A hotel bar.
Watertrade.
Sarah Frankie Linder/Eater Austin

12 Enticing Hotel Bars in Austin

Enjoy well-made drinks and top-notch hospitality whether as a hotel guest or a visiting local

by Taylor Tobin
Watertrade.
| Sarah Frankie Linder/Eater Austin
by Taylor Tobin

Hotel bars serve an important purpose in cities throughout the world, whether it takes the form of dimly-lit boîtes, airy rooftop spaces, lively drinking halls, or low-key cozy pubs. The spaces provide a refuge where travelers can unwind, enjoy a drink and a snack, and gear up for whatever comes next. In Austin, local hotel bars also seek to attract hometown imbibers with fancy cocktails, pretty aesthetics, and welcoming vibes.

With that, here are the best hotel bars in Austin, each with different types of menus and energies, but all with excellent drinks and top-tier service.

For related dining and drinking, check out Eater Austin’s picks for the best hotel restaurants, best private dining room spots, essential cocktail bars, and new cocktail bars.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Parlor Bar at Hotel Ella

Just north of downtown near campus, Hotel Ella offers a quaint boutique space with an antique-ish look and feel. The hotel bar is a cozy off-lobby area with velvet banquettes, a sleek marble lobby, and a rightfully beloved happy hour with solid discounts on draft beers, select wines, and classic cocktails like Negronis, margaritas, and Old Fashioneds. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705
(800) 311-1619
(800) 311-1619

Las Bis at the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue

Tinned fish has been enjoying a major renaissance on social media lately, a fact that’s certainly not lost on the team behind the new downtown terrace bar at the Hyatt Centric. La Bis’s breezy aesthetic, Spanish-accented cocktails, and natural and biodynamic wine list are all ideal complements for its menu of tinned specialties, like Galician cockles in brine, Baltic sea sprats with heather and chamomile, spiced mackerel in olive oil, and several styles of caviar with all the fixings. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

721 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701
(737) 257-1234
(737) 257-1234

The Driskill Bar at the Driskill Hotel

An old-school Texas tavern tucked into the lobby of the historic Driskill Hotel, this downtown bar nails its visual theme by incorporating leather furniture, dark wood paneling, Lone Star symbols, and even a mounted steer’s head into its decor. The result is a comfortable and quintessentially Austin place to relax with a cold beer, a classic cocktail (like a Sazerac or a Hemingway daiquiri), or one of Driskill’s own drinks (like the Samantha’s Ghost, which features mezcal, tequila, lemon, and orange liqueur). There are indoor dine-in services.

604 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 391-7107
(512) 391-7107

La Piscina at Austin Proper

Downtown hotel Austin Proper’s food and drink program is the work of local restaurant group McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality, so it stands to reason that the West Second Street spot’s restaurants and bars were created with specific looks, quality drinks, and enjoyable environments in mind. While some of the bars are only available to hotel guests and residents, the poolside bar and restaurant La Piscina, is open to the public, giving everyone the chance to enjoy frozen margaritas, tasting flights of small-batch tequilas and mezcals, and (in true Tex-Mex fashion) sizzling fajita platters with steak, lamb, chicken, Gulf shrimp, and even Maine lobster. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

600 W 2nd St 5th Floor, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 628-1415
(512) 628-1415

Nido at the Loren

The Loren, a new luxury hotel right off of South Lamar Boulevard, recently opened with a sleek rooftop restaurant and bar, Nido, offering direct views of the river and the downtown skyline. The terrace provides an excellent vantage point for these vistas, and the bar’s inventive craft cocktails — like the Saz-arak, a spin on the Sazerac with rye, Arak Ramallah anise liqueur, Peychaud’s bitters, and demerara sugar — only heighten the special-occasion nature of this spot. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.  

Rooftop, 1211 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 580-1183
(512) 580-1183

P6 at the Line Austin

The Line Austin Hotel is directly adjacent to Lady Bird Lake, which provides its downtown rooftop lounge with an unparalleled view of the water, the boats, the birds, and the bats (during the right season, of course). Other bar perks include comfortable rattan chairs on the outdoor terrace, seasonal share plates like piquillo pepper hummus and local cheese and charcuterie, and cocktails designed for open-air sipping with a strong focus on fresh herbs and aromatics. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 473-1566
(512) 473-1566

Rules & Regs at the Fairmont

The Fairmont may be located around the corner from Rainey Street, but if you’d prefer to avoid the bar district’s chaos while still grabbing a drink, then the downtown hotel’s chic rooftop bar has you covered. The cocktail list is full of Latin and Caribbean flavors and ingredients. Popular libations include the Acapulco Breeze with sotol, blanco tequila, banana liqueur, lemon, cucumber, and prickly pear; and the Bird of Paradise with gin, mezcal, Cocchi Rosa, green chartreuse, orange, raspberry, and chocolate mole. Bar bites like chips and guacamole, ceviche, and tacos with suadero or carnitas are also available. Cigar enthusiasts can partake in the loaded cigar menu too, which includes recommendations for spirits pairings. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 524-4700
(512) 524-4700

Gin Bar at Arrive Austin

Okay, so this is a seasonal bar and hasn’t opened just yet for the spring season, but if fragrant, herbaceous gin is your spirit of choice, then you’ll find plenty of kindred spirits at the East Austin rooftop hotel bar in the Arrive when it isn’t winter. Gin Bar carries bottles from all over the world and mixes the aromatic liquid into classic drinks like martinis and Negronis, along with its own house creations. There are outdoor dine-in services.

1813 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(737) 242-7560
(737) 242-7560

Copy Link

Downtown views, live music, and lively spins on classic cocktails are all on offer at the Hotel Van Zandt’s rooftop bar and restaurant. It succeeds so impressively at all three that it’s easily one of Austin’s most popular hotel drinking destinations. A barrel-aged Vieux Carre, a take on the Cosmopolitan made with strawberry vodka and lemongrass, and a semi-savory gin and tonic with tomato and basil serve as examples of its creative cocktail know-how. The bar also pays close attention to its zero-proof drinks, with options like the Octopus’s Garden (aromatic zero-proof spirits, lime, basil-honey syrup, cucumber, zero-proof Mediterranean tonic). The food menu is also excellent. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-4755
(512) 476-4755

The Courtyard Lounge at Hotel San José

There are no major signs leading to Bouldin Creek spot Hotel San José’s garden bar, which gives it an iykyk cache that adds to its charm. Just walk off of South Congress into the hotel’s lobby, order a frosé from the petite but efficient bar counter, and step out onto the surprisingly spacious patio with nicely coiffed landscaping that makes it feel miles away from the busy neighborhood that surrounds it. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1316 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-7322
(512) 444-7322

Copy Link

Accompanying the very tiny Japanese omakase restaurant Otoko within the South Congress Hotel in Travis Heights is this adjacent cocktail bar that’s just as intimate and expertly run. Japanese whisky and sake figure prominently, where the spirits are combined with seasonal ingredients to make balanced and engaging drinks that pair with the ever-changing bar bites menu created by the Otoko culinary team. There are indoor dine-in services.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 994-0428
(512) 994-0428

Simona's Coffee + Cocktails at the Colton House Hotel

At the Dawson neighborhood’s Colton House Hotel, this all-day cafe welcomes families but still pays close attention to its cocktail, beer, and wine offerings. There’s both a comfortable indoor space with jewel-toned furniture and wood-paneled walls and an expansive outdoor patio with bistro tables, lush lawns, and scenic trees. The cocktail menus (both with alcohol and zero-proof) rotate out on a seasonal basis, and the Boozy Blues section highlights coffee and tea drinks with spirits, like the Walkin’ on Sunshine, with Texas bourbon, Kahlua, Grand Marnier, espresso, chocolate bitters, and cinnamon.

2510 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 220-1795
(512) 220-1795

Related Maps