A rectangle tray of fried fish on top of fries, next to sliced lemons, and containers of white, red, and dark brown sauces.
The fish and chips at Garbo’s.
Garbo’s

Where to Dig Into Crispy Fish and Chips in Austin

The best destinations for the British specialty in the city

by Sarah Thurmond
The fish and chips at Garbo’s.
| Garbo’s
by Sarah Thurmond

Fish and chips have been a staple in the British diet since the early 1860s, beer-battered, deep-fried, and served with malt vinegar. The first known shops devoted to the culinary dynamic duo opened in places like London and Lancashire; by the 1930s, there were well over 35,000 shops throughout the U.K. Today, pubs serve the dish with a very English side of mushy peas or street vendors wrap them in newspaper pages for a convenient takeaway meal.

Here in the U.S., however, the dish has never really taken off in the same way. And it can be a challenge to even find good fish and chips in noncoastal communities. Fortunately, that’s not the case in Austin, where the dish appears on the menu at a surprising number of restaurants and bars — and no two fish and chips are alike.

Austin’s fish and chip destinations stand out for the quality of fish, battered crust, portion size, and presentation. It’s found in places like Foxy’s Proper Pub, Garbo’s, Perla’s, Mongers, and Oasthouse, which gets a special nod for being the only spot to serve mushy peas on the side. Some, like Baker Street, School House Pub, and B.D. Riley’s, offer half-size or can split full-size portions, with the smaller servings still enough to satisfy the appetite.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Garbo's

12709 N Mopac Expy
Austin, TX 78727
(512) 350-9814
Visit Website

Known for its New England-style lobster rolls, this family-owned business opened its bright and airy North Shoal Creek with strong East Coast seaside vibes. The popular Tuesday special — a massive Live Oak hefeweizen beer-battered cod filet with gribiche sauce (a cold French egg sauce) with a copious amount of hand-cut fries — is likely the best deal in town in terms of quantity and quality for $12. Inside and patio dining, takeout, and curbside pickup are available.

8300 N FM 620 e
Austin, TX 78726
(737) 222-5779
Visit Website

The gastropub’s menu serves a variety of pub fare, including German stalwarts. For fish and chips, Alaskan cod filets are dipped in a Thirsty Goat beer batter and lightly fried. It’s served with a zesty citrus tartar sauce, crispy fries, and mushy peas (served cold). The individual spray bottle of malt vinegar is a nice touch. Patio and indoor dining available. Online ordering for curbside pickup. There’s a second location in South Austin.

3. Nosh and Bevvy

8440 Burnet Rd #100
Austin, TX 78757
(512) 454-8636
Visit Website

Located in a strip mall on Burnet, Nosh and Bevvy has all the trappings you’d expect of an English pub: dartboards, British signage, art ranging from the Queen to quintessential bands, and a red telephone box at the entrance. Even though it is a sports bar, the framed jersey of UT quarterback Vince Young feels oddly out of place. Here, you can find your curries and other traditional English dishes, including shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips. The huge portion of fish is prepared crispy on the outside, hot and flaky on the inside. Open for indoor dining.

A tray lined with newspaper of fried fish with waffle fries.
The fish and chips at Nosh and Bevvy.
Nosh and Bevvy/Facebook

4. Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Dr
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 452-2337
Visit Website

Fish and chips is one of the signature dishes at this cooperatively owned and community-minded brewpub that features seasonal, locally sourced plates. The fries are thick-cut and the large battered Gulf black drum filet has a flaky crust cooked to perfection (the batter-to-fish proportion is spot-on). Order online for pickups; indoor and large outdoor patio dining available. 

5. Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 452-3820
Visit Website

While this 84-year-old Austin institution does not have fish and chips listed on the menu per se, it does offer fried fish and fries. Order at the counter and choose from Icelandic cod, catfish, or Texas Gulf black drum. A plate comes with two sides, such as said-fries and hushpuppies, among others. Fresh fish is expected here, and the lightly breaded strips here do not disappoint. Order online for takeout; indoor and outdoor dining available. 

A plate of fried fish and thick fries.
Fish and chips at Quality Seafood Market.
Quality Seafood Market/Facebook

6. Mongers

4119 Guadalupe St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 215-8972
Visit Website

Mongers’s seafood menu includes fish and chips: two large cod filets with a delicate crust, and served with coleslaw and fries. The restaurant moved from its original East Side home into the former Vino Vino location, brightening up the space with a chic décor that feels beach casual yet sophisticated, or as someone described as “Tommy Bahama meets Ralph Lauren.” The lively atmosphere includes live music of the acoustic guitar, singer-songwriter type. Currently only open at 3 p.m. (raw bar, cocktail bar, and market); kitchen opens at 4 p.m. Indoor dining only.  

A plate of fried fish on top of thick fries with two silver saucers of white and red sauce, and a larger bowl of coleslaw.
Fish and chips at Mongers.
Mongers/Facebook

7. B.D. Riley's Irish Pub

1905 Aldrich St #130
Austin, TX 78723
(512) 580-3782
Visit Website

An order of fish and chips at the Irish pub comes with thickly cut fries, coleslaw, and two filets of cod. Lightly fried, the ratio of batter to fish leans more toward the batter. After its Sixth Street location had to close because of the pandemic, B.D. Riley’s has made the most of its Mueller development location, becoming the place in the neighborhood for football and soccer game-watching, while maintaining a family-friendly vibe during daylight hours. Patio and indoor dining available. Order online for pickup and delivery. 

8. Posse East

2900 Duval St
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 477-2111
Visit Website

Located in Hyde Park, near the close to Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium, this 50-year-old University of Texas at Austin institution remains a popular hangout for students and alumni alike, especially on game days. There’s nothing fancy here when it comes to the fish and chips: beer-battered cod filets and crispy fries served in a tissue-lined plastic basket, with a small side of coleslaw. Indoor and enclosed patio dining are available. 

9. Dai Due

2406 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 524-0688
Visit Website

The Wednesday-only fish and chips special at the Cherrywood butcher shop-slash-locally sourced restaurant is very popular for good reason. The dish features a single thick-cut filet of batter-fried black drum on a bed of fries balanced with a side of coleslaw. While you won’t find malt vinegar or tartar sauce, you get plenty of kick from the spicy cherry bomb remoulade, made with a mayonnaise base, Thousand Island dressing, and chiles. Forgo a beer and pair your meal with a bottle of Texas wine, such as Crowson’s 2019 Sangiovese. Dine-in and patio dining are available. Reservations recommended. 

A plate with brown paper of fried fish, long fries, and saucers of coleslaw and an orange sauce.
Fish and chips at Dai Due.
Dai Due/Facebook

10. School House Pub

2207 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
(512) 469-7630
Visit Website

This school-themed pub offers a crispy, lightly beer-battered pollock with garlic fries that lift the dish above the norm. But what really sets it apart from other fish and chips is the goat cheese tartar sauce, which seems like an odd pairing at first, but provides a refreshing tanginess that works well with the fish. Select from a half-order during happy hour (which is all day on Sunday too) or the full-size serving. Dine-in and patio seating are available; to-go ordering is also offered. 

11. Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 S MoPac Expy
Austin, TX 78746
(737) 484-0095
Visit Website

This place hooks you with its free starter of smoked fish dip and kettle chips, then reels you in with the fish and chips. The dish consists of three filets — with a perfect fish-to-batter ratio — and well-seasoned fries. Paired with an Arnold Palmer, the dish is light yet satisfying. The Zilker location draws an older crowd of professionals and Westlake locals; there’s a second location in Round Rock. Online ordering for pickup and indoor dining is available.  

A rectangle plate of fried fish on top of long fries next to a metal container of white slice and a half-lemon.
Fish and chips at Salt Traders.
Salt Traders/Facebook

12. Foxy's Proper Pub

201 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 501-6713
Visit Website

Foxy’s comes from the owners of Cedar Door, who turned the next-door short-lived Italian restaurant La Volpe into what they dub a “proper Irish pub,” a year ago. The menu includes traditional fare like an Irish breakfast and Scotch eggs, but the fish and chips can’t be beaten. Served on newsprint tissue paper, the cod is fresh, fried to perfection, and sprinkled with zippy lemon zest. The generous portion of fries comes with curry ketchup. Foxy’s caters to lunchtime or downtown work happy hour crowd, with Irish whiskey as a core part of the drinks menu. Visit the Sailor’s Den upstairs, where the vibe is a little posher than your average pub. Served after 5 p.m. Dine-in, takeout, and patio seating available. 

A round plate of fried fish on top of long fries next to metal containers of red and white sauces and a quarter of lemon.
Fish and chips at Foxy’s.
Foxy’s/Facebook

13. Perla's

1400 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 291-7300
Visit Website

Since 2009, this South Congress seafood destination from McGuire Moorman Lambert is perfect for lunch during a day of shopping or for a romantic date night, especially if you can get a table under one of the two massive oak trees on the patio. With scores of dishes to choose from, the restaurant doesn’t skimp on its fish and chips. The hearty, thick slab of Icelandic flounder comes with a crunchy crust and snackable fries. Indoor and outdoor dining is available. Reservations are recommended for evenings. 

14. Baker St. Pub & Grill

3003 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 691-9140
Visit Website

Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, the Austin location of the Texas mini-chain is located in the Corners Shopping Center, so there’s ample free parking. The fish and chips come as you’d expect: beer-battered Atlantic cod fried up crispy and served with a tangy house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce. Half orders are available. The spacious patio was recently renovated and is great for a leisure afternoon of day drinking or post-work happy hour. Curbside and walk-in pickup are available; there is indoor and outdoor dining. 

A rectangular plate of fried fish on top of long skinny fries next to a pile of coleslaw, greens, and a container of white sauce.
Fish and chips from Baker St. Pub.
Baker St. Pub & Grill/Facebook

15. Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter Ln Building D
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 519-9911
Visit Website

From the team behind Oasthouse (see above) and District Kitchen, this far south Austin restaurant is meant to feel like it’s from Port Aransas, with nautical decor and a Cajun-ish menu. While you won’t find beer-battered fish here, you will find tasty cornmeal-crusted catfish, fries, and zingy apple slaw. Order online for pickup; indoor and patio dining available. 

