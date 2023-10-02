7 Spooky Scary Halloween Bar Pop-Ups in Austin

From a popular haunted house’s two bars to Nickel turning into Moe’s Tavern to a tribute to ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Now that it’s October, it’s finally time for all things Halloween. And many Austin bars are going all out for the spooky, scary, thrilling, and just plain fun season by turning into themed pop-ups for the month (much like all of those cheerful holiday ones in December). This means Central East Austin bar Nickel City’s annual tradition of becoming Simpsons-fied, an international gothy cocktail pop-up coming to the city for the first time every, and just general spine-chilling decorations and cocktails.

Keep an eye out for Eater Austin’s updated guides to Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos later on.