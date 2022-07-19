 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A container of yellow rice, grilled vegetables, a salad, hummus with spices, and two long meat kebabs.
Kebabs from Usta.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

16 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Where to find Muslim-approved halal food from barbecue to burgers to Indo-Chinese fare

by Sana Khan
Kebabs from Usta.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin
by Sana Khan

Halal food is getting more attention in Austin, especially as its Muslim population is growing. The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic, and, according to Islamic law, it includes a set of preparation requirements for food that Muslims can eat. For example, pork and alcohol are considered haram (not halal) in any form. Permissible animals for consumption have to be handled using specific guidelines for the meats to be considered halal. As a start, animals have to be healthy and treated well before slaughter, which usually means naturally raised and grass-fed. The method of slaughter is also considered the most humane way causing the least amount of suffering for the animal. A growing number of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks are opting to sell halal dishes to cater to the Islamic population.

Want to try halal local loved Texas barbeque at Alzer’s, fusion tacos at Urban Turban, or taste the bold flavors of Indonesian food at Yeni’s Fusion? Below is a list of some of the more quality spots for halal cuisine in Austin and its surrounding suburbs.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Vivel Crêpes & Coffee

This French/Moroccan café is one of the best halal restaurants in the west Austin suburb of Lakeway with a sunny and relaxed vibe. Everything here is halal and the restaurant prides itself on its wide selection of crepes and coffee. There are also some fun breakfast dishes like the Sunrise Tajine with Moroccan meatballs and sunny side up eggs. The rest of the menu includes paninis, burgers, pasta, and more. For sweet tooths, the baklava cheesecake crepe is a must-try. Takeout orders can be placed online.

2011 Main St #500, Lakeway, TX 78734
(512) 953-5334
(512) 953-5334

The Urban Turban

The  Round Rock fusion trailer offers Mexican, Mediterranean, and American food with South Asian threads. The owners have fun with combinations like the Birria’s Cousin tacos made with slow-cooked beef and consomé for dipping purposes to tandoori chicken tacos with guacamole salsa. Pair dishes with the Thirsty Turban, an ice cream and soda concoction. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone.

4257 Gattis School Rd, Round Rock, TX 78664
(512) 423-6199
(512) 423-6199

Alzer's Barbeque

Meat-loving locals and visitors in Austin are always craving real Texas barbecue, and the Cedar Park restaurant has it covered for halal seekers. Tender brisket, lamb sausage, beef ribs, and smoked chicken are just some of the highlights. Then there are really good sides like potato salad and barbecue beans.  Keep in mind that the turkey is not halal, but there is at least absolutely no pork so customers do not need to worry about cross-contamination. Takeout orders can be placed online

109 Cypress Creek Road Suite B-7, Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 680-5652
(512) 680-5652

Usta Kababgy

For a sit-down restaurant offering great Middle Eastern barbecue in North Austin, Usta Kababgy is the answer. The recently relocated new space offers more formal seating than the original one. There are individual plates and family-style platters. The kebabs, especially the Adana and Iraqi ones, are so juicy and flavorful. Takeout orders can be placed online.

9310 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 465-2720
(512) 465-2720

Arpeggio Grill

The Highland Mediterranean and Greek restaurant is a go-to with cozy traditional floor cushion seating. It offers a wide selection from shawarmas and kebabs to burgers and chicken wings. The pizza is also phenomenal, which can be as big as 30 inches for larger parties. Takeout and DoorDash delivery orders can be placed online.

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-0110
(512) 419-0110

Heaven's Bistro Bakery

Escape to a cute little Parisian bakery that offers a full halal menu through the North Austin spot. Grab a pesto chicken frittata or a brisket croissant sandwich with a cafe au lait. The owner specializes in customizing all types of cake orders. There is also an outdoor patio set up in the back and is only open for breakfast and lunch every day. Don’t miss out on the daily specials either. Takeout orders can be placed online.

2205 W Parmer Ln #100, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 351-8044
(512) 351-8044

Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine

The North Austin restaurant serves a South Indian menu with dosas, idiyappam (steamed rice noodles), uthappams (a type of dosa), and appams (a type of pancake) paired with delicious chutneys and curries. The vanjaram meen curry (king fish curry) feels like it’s straight from coastal South India, tangy with the perfect blend of Chettinad masala spices. The karaikudi nattu kozhi masala (country chicken) is another must-try specialty. The restaurant even entails robot waiters. Takeout orders can be placed online.

6001 W Parmer Ln #140, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 770-1104
(512) 770-1104

Yeni’s Fusion

The Indonesian food truck in Brentwood is fantastic. Everything is made from scratch by chef Yeni Rosdiyani, who makes you feel like you’re a dinner guest in her own home. Savor the flavors of the rendang curry or the coconut cream soup made with Texas smoked brisket. Munch on some of the ground beef fried wontons while enjoying a drink at host site Aristocrat Lounge. Takeout orders can be placed online.

6507 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 229-5178
(512) 229-5178

Inchin's Bamboo Garden

The Round Rock location of the restaurant chain really nails Indo-Chinese cuisine, with its food being some of the best in the area. Try the chicken Manchurian, Mongolian beef, garlic fried rice, or lamb sambal. This is a franchise that is known to many, but the Muslim owners in Austin have done a great job keeping the food good and halal. Takeout orders can be placed online.

3107 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX 78664
(512) 255-2922
(512) 255-2922

Zaviya Grill

For great Pakistani cuisine, head to the North Austin restaurant, where the owners maintain high standards while always looking for ways to improve the menu. Try the goat biryani, beef nihari (slow-simmered beef), chapli kebabs, tandoori chicken, or karahi chicken (chicken in a tomato-butter-cream sauce). The weekend lunch buffet has a bunch of good deals that includes halwa puri (a sweet pudding-like sweet made with semolina or carrots paired with potatoes, chickpeas, and puri). There is a nice, inviting indoor and outdoor space good for groups. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

1212 W Parmer Ln unit A, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 284-8298
(512) 284-8298

Al-Demashqi Mediterranean Cuisine

This North Austin food truck offers Middle Eastern specialties. The grilled samoon (Iraqi bread) lamb and beef shawarma is one of the best in Austin. The tender fall-off-the-bone lamb shank is a really flavorful savory dish. Everything is freshly made and served with hospitality by the Syrian owners. There are now two locations with the original in Austin and the new one in Pflugerville. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

11331 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 300-8911
(512) 300-8911

Promise Pizza

This is a classic all-American restaurant with food with pizza, calzones, wings, and more, that happens to be halal. It uses organic ingredients, makes the sauce fresh daily, and uses all halal toppings like turkey bacon and Canadian bacon and beef pepperoni and gyro. While the pizza is a favorite, there is also an amazing crispy chicken burger. Top it off with the falooda, a cold ice cream dessert drink with vermicelli and basil seeds. Grubhub delivery orders can be placed online.

1500 S A.W. Grimes Blvd #410, Round Rock, TX 78664
(512) 674-2642
(512) 674-2642

Peace Bakery and Deli

This is a family-owned Middle Eastern restaurant/bakery that offers freshly made Palestinian dishes in North Austin. You can build your own platter with one of the many daily specials such as the batinjan mashi (eggplant stuffed with ground beef) and barbecue lamb shanks, or order from the regular menu. Maqluba rice (mixed with fried cauliflower, potatoes, eggplant, and chicken), bamya (tomato-okra-lamb stew), mansaf (lamb cooked in yogurt), and kabsa (roasted chicken with spicy rice) are just some of the specialties. There is also a wide selection of desserts made every day. Try the kanafeh (vermicelli pastry with cheese and topped with warm syrup) along with some Turkish coffee.

11220 N Lamar Blvd B202, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 386-1152
(512) 386-1152

Almarah Grill Mediterranean Cuisine

The Anderson Mill restaurant is known for its Mediterranean cuisine and incredible grilled meats and bread bowls. The family-owned business prides itself on offering rich quality dishes stemming from Jerusalem. Try the mixed grill platter or one of the fukhara slow-cooked stews made in clay pots. There are also freshly made pizzas, with toppings such as barbecue chicken or the Works which is a combination meat lover’s dream. The restaurant is decorated with traditional multicolored hanging lamps and seating with pillows. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

12129 Ranch Rd 620 N #450, Austin, TX 78750
(512) 520-8169
(512) 520-8169

Masala Wok

This casual fusion Indian-American-Chinese Texas restaurant chain with the North Austin location has it all. From chaat to tikka pizza, curries, kung pao chicken, fried rice, noodles, to chicken 65. The dishes are bold because the kitchen doesn’t hold back on the masala. Pickup orders can be placed online.

10515 N Mopac Expy Suite A - 155, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 296-2977
(512) 296-2977

MezzeMe

Located in the Triangle, this fast-casual Turkish kitchen is the perfect lunch spot offering many easy meals like wraps, salads, soups, rice bowls, and tons of other mezzes. Try the traditional iskender, which is sliced beef and lamb doner kebab and yogurt topped on a bed of warm homemade pita bread and tomato sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online.

The Triangle, 4700 W Guadalupe St Suite#9, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 900-8200
(512) 900-8200

