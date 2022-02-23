 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of a big fried fish on top of fries on a table.
The fish and chips from Murray’s.
Where to Dig Into Crispy Fish and Chips in Austin

The best destinations for the British specialty in the city

by Sarah Thurmond Updated
The fish and chips from Murray’s.
by Sarah Thurmond Updated

Fish and chips have been a staple in the British diet since the early 1860s, beer-battered, deep-fried, and served with malt vinegar. The first known shops devoted to the culinary dynamic duo opened in places like London and Lancashire; by the 1930s, there were well over 35,000 shops throughout the U.K. Today, pubs serve the dish with a very English side of mushy peas or street vendors wrap them in newspaper pages for a convenient takeaway meal.

Here in the U.S., however, the dish has never really taken off in the same way. And it can be a challenge to even find good fish and chips in non-coastal communities. Fortunately, that’s not the case in Austin, where the dish appears on the menu at a surprising number of restaurants and bars — and no two fish and chips are alike.

Austin’s fish and chip destinations stand out for the quality of fish, battered crust, portion size, and presentation. It’s found in places like Foxy’s Proper Pub, Garbo’s, Perla’s, Mongers, and Oasthouse, which gets a special nod for being the only spot to serve mushy peas on the side. Some, like Baker Street, School House Pub, and B.D. Riley’s, offer half-size or can split full-size portions, with the smaller servings still enough to satisfy the appetite.

For similar eats, check out Eater Austin’s picks for the best seafood restaurants and best fries spots.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Garbo's

Known for its New England-style lobster rolls, this family-owned business opened its bright and airy Parmer Point restaurant with strong East Coast seaside vibes. The fish and chips is a classic one, with a massive Live Oak hefeweizen beer-battered cod filet with gribiche sauce (a cold French egg sauce) alongside a copious amount of hand-cut fries. There’s a second location in Clarksville. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

12709 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 350-9814
(512) 350-9814

Also featured in:

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

The far North Austin gastropub with a second location down in South Austin serves a variety of pub fare, including several German stalwarts. This means fish and chips, where the Alaskan cod filets are dipped in a beer batter and lightly fried. It’s served with a zesty citrus tartar sauce, crispy fries, and mushy peas (served cold). The individual spray bottle of malt vinegar is a nice touch. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8300 N FM 620 e, Austin, TX 78726
(737) 222-5779
(737) 222-5779

Also featured in:

Nosh and Bevvy

Located in a strip mall on Burnet, the North Shoal Creek restaurant has all the trappings you’d expect of an English pub: dartboards, British signage, art ranging from the Queen to quintessential bands, and a red telephone box at the entrance. Even though it is a sports bar, the framed jersey of UT quarterback Vince Young feels oddly out of place. Here, you can find your curries and other traditional English dishes, including shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips. The huge portion of fish is prepared crispy on the outside, hot and flaky on the inside. There are indoor dine-in services.

8440 Burnet Rd #100, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 454-8636
(512) 454-8636
A tray lined with newspaper of fried fish with waffle fries.
The fish and chips at Nosh and Bevvy.
Nosh and Bevvy/Facebook

Also featured in:

Quality Seafood Market

While this very old Austin institution in North Loop does not have fish and chips listed on the menu technically, it does offer fried fish and fries. Order at the counter and choose from Icelandic cod or catfish. A plate comes with two sides, such as said-fries and hushpuppies, among others. Fresh fish is expected here, and the lightly breaded strips here do not disappoint. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 452-3820
(512) 452-3820
A plate of fried fish and thick fries.
Fish and chips at Quality Seafood Market.
Quality Seafood Market/Facebook

Also featured in:

Mongers

The Hyde Park seafood restaurant’s menu includes fish and chips: two large cod filets with a delicate Celis white beer batter crust, and served with fries and tartar suce. . The restaurant moved from its original East Side home into the former Vino Vino location, brightening up the space with a chic décor that feels beach casual yet sophisticated, or as someone described as “Tommy Bahama meets Ralph Lauren.” There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4119 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 215-8972
(512) 215-8972
A plate of fried fish on top of thick fries with two silver saucers of white and red sauce, and a larger bowl of coleslaw.
Fish and chips at Mongers.
Mongers/Facebook

Also featured in:

B.D. Riley's Irish Pub

An order of fish and chips at the Mueller Irish pub comes with thickly cut fries, coleslaw, and two filets of beer-battered cod. Lightly fried, the ratio of batter to fish leans more toward the batter. After its Sixth Street location had to close because of the pandemic, B.D. Riley’s has made the most of its Mueller development location, becoming the place in the neighborhood for football and soccer game-watching, while maintaining a family-friendly vibe during daylight hours. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in service.

1905 Aldrich St #130, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 580-3782
(512) 580-3782

Also featured in:

Posse East

Located in Hyde Park, near the close to Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium, this over-50-year-old University of Texas at Austin institution remains a popular hangout for students and alumni alike, especially on game days. There’s nothing fancy here when it comes to the fish and chips: beer-battered cod filets and crispy fries served in a tissue-lined plastic basket, with a small side of coleslaw. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2900 Duval St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 477-2111
(512) 477-2111

Also featured in:

School House Pub

This school-themed Cherrywood pub offers a crispy, lightly beer-battered pollock with garlic fries that lift the dish above the norm. But what really sets it apart from other fish and chips is the goat cheese tartar sauce, which seems like an odd pairing at first, but provides a refreshing tanginess that works well with the fish. Select from a half-order during happy hour (which is all day on Sunday too) or the full-size serving. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2207 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 469-7630
(512) 469-7630

Also featured in:

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

This Texas seafood restaurant hooks you with its free starter of smoked fish dip and kettle chips, then reels you in with the fish and chips. The dish consists of three cod filets — with a perfect fish-to-Lone Star beer-batter ratio — and well-seasoned fries. The dish is light yet satisfying. The Zilker location draws an older crowd of professionals and Westlake locals; there’s a second location in Round Rock. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1101 S MoPac Expy, Austin, TX 78746
(737) 484-0095
(737) 484-0095
A rectangle plate of fried fish on top of long fries next to a metal container of white slice and a half-lemon.
Fish and chips at Salt Traders.
Salt Traders/Facebook

Also featured in:

Foxy's Proper Pub

Foxy’s comes from the owners of Cedar Door, who turned their next-door short-lived Italian restaurant La Volpe into what they dub a “proper Irish pub,” a year ago. The menu includes traditional fare like an Irish breakfast and Scotch eggs, but the fish and chips can’t be beaten. Served on newsprint tissue paper, the cod is fresh, fried to perfection with Irish lager Harp, and sprinkled with zippy lemon zest. The generous portion of fries comes with a pecan tarter. Foxy’s caters to lunchtime or downtown work happy hour crowd, with Irish whiskey as a core part of the drinks menu. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

201 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 501-6713
(512) 501-6713
A round plate of fried fish on top of long fries next to metal containers of red and white sauces and a quarter of lemon.
Fish and chips at Foxy’s.
Foxy’s/Facebook

Also featured in:

Murray’s Tavern

The Nickel City team opened up this New York-styled tavern in East Austin, which naturally serves up a great fish and chips dish. The large cod fillet is battered in beer and fried, served alongside tangy malt-vinegar fries, a remoulade, and a malt spritzer. There are indoor dine-in services.

2316 Webberville Road, Austin, Texas 78702

Also featured in:

Perla's

This pretty Bouldin Creek seafood destination from McGuire Moorman Lambert is perfect for lunch during a day of shopping or for a romantic date night, especially if you can get a table under one of the two massive oak trees on the patio. With scores of dishes to choose from, the restaurant doesn’t skimp on its fish and chips. The hearty, thick slab of Icelandic flounder comes with a crunchy crust and snackable fries. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 291-7300
(512) 291-7300

Also featured in:

Baker St. Pub & Grill

Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, the Austin location of the Texas mini-chain is located in the Corners Shopping Center, so there’s ample free parking. The fish and chips come as you’d expect: beer-battered Atlantic cod fried up crispy and served with a tangy house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce. Half orders are available. The spacious patio is great for a leisure afternoon of day drinking or post-work happy hour. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

3003 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 691-9140
(512) 691-9140
A rectangular plate of fried fish on top of long skinny fries next to a pile of coleslaw, greens, and a container of white sauce.
Fish and chips from Baker St. Pub.
Baker St. Pub & Grill/Facebook

Also featured in:

Kelly's Irish Pub

The newcomer Irish bar in the Dawson neighborhood has great fish and chips. The Altnatic cod fillets are battered in beer, served alongside thick fries, tartar, its own mushy peas, and a lemon slice. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

519 West Oltorf Street, TX 78704
(512)-516-5753
(512)-516-5753

Also featured in:

