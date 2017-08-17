 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bowl of ramen with noodles, broth, sliced green peppers.
The miso hatch green chile ramen at Ramen Tatsu-ya.
Carla Gomez

Where to Find Fiery Hatch Green Chile Dishes in Austin

The season for New Mexico pepper is right now

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
The miso hatch green chile ramen at Ramen Tatsu-ya.
| Carla Gomez
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

It is hatch green chile season, where the regional New Mexico chiles, sourced from the town of Hatch, are popping up on menus, including those found in Austin restaurants. These chiles are notably spicier compared to California and Anaheim peppers. The prime harvest period usually runs from late August into October.

Eater gathered the best hatch green chile dishes found in Austin restaurants to make it easier for those pepper fans. This means lobster rolls smothered in hatch green chile butter from Garbo’s; burgers, queso, and latkes laden with the pepper at JewBoy Burgers; ramen from Ramen Tatsu-ya, and other spots

For other similar dishes, scope out the city’s best Tex-Mex restaurants, tacos, and burgers.

Garbo’s

The Parmer Point seafood restaurant and its Clarksville restaurant counterpart are serving hatch green chile lobster rolls, where the lobster is drenched in a hatch green chile butter and served with tortilla trips, cilantro, and cotija cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

12709 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 350-9814
(512) 350-9814

Ramen Tatsu-ya

The ramen mini-chain brought back its hatch miso ramen available through mid-September. The bowl is made with a hatch green chile-chicken-shoyu broth, wok-fried hatch green chiles, and hatch green chile powder, along with a fried pork chasu, noodles, sliced green onions, and an ajitama egg. It’s available at all locations for takeout; all locations feature indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

JewBoy Burgers

Many of the dishes at the El Paso-Jewish burger shop come laden with hatch green chiles, such as the Oy Vay Guey burger, the bean and cheese burrito, the latkes, and the queso. Similarly, sibling restaurant JewBoy Sub Shop offers lots of hatch green chile items. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 291-3358
(512) 291-3358

Paco's Tacos

The Windsor Park Mexican restaurant’s the Hatch taco pairs the green pepper with black beans and jack cheese. For non-taco options, there are beef sliders with hatch green chiles or the hatch green chile enchilada plate. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1304 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 323-6206
(512) 323-6206

ALC Steaks

The downtown steakhouse offers goat cheese-stuffed hatch green chiles. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 472-1813
(512) 472-1813

Chuy's

The Austin-born Tex-Mex chain’s menu includes the steak burrito covered in hatch green chile sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1728 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 474-4452
(512) 474-4452

