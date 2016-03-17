 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Splurge on Fancy Dinners in Austin

Where to Find Great Easter Brunches and Meals in Austin

Where to Eat and Drink in Round Top

Sides.
Sides from Opie’s BBQ.
Opie’s BBQ

11 Must-Visit Hill Country Dining Destinations in Texas

Wide-open spaces, stellar views, wildflowers galore, and good eating await

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Sides from Opie’s BBQ.
| Opie’s BBQ
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

The Hill Country in Central Texas is known for more than just wide-open spaces, stellar sunset views, and wineries. There’s plenty to devour just a short drive from the city limits. Find a varied culinary experience — rooted in Southern food with German and Mexican influences — among the live oak groves of Central Texas’s small towns, ranging from kolaches to schnitzels to chicken fried steaks to enchiladas to New Texan fare.

Extend those Hill Country plans by exploring the area's best barbecue, pie, and winery options, or dig into the offerings within Fredericksburg, Dripping Springs, Johnson City, and San Antonio (essential and new).

This article was originally written by Jane Kellogg Murray.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Opie's Barbecue

What you see is what you get at the Spicewood barbecue joint. The giant pit that greets you when you enter is full of succulent, fatty, and delightfully seasoned brisket. Or perhaps it’s the enormous pork chops, jalapeno-cheese sausages, or tender pork ribs that are more appealing. Whatever you order, pick up a few sides to go with it: a heaping serving of spicy corn, tater tot casserole, and the off-menu Coca-Cola cake. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor dine-in areas.

9504 E State Hwy 71, Spicewood, TX 78669
(830) 693-8660
Pizzeria Sorellina

Even though the Spicewood restaurant’s sibling spot, fine-dining destination Apis, is closed permanently, the pizzeria is still open on the six-acre property backed by the Pedernales River. The focus is wood-fired Neapolitan pizza with toppings such as brisket-bacon meatballs, loads of vegetables, melty cheeses, and more. Accompanying the pies are nice plates like smoked okra, soups, pastas, and sandwiches. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

23526 State Hwy 71, Spicewood, TX 78669
(737) 222-6061
Der Lindenbaum

On top of cuisine heavily influenced by Austin’s neighbors to the south, the Texas Hill Country has an overlay of German heritage thanks to the Old World immigrants who settled in this region in the mid-1800s. Get a taste of that Central Texas-German cuisine at this Fredericksburg restaurant, which boasts Ingrid Hohmann, a European-trained chef known for cooking up traditional German recipes like schnitzels, bratwursts, and made-from-scratch strudels and Black Forest cake. There are indoor dine-in services.

312 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-9126
Abby Jane Bakeshop

The Dripping Springs bakery courtesy of extremely talented baker/owner Abby Love is full of wonderful breads, pastries, and more. It’s even more delightful when you learn that the team makes use of grains created by next-door neighbor Barton Springs Mill. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

16604 Fitzhugh Rd Unit C, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 383-5923
Lo Salvaje

Austin chef Jesse Griffiths of Dai Due and San Antonio chef Joshua Flohr-Crumpton are behind this Texas game meats food truck parked at Driftwood distillery Desert Doo. The menu is rooted in Southern and Central Texas, which means hamburguesas made with antelope-bacon patties, fried quail sandwiches, and sweet potato waffle fries. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood, TX 78619

Redbud Cafe & Pub

The social hub on the main square of the historic town of Blanco (a city featured in the Coen Brothers’s True Grit remake), the cafe satisfies its patrons with everything from burgers on jalapeno sourdough buns to wraps filled with roasted red pepper hummus and kalamata olives. Take time to browse through the adjacent gift shop, which sells pottery and products from the Redbud owners Jon and Jan Brieger’s family lavender farm. Takeout orders can be placed online or over the phone; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

409 4th St., Blanco, TX 78606
(830) 833-0202
The Leaning Pear

This romantic eatery is a popular lunchtime spot, tucked on a quiet corner of downtown Wimberley along Cypress Creek. Fill up on sandwiches like the BBLT — applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and double-creamed French brie on toasted sourdough — and wood-fired pizzas, or heartier dishes like meatloaf with scallion-mashed potatoes and roasted chicken with green chile-bacon grits. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

111 River Rd, Wimberley, TX 78676
(512) 847-7327
Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar

In the historic district of New Braunfels, the best thing to do after two-stepping at the state's oldest dance hall Gruene Hall is to do nothing at all while sitting on the porch overlooking the banks of the Guadalupe River. Stop in at the restaurant and pull up a bench on the open-air patio for great wings, quesadillas, chicken-fried steak, and a cold beer. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1287 Gruene Rd, Gruene, TX 78130
(830) 625-0684
Krause's Cafe

The revitalized longtime German beer hall and restaurant in New Braunfels serves up plentiful draft beers, schnitzels, and sandwiches in its lively mostly alfresco space. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

148 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-2807
Lost Maples Cafe

There must be a wormhole in Utopia because this no-frills cafe recalls a rustic time. Housed in a historic building (built sometime before 1904), the place has been serving comfort food since 1986. An expansive menu has everything from patty melts on Texas toast to cheese enchiladas to big slices of fudge pecan pie. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

384 Main Sreet, Utopia, TX
(830) 966-2221
The Laurel Tree

Upscale food from a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef puts the utopia in small-town Utopia. The restaurant is set in a charming stone building amid 400+-year-old oak trees. Utilizing a European-style “guest table” service, chef Laurel Waters’s prix fixe restaurant is BYOB and only open on Saturdays for lunch and dinner. The menu often changes but expect dishes like chicken with mushrooms and artichoke hearts in puff pastry, served with fresh vegetables like pesto scalloped potatoes. Reservations are required bookable over the phone; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

18956 N FM 187, Utopia, TX 78884
(830) 966-5444
