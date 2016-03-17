11 Must-Visit Hill Country Dining Destinations in Texas

The Hill Country in Central Texas is known for more than just wide-open spaces, stellar sunset views, and wineries. There’s plenty to devour just a short drive from the city limits. Find a varied culinary experience — rooted in Southern food with German and Mexican influences — among the live oak groves of Central Texas’s small towns, ranging from kolaches to schnitzels to chicken fried steaks to enchiladas to New Texan fare.

Extend those Hill Country plans by exploring the area's best barbecue, pie, and winery options, or dig into the offerings within Fredericksburg, Dripping Springs, Johnson City, and San Antonio (essential and new).

This article was originally written by Jane Kellogg Murray.