A pile of green chiles.
Hatch! Green! Chile! Season!
Shutterstock

Where to Find Fiery Hatch Green Chile Dishes in Austin

The season for New Mexico pepper is right now

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
It’s hatch green chile season, where the regional New Mexico chiles, sourced from the town of Hatch, are popping up on menus, including those found in Austin restaurants. These chiles are notably spicier than California and Anaheim peppers. The prime harvest period usually runs from late August to October.

Eater gathered the best hatch green chile dishes found in Austin restaurants to make it easier for those pepper fiends. This means a dedicated Tex-Mex menu from Chuy’s, seafood specials from Garbo’s, ramen from Ramen Tatsu-ya, and other spots. Also, remember that Austin-area supermarkets are getting into the green chile fun by hosting events like Central Market.

For other similar dishes, scope out the city’s best Tex-Mex restaurants, tacos, and burgers.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Garbo's

Both the seafood restaurant and its North Lamar food truck are whipping up hatch chile lobster rolls, as well as hatch green chile fries. Takeout orders can be placed online.

12709 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 350-9814
(512) 350-9814

JewBoy Burgers

Many of the dishes at the El Paso-Jewish burger shop come laden with hatch green chiles, from the Oy Vay Guey burger to the bean and cheese burrito to the latkes to the queso. Similarly, sibling restaurant JewBoy Sub Shop offers lots of hatch green chile items. Takeout orders can be placed online.

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 291-3358
(512) 291-3358

Paco's Tacos

The taco spot’s The Hatch dish pairs the green pepper with black beans and jack cheese. For non-taco options, there are beef sliders with hatch green chiles or the hatch green chile enchilada plate.

1304 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 323-6206
(512) 323-6206

ALC Steaks

The downtown steakhouse offers goat cheese-stuffed hatch green chiles. Takeout orders can be placed online.

1205 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 472-1813
(512) 472-1813

Snap Kitchen

The casual meal-centric food shop chain includes several hatch green chile options, including hatch green chicken alfredo, pulled pork enchiladas paired with a dairy-less yet creamy hatch green chile salsa, and a beef and quinoa bowl with hatch green chiles. Orders can be placed through the app or in person.

1014 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 649-2563
(512) 649-2563
Foods in food containers.
Hatch green chile dishes at Snap Kitchen.
Snap Kitchen

Chuy's

The Austin-born Tex-Mex chain’s menu includes the steak burrito covered in hatch green chile sauce,

1728 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 474-4452
(512) 474-4452

Lucky Robot

The Japanese restaurant’s grilled miso salmon dish comes with hatch green chiles. Takeout orders can be placed online.

1303 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 444-8081
(512) 444-8081

CM Smokehouse

The South Lamar barbecue truck’s burger comes with an optional hatch green chile pimento cheese sauce.

2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 536-0132
(512) 536-0132

Related Maps