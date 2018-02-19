 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A fried chicken sandwich in between biscuit slices with melty yellow cheese.
The Queen Beak sandwich at Bird Bird Biscuit.
Bird Bird Biscuit

14 Fantastic Fried Chicken Sandwiches in Austin

Crunchy, spicy, and sweet

by Erin Russell Updated
The Queen Beak sandwich at Bird Bird Biscuit.
| Bird Bird Biscuit
by Erin Russell Updated

While Austin isn’t necessarily considered part of the South, the city’s high-quality selection of fried chicken sandwiches might indicate otherwise. After all, what could be better than crispy yet juicy breaded chicken placed in carbs (bun or biscuit)?

From classic fried chicken sandwiches topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions at Lucy’s Fried Chicken to sweet chili combinations at Thai Fresh to hot and spicy flavors at T22, Austin’s fried chicken sandwich offerings are guaranteed to please just about any crunchy chicken preference. This update adds the Little Darlin’, Better Half, Little Ola’s Biscuits, Roots Chicken Shak, Bird Bird Biscuit, and Golden Tiger.

For other chicken cravings, check out Eater’s guide to the city’s best fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken and waffles, and whole chicken meals. Likewise, then there are Austin’s best sandwiches and essential burgers.

This article was originally written by Sommer Brugal.

Little Ola's Biscuits

It’s no surprise that Southern biscuit spot Little Ola’s Biscuits has a great chicken sandwich. There are actually two options here: fried chicken biscuit with honey butter or a spicy one with benne seed chile glaze. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

14735 Bratton Ln # 310, Austin, TX 78728

T22

Craving something hot and spicy? T22’s Nashville-style hot fried chicken is the answer. Choose from the O.G. classic chicken sandwich or the Southern chicken sandwich, both with fiery seasonings and topped with kale slaw, bread and butter pickles, and Duke’s Mayo. Not-so-spicy options are served with sweet chili yogurt or cilantro mint sauces. There are outposts on Lake Austin Boulevard and in Cedar Park and Round Rock. Place pickup orders online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7211 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757
A fried chicken sandwich.
Tumble 22’s Hot Chicken sandwich.
Nadia Chaudhury/Eater Austin

Roots Chicken Shak

Dallas chef and former Top Chef contestant Tiffany Derry’s food stall at H-E-B in Mueller serves extra crispy duck-fat-fried chicken. Available in original or spicy on a sweet potato bun, the sandwich comes with kale salad, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, and seasoned mayonnaise. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
Bird Bird Biscuit

This biscuit-captivated shop has three versions of a biscuit chicken sandwich: the spicy Firebird, the Queen Beak with cayenne-black pepper honey, and the Theodore with bacon and barbecue sauce. There’s a second location on Koenig Road. Takeout orders can be placed online.

2701 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
24 Diner

Served on a brioche bun and topped with apricot slaw and chipotle remoulade, the sandwich at downtown’s 24 Diner features an unexpected flavor combination. For a sweet option, choose the fried chicken buttermilk biscuit sandwich, served with red chile-flaked honey and brown sugar butter. Choose from white or dark meat for either. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

600 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

The chicken biscuit at Better Half has an excellent seeded breading to make it extra crispy. It comes with jalapeno-honey butter but there’s also the option to make it spicy. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

406 Walsh St, Austin, TX 78703
Fixe

This downtown upscale Southern restaurant only serves its fried chicken sandwich during happy hour and weekend brunch (which also has a fried chicken biscuit). It comes loaded with sweet tea pickles, chicken mayonnaise, and sunchokes served on a benne seed roll. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

500 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701
Spicy Boys

The pan-Asian East Austin food truck with four locations is all about chicken, which includes an array of fried chicken sandwiches (which are also available as vegetarian tempeh). There’s the original, which is drenched in sweet chili and honey sauce. Iterations include one with massaman mayonnaise and Swiss cheese or the mega-spicy one with a chile-toasted bun and Thai chile ranch sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are typically indoor and outdoor dine-in areas at host sites.

1701 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
A fried chicken sandwich in a cardboard tray next to a person picking up tater tots in a different cardboard tray.
The fried chicken sandwich at Spicy Boys.
Eva Vaughn for Zilker Brewing Co.

Golden Tiger

This perfect bar food truck on the East Side has three kinds of chicken sandwiches that start with a fried chicken thigh: original, Buffalo, and Thai, the latter which comes with pickled serranos, Thai basil, and sweet chile sauce. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas courtesy of host site Whisler’s.

1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Flyrite Chicken

The chicken drive-thru/dine-in’s the Standard sandwich is made with crispy chicken breast, which is served on a toasted whole-wheat bun with a choice of sauce. There are other sandwich varieties, including a spicy one. Takeout orders can be placed in person, through the drive-thru, or online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2129 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
Thai Fresh

An oft-overlooked menu item at the South Austin Thai restaurant, the fried chicken sandwich is served with lime-chile mayonnaise and spicy pickles. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

909 W Mary St, Austin, TX 78704
June's

The South Congress all-day cafe’s fried chicken sandwich is simple and hot, served with kohlrabi ranch slaw and hot sauce. Pair it with wine, since the list is stellar. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1722 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
A fried chicken sandwich seen from above on a plate with hot sauce drizzles.
June’s fried chicken sandwich.
June’s

Lucy's Fried Chicken

Opt for the fried version of the Austin fried chicken establishment’s sandwich, accompanied by lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Favor deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2218 College Ave, Austin, TX 78704
The Little Darlin'

The fried chicken sandwich at this massive far South Austin patio restaurant has sweet and sour coleslaw and Duke’s mayo. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6507 Circle S Rd, Austin, TX 78745
Related Maps