, root for your favorite football (soccer) teams, or celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, these Austin pubs have it covered. While Austin also has some traditional English and Scottish pubs, these local bars are specifically catered to the folks of the Green Isle, so grab a pint of Guinness and some whiskey, and down some corned beef or bangers and mash at the city’s finest Irish pubs.

For related needs, check out the best fish and chips in the city. Plus there are guides to the best beer bars, beer gardens, Austin-area breweries, and cocktail bars.

Cork & Barrel

This Round Rock restaurant and microbrewery in Round Rock has an expansive beer garden — where there’s regular live music — along with a wine cellar, a cozy cork room, and a chef’s counter. There are 24 beers on tap, including Guinness and Smithwick’s, as well as wine and cocktails. Don’t skip the Irish apple cake. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665
(512) 582-0155
(512) 582-0155

Jack & Ginger's

Head to the Domain Northside’s Rock Rose for this Austin-Irish pub, which boasts more than 82 beers on tap, Irish whiskey towers, and pub grub, like shepherd’s pie, full Irish breakfast (served all day), and Guinness-battered fish and chips. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11500B Rock Rose Ave, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 350-3738
(512) 350-3738

LT Corner Pub

The Lakeway sports bar-slash-Irish pub includes 10 large TVs, pool, darts, shuffleboard, and foosball, as well as shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and a robust drinks menu full of Irish whiskeys, scotches, and beer. There are indoor dine-in services.

1310 Ranch Rd 620 S Ste B12, Lakeway, TX 78734
(512) 276-2233
(512) 276-2233

B.D. Riley's Irish Pub

While B.D.’s original downtown bar closed, thankfully its Mueller location still stands. The neighborhood bar is the place to be for soccer matches, so you’ll be in a boisterous company while you cheer on your team. Choose between Irish whiskeys, draft beers, or even a beer sampler, plus Irish-style nachos (made with fries), bangers and mash, traditional Irish stew, and other authentic delicacies. 

1905 Aldrich St #130, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 580-3782
(512) 580-3782

The Pub

Soak in the warm tavern atmosphere with modern sports bar vibes at the downtown pub. On the food menu, there are cottage pies, fish and chips, and bangers and mash, all the better to pair with the plentiful draft beers, house cocktails, and even beer cocktails. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

214 W 4th St Suite A, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 415-3112
(512) 415-3112

Foxy's Proper Pub

The downtown Irish pub from the owners of the next-door bar and restaurant Cedar Door features feasts of corned beef sandwiches, scotch eggs, fish and chips, and more. Guinness is obviously on tap, but you can also order Irish coffee. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

201 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 501-6713
(512) 501-6713

Kelly's Irish Pub

This brand-new pub took over the former Winebelly spot in the Dawson neighborhood with perfectly poured Guinness pints and Irish coffees. It just recently started serving food, including Irish breakfasts and shepherd’s pies. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

519 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704

