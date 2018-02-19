14 Fantastic Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Austin

While Austin isn’t necessarily considered part of the South, the city’s high-quality selection of fried chicken sandwiches might indicate otherwise. After all, what could be better than crispy yet juicy breaded chicken placed in carbs (bun or biscuit)?

From classic fried chicken sandwiches topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions at Lucy’s Fried Chicken to sweet chili combinations at Thai Fresh to hot and spicy flavors at T22, Austin’s fried chicken sandwich offerings are guaranteed to please just about any crunchy chicken preference. This update adds the Little Darlin’, Better Half, Little Ola’s Biscuits, Roots Chicken Shak, Bird Bird Biscuit, and Golden Tiger.

This article was originally written by Sommer Brugal.