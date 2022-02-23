Where to Dig Into Crispy Fish and Chips in Austin

Fish and chips have been a staple in the British diet since the early 1860s, beer-battered, deep-fried, and served with malt vinegar. The first known shops devoted to the culinary dynamic duo opened in places like London and Lancashire; by the 1930s, there were well over 35,000 shops throughout the U.K. Today, pubs serve the dish with a very English side of mushy peas or street vendors wrap them in newspaper pages for a convenient takeaway meal.

Here in the U.S., however, the dish has never really taken off in the same way. And it can be a challenge to even find good fish and chips in noncoastal communities. Fortunately, that’s not the case in Austin, where the dish appears on the menu at a surprising number of restaurants and bars — and no two fish and chips are alike.

Austin’s fish and chip destinations stand out for the quality of fish, battered crust, portion size, and presentation. It’s found in places like Foxy’s Proper Pub, Garbo’s, Perla’s, Mongers, and Oasthouse, which gets a special nod for being the only spot to serve mushy peas on the side. Some, like Baker Street, School House Pub, and B.D. Riley’s, offer half-size or can split full-size portions, with the smaller servings still enough to satisfy the appetite.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.