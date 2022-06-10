12 Essential LGBTQ Bars in Austin

The LGBTQ nightlife scene has long been the epicenter of culture, community, and camaraderie, especially so in Austin. Gay bars provide safe spaces for queer and trans people to escape and unwind from the pressures of everyday lives, which are constantly threatened by any number of debilitating forces. Sometimes, people just need someplace to dance and drown out all the foolishness.

Thankfully, Austin is abundant with such queer-friendly places as Oilcan Harry’s, which has been in place for decades, or the Iron Bear, which caters to a specific gay audience while remaining open to all. There’s the Fourth Street bar district, which is highly concentrated in rainbow flag-flying establishments, or more spread out hubs like Cheer Up Charlies, where LGBTQ people are not only welcome but centered.

And while a lot of these spaces are at risk of disappearing, they are here now, so if you want to go to a drag show, sing some karaoke, have a cocktail, or dance in a place where you can be yourself, there’s a bar, club, or venue for everyone.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.