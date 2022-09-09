16 Excellent Hidden Speakeasies in Austin

While practically every Austinite loves day-drinking on a breezy patio with a gorgeous view, something can also be said for imbibing in a dark, tucked-away corner. And in Austin, there are a bunch of bars that fit that bill. From hidden speakeasies like Firehouse Lounge — which is literally behind a bookshelf — to downstairs cocktail rooms accessible only by secret codes — like Here Nor There — even parking garage bars like Ego’s and Small Victory, there are plenty of ways to feel like a VIP even though it’s definitely no longer Prohibition.

For the city’s must-hit essential cocktail bars, Eater has it covered elsewhere, along with the best all-around bars and restaurant bars. And then there are guides to other specific drinks, like refreshing frozen drinks, that other Austin cocktail staple margarita, craft beer, wine, happy hours, bloody marys, and mimosas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.