 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

12 Most Romantic Restaurants in Austin

Where to Find Awesome Late-Night Food in Austin After Midnight

17 Splendid Date Night Destinations in Austin

More in Austin See more maps
A person dressed up as a zombie at a neon-lit bar.
The neon bar at House of Torment.
House of Torment

7 Spooky Scary Halloween Bar Pop-Ups in Austin

From a popular haunted house’s two bars to Nickel turning into Moe’s Tavern to a tribute to ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

by Nadia Chaudhury
View as Map
The neon bar at House of Torment.
| House of Torment
by Nadia Chaudhury

Now that it’s October, it’s finally time for all things Halloween. And many Austin bars are going all out for the spooky, scary, thrilling, and just plain fun season by turning into themed pop-ups for the month (much like all of those cheerful holiday ones in December). This means Central East Austin bar Nickel City’s annual tradition of becoming Simpsons-fied, an international gothy cocktail pop-up coming to the city for the first time every, and just general spine-chilling decorations and cocktails.

Keep an eye out for Eater Austin’s updated guides to Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos later on.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Torment Tavern & the Neon Coffin Secret Bar

Copy Link

For the purposes of this guide, we’ll include the bars at annual Austin haunted house House of Torment. There’s the mainstay Torment Tavern and then the glowing Neon Coffin secret bar. Tickets must be booked online with dates available through Saturday, November 4.

2632 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX 78754
(512) 407-9449
(512) 407-9449

King Bee

Copy Link

International Halloween cocktail pop-up Black Lagoon is making its way into Austin for the first time this year, taking over this Central East Austin bar. This means goth-ish decor, a set cocktail menu with drinks like the the Book of Blood (mezcal joven, a chile liqueur, beet juice, a miso falernum, and absinthe) and the Night Crawler (Canadian rye whiskey, sherry wine, rooibos tea, cinnamon, and what it’s calling a super-acid apple), non-alcoholic options; and to-be-named entertainment. It runs from Tuesday, October 9 through Wednesday, October 31.

1906 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 600-6956
(512) 600-6956

Also featured in:

Upstairs at Caroline

Copy Link

The downtown hotel’s patio restaurant and bar will serve up themed cocktails and deck out in decorations as part of its Upstairs at Scareoline event. It runs from Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 31.

109 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 982-6766
(512) 982-6766

Also featured in:

Nickel City

Copy Link

The Central East Austin bar’s Halloween transformation into Moe’s Tavern from the Simpsons has become one of the city’s most fun traditions. Details and dates are to come, but just be assured it is happening again.

1133 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

Also featured in:

Lefty's Brick Bar

Copy Link

The East Austin hotel patio restaurant is honoring iconic horror musical Little Shop of Horrors with its month-long pop-up. Left’s Shop of Horrors will include related food and drinks, events all month such as Wednesday night tarot readings, a puppy party, a drag show with scream queens hosted by Louisianna Purchase, and lots of decorations. It runs from Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 31.

1813 C E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(737) 242-7550
(737) 242-7550

Also featured in:

Lucille

Copy Link

The Rainey Street bar always gets into the Halloween spirit, and this year, it’s taking on a whole American Horror Story look with intense decoration and cocktails. It’ll run through Wednesday, October 31.

77 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 596-1515
(512) 596-1515

Gibson Street Bar

Copy Link

Another Austin Halloween tradition is the Zilker bar’s month-long pop-up. Nightmare on Gibson Street includes scary decorations, themed cocktails, DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, and related t-shirts for sale. It runs through Wednesday, October 31

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 386-1345
(512) 386-1345

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Torment Tavern & the Neon Coffin Secret Bar

2632 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX 78754

For the purposes of this guide, we’ll include the bars at annual Austin haunted house House of Torment. There’s the mainstay Torment Tavern and then the glowing Neon Coffin secret bar. Tickets must be booked online with dates available through Saturday, November 4.

2632 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX 78754
(512) 407-9449
(512) 407-9449

King Bee

1906 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702

International Halloween cocktail pop-up Black Lagoon is making its way into Austin for the first time this year, taking over this Central East Austin bar. This means goth-ish decor, a set cocktail menu with drinks like the the Book of Blood (mezcal joven, a chile liqueur, beet juice, a miso falernum, and absinthe) and the Night Crawler (Canadian rye whiskey, sherry wine, rooibos tea, cinnamon, and what it’s calling a super-acid apple), non-alcoholic options; and to-be-named entertainment. It runs from Tuesday, October 9 through Wednesday, October 31.

1906 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 600-6956
(512) 600-6956

Upstairs at Caroline

109 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701

The downtown hotel’s patio restaurant and bar will serve up themed cocktails and deck out in decorations as part of its Upstairs at Scareoline event. It runs from Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 31.

109 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 982-6766
(512) 982-6766

Nickel City

1133 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

The Central East Austin bar’s Halloween transformation into Moe’s Tavern from the Simpsons has become one of the city’s most fun traditions. Details and dates are to come, but just be assured it is happening again.

1133 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

Lefty's Brick Bar

1813 C E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The East Austin hotel patio restaurant is honoring iconic horror musical Little Shop of Horrors with its month-long pop-up. Left’s Shop of Horrors will include related food and drinks, events all month such as Wednesday night tarot readings, a puppy party, a drag show with scream queens hosted by Louisianna Purchase, and lots of decorations. It runs from Sunday, October 1 through Wednesday, October 31.

1813 C E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(737) 242-7550
(737) 242-7550

Lucille

77 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

The Rainey Street bar always gets into the Halloween spirit, and this year, it’s taking on a whole American Horror Story look with intense decoration and cocktails. It’ll run through Wednesday, October 31.

77 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 596-1515
(512) 596-1515

Gibson Street Bar

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Another Austin Halloween tradition is the Zilker bar’s month-long pop-up. Nightmare on Gibson Street includes scary decorations, themed cocktails, DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, and related t-shirts for sale. It runs through Wednesday, October 31

1109 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 386-1345
(512) 386-1345

Related Maps