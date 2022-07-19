16 Excellent Halal Restaurants in Austin

Halal food is getting more attention in Austin, especially as its Muslim population is growing. The word “halal” means “permissible” in Arabic, and, according to Islamic law, it includes a set of preparation requirements for food that Muslims can eat. For example, pork and alcohol are considered haram (not halal) in any form. Permissible animals for consumption have to be handled using specific guidelines for the meats to be considered halal. As a start, animals have to be healthy and treated well before slaughter, which usually means naturally raised and grass-fed. The method of slaughter is also considered the most humane way causing the least amount of suffering for the animal. A growing number of Austin-area restaurants and food trucks are opting to sell halal dishes to cater to the Islamic population.

Want to try halal local loved Texas barbeque at Alzer’s, fusion tacos at Urban Turban, or taste the bold flavors of Indonesian food at Yeni’s Fusion? Below is a list of some of the more quality spots for halal cuisine in Austin and its surrounding suburbs.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.