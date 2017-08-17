Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Fiery Hatch Green Chile Dishes in Austin

The season for New Mexico pepper is right now

It’s hatch green chile season, where the regional New Mexico chiles, sourced from the town of Hatch, are popping up on menus, including those found in Austin restaurants. These chiles are notably spicier than California and Anaheim peppers. The prime harvest period usually runs from late August to October.

Eater gathered the best hatch green chile dishes found in Austin restaurants to make it easier for those pepper fiends. This means a dedicated Tex-Mex menu from Chuy’s, seafood specials from Garbo’s, ramen from Ramen Tatsu-ya, and other spots. Also, remember that Austin-area supermarkets are getting into the green chile fun by hosting events like Central Market.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.