 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

15 Most Iconic Drinks in Austin

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Austin, 2023

The 15 Essential San Antonio Restaurants

More in Austin See more maps
A festively decorated cocktail bar with greens and Christmas decor.
Miracle on Fifth at the Eleanor.
Robert Lerma

All the Holiday Pop-Up Bars to Know in Austin This Year

Where to find festive cocktails and cheer

by Erin Russell Updated
View as Map
Miracle on Fifth at the Eleanor.
| Robert Lerma
by Erin Russell Updated

Though Austin holidays are typically less snow-topped and muggier than other cities, there are still plenty of places to order spiked eggnog and hot toddies. In recent years, Christmas celebrations around the city have gotten more elaborate with pop-ups and specials galore.

Eater put together this handy map of the best bars and restaurants embracing the holiday spirit in their spaces through pop-ups. This year still includes the kitschy national pop-up bar Miracle at downtown cocktail bar the Eleanor (sibling to the essential the Roosevelt Room) and its tiki offshoot Sippin’ Santa at east side favorite Nickel City. Of course, the season is not complete without a visit to the original Austin Christmas bar, Lala’s, which has had colored lights up since 1972.

Keep an eye out for updated holiday guides — holiday dine-in meals, holiday takeout meals, holiday dessert preorders, and tamales — to be updated later this month.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Lala's Little Nugget

Copy Link

It’s always Christmas at this Crestview dive bar, which has holiday decorations up all year. The holiday season is a perfect time to revisit Lala’s for an Irish iced coffee. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2207 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 487-5297
(512) 487-5297
A wall of festively decorated booze with a countdown clock in the middle.
The countdown to Christmas clock at Lala’s Little Nugget.
Lala’s Little Nugget

Also featured in:

Mozart's Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

The Lake Austin coffee shop hosts a light show through Saturday, January 6 with food, a Bavarian marketplace, festive drinks like peppermint hot cocoa, and a silent disco atop of a piece of Taylor Swift’s stage). Tickets are available online. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-2900
(512) 477-2900

Otopia Rooftop Lounge

Copy Link

The campus-area rooftop has a winter solstice party through Friday, February 9 with rentable igloos, wintery drinks, and snacks. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

1901 San Antonio St Unit 1100, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 243-9040
(737) 243-9040

Also featured in:

Donn's Depot

Copy Link

Old West Austin dive bar Don’s Depot gets decked out in Christmas cheer starting on Friday, December 1. There are indoor areas.

1600 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 478-0336
(512) 478-0336

Also featured in:

Nickel City

Copy Link

The favorite Central East Austin bar will transform again for the holidays into Sippin’ Santa, a tiki spinoff of Miracle, for the sixth time with dates to come. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1133 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 987-4294
(512) 987-4294

Also featured in:

The Eleanor

Copy Link

Pop-up bar Miracle on Fifth Street is returning to the Eleanor for the sixth year in downtown Austin, bringing kitschy decor and festive cocktails next door to sibling spot Roosevelt Room. Look for drinks like the mulled wine drink and the Christmapolitan. It opens Thursday, November 16 and runs through through Wednesday, December 27. There are indoor services.

307 W 5th St Unit A, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 494-4094
(512) 494-4094

Also featured in:

Wax Myrtle's

Copy Link

Downtown’s Thompson Hotel’s restaurant Wax Myrtle’s is hosting Happy’s, a holiday pop-up from Chicago. There will be cocktails like You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out (a candy cane julep). It’s open from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 24 and will be hosted in the Muleshoe event space. There will be indoor services.

506 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(737) 257-3026
(737) 257-3026
A mug topped with whipped cream in front of colorful lights.
A drink from Happy’s.
Happy’s

Also featured in:

The Cavalier

Copy Link

The East Austin bar is again hosting a Nostalgic Noel pop-up with drinks like Rocko’s Modern Toddy (with bourbon, fig syrup, lemon, and walnut bitters) and Dexter’s Laboratory (color-changing butterfly pea tea, tequila, lime, pineapple, honey, and fire bitters served in a beaker). The menu — which guests can peruse via Viewfinder toys — is available from Wednesday, December 14 through Monday, December 25. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

2400 Webberville Rd suite a, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318
People looking through vintage viewfinder toys.
Guests at the Cavalier’s east Austin holiday cocktail popup read the retro cartoon-themed beverage menu inside vintage View Masters.
Corey Davenport

Also featured in:

Fairmont Austin

Copy Link

The downtown hotel’s seventh floor rooftop becomes a massive ugly sweater party with kitschy decorations along with themed snacks and drinks. It opens on Friday, November 24. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000

Also featured in:

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Copy Link

Downtown hotel the Four Seasons is hosting its Ice Rodeo again starting on Saturday, November 18 through Sunday, January 7. There’s an outdoor ice rink surrounded by rentable cabins. The cabins serve a winter menu for skaters including tableside s’mores. There are outdoor areas.

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-4500
(512) 478-4500
A toasted marshmallow on top of a graham cracker on a blue plate on a white marble counter.
S’mores from the Four Seasons.
Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Also featured in:

Kitty Cohen's

Copy Link

The Webberville bar is hosting its fifth annual Hanukkah pop-up from Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 30. Expect festive drinks and snacks. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

2211 Webberville Rd #3548, Austin, TX 78702

Also featured in:

Lefty's Brick Bar

Copy Link

The bar inside Arrive Hotel in East Austin has created Rudolph’s Roadhouse, which runs from Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 31. The pop-up will have lots of decorations, cocktails, and themed events. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1813 C East 6th Street, TX 78702
(737) 242-7550
(737) 242-7550

Also featured in:

Geraldine's

Copy Link

The rooftop bar at the downtown Hotel Van Zandt turns festive during the holidays with igloos containing record players and cozy seating and themed drinks. This year is taking an après ski theme. Igloos are available from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 31 with some blackout dates, and require a reservation. There are outdoor areas.

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-4755
(512) 476-4755

Also featured in:

Sunny's Backyard

Copy Link

The vegan East Austin pub is hosting a holiday pop-up again this year. More details are coming soon, but expect boozy hot chocolate with oat milk and so much tinsel. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

3526 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 520-5760
(512) 520-5760

Also featured in:

Gibson Street Bar

Copy Link

South Austin bar Gibson is hosting its holiday pop-up again. The Gibson Wonderland will start on Friday, November 24, with winter cocktails, festive decorations, and a Christmas mug pop-up bar with hot beverages. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 386-1345
(512) 386-1345

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Austin Motel

Copy Link

The retro South Congress motel is hosting Winter Wonderland holiday pop-up every Thursday through Sunday for the entire month of December. The Pool Bar will have seasonal drinks and snacks amid rainbow tinsel trees, parties, and weekly movie screenings.

1220 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-1157
(512) 441-1157

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Lala's Little Nugget

2207 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757

It’s always Christmas at this Crestview dive bar, which has holiday decorations up all year. The holiday season is a perfect time to revisit Lala’s for an Irish iced coffee. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2207 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 487-5297
(512) 487-5297
A wall of festively decorated booze with a countdown clock in the middle.
The countdown to Christmas clock at Lala’s Little Nugget.
Lala’s Little Nugget

Mozart's Coffee Roasters

3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

The Lake Austin coffee shop hosts a light show through Saturday, January 6 with food, a Bavarian marketplace, festive drinks like peppermint hot cocoa, and a silent disco atop of a piece of Taylor Swift’s stage). Tickets are available online. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-2900
(512) 477-2900

Otopia Rooftop Lounge

1901 San Antonio St Unit 1100, Austin, TX 78705

The campus-area rooftop has a winter solstice party through Friday, February 9 with rentable igloos, wintery drinks, and snacks. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

1901 San Antonio St Unit 1100, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 243-9040
(737) 243-9040

Donn's Depot

1600 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703

Old West Austin dive bar Don’s Depot gets decked out in Christmas cheer starting on Friday, December 1. There are indoor areas.

1600 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 478-0336
(512) 478-0336

Nickel City

1133 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

The favorite Central East Austin bar will transform again for the holidays into Sippin’ Santa, a tiki spinoff of Miracle, for the sixth time with dates to come. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1133 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 987-4294
(512) 987-4294

The Eleanor

307 W 5th St Unit A, Austin, TX 78701

Pop-up bar Miracle on Fifth Street is returning to the Eleanor for the sixth year in downtown Austin, bringing kitschy decor and festive cocktails next door to sibling spot Roosevelt Room. Look for drinks like the mulled wine drink and the Christmapolitan. It opens Thursday, November 16 and runs through through Wednesday, December 27. There are indoor services.

307 W 5th St Unit A, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 494-4094
(512) 494-4094

Wax Myrtle's

506 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Downtown’s Thompson Hotel’s restaurant Wax Myrtle’s is hosting Happy’s, a holiday pop-up from Chicago. There will be cocktails like You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out (a candy cane julep). It’s open from Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 24 and will be hosted in the Muleshoe event space. There will be indoor services.

506 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(737) 257-3026
(737) 257-3026
A mug topped with whipped cream in front of colorful lights.
A drink from Happy’s.
Happy’s

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Rd suite a, Austin, TX 78702

The East Austin bar is again hosting a Nostalgic Noel pop-up with drinks like Rocko’s Modern Toddy (with bourbon, fig syrup, lemon, and walnut bitters) and Dexter’s Laboratory (color-changing butterfly pea tea, tequila, lime, pineapple, honey, and fire bitters served in a beaker). The menu — which guests can peruse via Viewfinder toys — is available from Wednesday, December 14 through Monday, December 25. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

2400 Webberville Rd suite a, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318
People looking through vintage viewfinder toys.
Guests at the Cavalier’s east Austin holiday cocktail popup read the retro cartoon-themed beverage menu inside vintage View Masters.
Corey Davenport

Fairmont Austin

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

The downtown hotel’s seventh floor rooftop becomes a massive ugly sweater party with kitschy decorations along with themed snacks and drinks. It opens on Friday, November 24. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000

Four Seasons Hotel Austin

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701

Downtown hotel the Four Seasons is hosting its Ice Rodeo again starting on Saturday, November 18 through Sunday, January 7. There’s an outdoor ice rink surrounded by rentable cabins. The cabins serve a winter menu for skaters including tableside s’mores. There are outdoor areas.

98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 478-4500
(512) 478-4500
A toasted marshmallow on top of a graham cracker on a blue plate on a white marble counter.
S’mores from the Four Seasons.
Four Seasons Hotel Austin

Kitty Cohen's

2211 Webberville Rd #3548, Austin, TX 78702

The Webberville bar is hosting its fifth annual Hanukkah pop-up from Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 30. Expect festive drinks and snacks. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

2211 Webberville Rd #3548, Austin, TX 78702

Lefty's Brick Bar

1813 C East 6th Street, TX 78702

The bar inside Arrive Hotel in East Austin has created Rudolph’s Roadhouse, which runs from Thursday, November 30 through Sunday, December 31. The pop-up will have lots of decorations, cocktails, and themed events. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1813 C East 6th Street, TX 78702
(737) 242-7550
(737) 242-7550

Geraldine's

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701

The rooftop bar at the downtown Hotel Van Zandt turns festive during the holidays with igloos containing record players and cozy seating and themed drinks. This year is taking an après ski theme. Igloos are available from Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 31 with some blackout dates, and require a reservation. There are outdoor areas.

605 Davis St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-4755
(512) 476-4755

Sunny's Backyard

3526 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702

The vegan East Austin pub is hosting a holiday pop-up again this year. More details are coming soon, but expect boozy hot chocolate with oat milk and so much tinsel. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

3526 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 520-5760
(512) 520-5760

Gibson Street Bar

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

South Austin bar Gibson is hosting its holiday pop-up again. The Gibson Wonderland will start on Friday, November 24, with winter cocktails, festive decorations, and a Christmas mug pop-up bar with hot beverages. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 386-1345
(512) 386-1345

Related Maps

Austin Motel

1220 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

The retro South Congress motel is hosting Winter Wonderland holiday pop-up every Thursday through Sunday for the entire month of December. The Pool Bar will have seasonal drinks and snacks amid rainbow tinsel trees, parties, and weekly movie screenings.

1220 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-1157
(512) 441-1157

Related Maps