Where to Find Fiery Hatch Green Chile Dishes in Austin

The season for New Mexico pepper is right now

It is hatch green chile season, where the regional New Mexico chiles, sourced from the town of Hatch, are popping up on menus, including those found in Austin restaurants. These chiles are notably spicier compared to California and Anaheim peppers. The prime harvest period usually runs from late August into October.

Eater gathered the best hatch green chile dishes found in Austin restaurants to make it easier for those pepper fans. This means lobster rolls smothered in hatch green chile butter from Garbo’s; burgers, queso, and latkes laden with the pepper at JewBoy Burgers; ramen from Ramen Tatsu-ya, and other spots

For other similar dishes, scope out the city’s best Tex-Mex restaurants, tacos, and burgers.