All the Holiday Pop-Up Bars to Know in Austin This Year

Though Austin holidays are typically less snow-topped and muggier than other cities, there are still plenty of places to order spiked eggnog and hot toddies. In recent years, Christmas celebrations around the city have gotten more elaborate with pop-ups and specials galore.

Eater put together this handy map of the best bars and restaurants embracing the holiday spirit in their spaces through pop-ups. This year still includes the kitschy national pop-up bar Miracle at downtown cocktail bar the Eleanor (sibling to the essential the Roosevelt Room) and its tiki offshoot Sippin’ Santa at east side favorite Nickel City. Of course, the season is not complete without a visit to the original Austin Christmas bar, Lala’s, which has had colored lights up since 1972.

Keep an eye out for updated holiday guides — holiday dine-in meals, holiday takeout meals, holiday dessert preorders, and tamales — to be updated later this month.