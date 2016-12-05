 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Find Great Easter Brunches and Meals in Austin

Where to Eat and Drink in Round Top

36 Essential Austin Patios for Outdoor Drinking and Dining

More in Austin See more maps
A caviar dish.
A caviar bite from Barley Swine.
Barley Swine

Where to Splurge on Fancy Dinners in Austin

The best fine-dining restaurants for special occasion meals or for no reason at all

by Erin Russell Updated
View as Map
A caviar bite from Barley Swine.
| Barley Swine
by Erin Russell Updated

While Austin is more often recognized for its taco joints and barbecue spots than its high-end restaurants, there are still quite a few pricey places that fit the bill for super special occasions. These restaurants range from a once-in-a-lifetime omakase sushi experience at ultra-cool Otoko to the always-creative tasting menu from Barley Swine. With this guide, you’ll find a fine-dining establishment for every occasion, from group dinners in luxe and modern spaces to charming and cozy choices for two. (Find a wider variety of date night solutions here, as well as tasting menus and caviar destinations.)

And not all break the bank if you keep it simple. Check out the dinner options from James Beard Award-winning chef Iliana de la Vega’s El Naranjo, or visit during happy hour, when some of these picks — like Jeffrey’s and Uchi — have the same great food for much less.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya

Copy Link

Opting for special occasion shabu-shabu may sound a little odd, but the Crestview higher-end Japanese restaurant is definitely an experience. At beautiful, intimate tables, diners can choose high-quality cuts of meat like A5 wagyu rib-eye from Japan and browse the daily cart offerings for noodles and more. Or, pick an omakase to sit back and enjoy. Don’t miss the Keep Austin Dipping sauce — a take on queso. There are three omakase options for $45, $65, and $95, allowing you to sample a little bit of everything. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101, Austin, TX 78757
(737) 701-6767
(737) 701-6767

Also featured in:

Barley Swine

Copy Link

Of chef Bryce Gilmore’s three restaurants, it is the Brentwood restaurant that offers up more experimental seasonal dishes through its multi-course chef’s tasting menu for $115, with optional beverage pairings. Expect items like the cured duck breast and duck leg mousseline paired with mushrooms and spicy greens or grapefruit ice cream with a chèvre marshmallow. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

6555 Burnet Rd #400, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 394-8150
(512) 394-8150

Also featured in:

Lutie’s

Copy Link

Planning ahead is essential at this tiny restaurant at the Commodore Perry Estate. Verdant Lutie’s, from lauded Austin chef couple Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu, has dishes like chickpea and green corn salad, black cod with curry and okra, and kouign amann ice cream. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

4100 Red River St, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 675-2517
(512) 675-2517
The grand aioli features fresh vegetables including some cut into rosettes with poach shrimp and boiled eggs on a tower made from marble. A white plate with a single English muffin sits off to the side along with a crystal dish of dip and a clear stemless glass of white wine.
Grand aioli at Lutie’s
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

Also featured in:

Tsuke Edomae

Copy Link

One of the city’s hottest omakases that is highly difficult to get to tickets for is this Mueller Japanese restaurant lead by chef Michael Che. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll experience a thoughtful 21-course sushi journey for $135 with such top-notch quality ingredients. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723
Three pieces of fish sushi.
Sushi at Tsuke Edomae.
Tsuke Edomae

Also featured in:

Este

Copy Link

Inherently, seafood makes for a pricier meal, and the menu at the Blackland Mexican seafood restaurant is well worth the extravagance. Chef Fermín Núñez pulls off fantastic, flavorful, and fresh dishes like the creamy trout a la pulla or the messy fun camarones “el ricas,” and a decadent seafood tower with clams preparados and morita-drawn butter lobsters. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4047
(512) 522-4047

Also featured in:

Jeffrey's

Copy Link

This Clarksville fine-dining institution was reimagined by the entrepreneurs at McGuire Moorman Hospitality in 2013 (now McGuire Moorman Lambert), turning it into a perfect spot for special occasions. The menu changes often but it is centered on dry-aged steaks — go all in with a bone-in ribeye. “Oohs” and “aahs” are guaranteed thanks to both the martini carts, caviar service, and absolutely top-notch hospitality. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584
A restaurant dining room.
Jeffrey’s.
Jeffrey’s

Also featured in:

Olamaie

Copy Link

The modern Southern restaurant in downtown Austin is back, under executive chef Michael Fojtasek and chef de cuisine Amanda Turner. The menu focuses on expertly executed Southern faves like smoked cabbage with an Alabama barbecue sauce, red rice with Gulf shrimp and Tabasco sauce, and grilled pork chops. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

1610 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-2796
(512) 474-2796

Also featured in:

Qi Austin

Copy Link

Of chef Ling Qi Wu’s many Austin restaurants, it’s this downtown restaurant that is a bit more upscale. The modern Chinese menu includes knock-out fancy dishes such as lobster dumplings, salt-and-pepper lobster tails, loads of spicy fish, and corn soup with crab meat. Takeout orders can be placed online; book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

835 W 6th St #114, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-2777
(512) 474-2777

Also featured in:

Hestia

Copy Link

Named after the Greek goddess of the hearth, the downtown restaurant centers on live-fire cooking. That means dishes like a scallop with beef tallow and mushroom gelee, wagyu steaks, and king trumpet mushrooms with radishes. There’s also a 13-course tasting menu available for $195 with wine pairings for an additional $150. Hestia comes from the much-lauded team of Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph, the latter of whose creative desserts are absolutely not to be missed. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 333-0737
(512) 333-0737

Also featured in:

Garrison

Copy Link

Though the windowless ambiance at this restaurant within the downtown Fairmont hotel may not be to everyone’s taste, the kitchen is doing everything right. The menu rotates frequently and ranges from super fancy tater tots with black truffle and aerated gruyere to caviar with brioche to large steaks. Expect five-star fine dining service as well. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000
A whole grilled fish on a board.
Garrison’s whole grilled branzino.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Also featured in:

Uchi

Copy Link

The Zilker restaurant’s modern take on Japanese cuisine has rightly earned its national acclaim. While you can’t go wrong with the exquisite a la carte menu, choose the adventurous market-priced omakase menu to truly experience the chefs' expertise with fresh cuts of fish with flavorful adornments to one-of-a-kind desserts. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808

Also featured in:

Toshokan

Copy Link

The Japanese restaurant within East Austin venue the Pershing is one of the most fun higher-end omakase experiences around. Led by chef Saine Wong, the $150 14-course meal showcases his global culinary experiences in tasty dishes. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2415 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-5045
(512) 953-5045
Raw fish in a bowl.
A dish from Toshokan.
DJ Ferno/Open House Productions

Also featured in:

Otoko

Copy Link

Shrouded in exclusivity, the 12-seat Japanese restaurant located at the South Congress Hotel in the Travis Heights neighborhood offers a multi-course omakase-style ticketed dinner, which incorporates influences from Kyoto's kaiseki and Tokyo’s sushi traditions. At $295 per person for sushi omakase or $250 for the classic omakase, the multi-course journeys from chef Yoshi Okai are one of Austin's most expensive dinners — but it’s unforgettable. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1603 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
(512) 994-0428
(512) 994-0428

Also featured in:

El Naranjo

Copy Link

James Beard Award-winning chef Iliana de la Vega serves dishes from Oaxaca at her South Lamar Mexican restaurant. Expect items like duck breast served in mole negro, tlayuda oaxaquena, and ensalada a la jamaica. Most of the dishes in the restaurant are gluten-free. Takeout orders can be placed online; book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

2717 S Lamar Blvd STE 1085, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 520-5750
(512) 520-5750

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101, Austin, TX 78757

Opting for special occasion shabu-shabu may sound a little odd, but the Crestview higher-end Japanese restaurant is definitely an experience. At beautiful, intimate tables, diners can choose high-quality cuts of meat like A5 wagyu rib-eye from Japan and browse the daily cart offerings for noodles and more. Or, pick an omakase to sit back and enjoy. Don’t miss the Keep Austin Dipping sauce — a take on queso. There are three omakase options for $45, $65, and $95, allowing you to sample a little bit of everything. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101, Austin, TX 78757
(737) 701-6767
(737) 701-6767

Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Rd #400, Austin, TX 78757

Of chef Bryce Gilmore’s three restaurants, it is the Brentwood restaurant that offers up more experimental seasonal dishes through its multi-course chef’s tasting menu for $115, with optional beverage pairings. Expect items like the cured duck breast and duck leg mousseline paired with mushrooms and spicy greens or grapefruit ice cream with a chèvre marshmallow. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

6555 Burnet Rd #400, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 394-8150
(512) 394-8150

Lutie’s

4100 Red River St, Austin, TX 78751

Planning ahead is essential at this tiny restaurant at the Commodore Perry Estate. Verdant Lutie’s, from lauded Austin chef couple Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu, has dishes like chickpea and green corn salad, black cod with curry and okra, and kouign amann ice cream. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

4100 Red River St, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 675-2517
(512) 675-2517
The grand aioli features fresh vegetables including some cut into rosettes with poach shrimp and boiled eggs on a tower made from marble. A white plate with a single English muffin sits off to the side along with a crystal dish of dip and a clear stemless glass of white wine.
Grand aioli at Lutie’s
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection

Tsuke Edomae

4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723

One of the city’s hottest omakases that is highly difficult to get to tickets for is this Mueller Japanese restaurant lead by chef Michael Che. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you’ll experience a thoughtful 21-course sushi journey for $135 with such top-notch quality ingredients. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723
Three pieces of fish sushi.
Sushi at Tsuke Edomae.
Tsuke Edomae

Este

2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

Inherently, seafood makes for a pricier meal, and the menu at the Blackland Mexican seafood restaurant is well worth the extravagance. Chef Fermín Núñez pulls off fantastic, flavorful, and fresh dishes like the creamy trout a la pulla or the messy fun camarones “el ricas,” and a decadent seafood tower with clams preparados and morita-drawn butter lobsters. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 522-4047
(512) 522-4047

Jeffrey's

1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703

This Clarksville fine-dining institution was reimagined by the entrepreneurs at McGuire Moorman Hospitality in 2013 (now McGuire Moorman Lambert), turning it into a perfect spot for special occasions. The menu changes often but it is centered on dry-aged steaks — go all in with a bone-in ribeye. “Oohs” and “aahs” are guaranteed thanks to both the martini carts, caviar service, and absolutely top-notch hospitality. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584
A restaurant dining room.
Jeffrey’s.
Jeffrey’s

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701

The modern Southern restaurant in downtown Austin is back, under executive chef Michael Fojtasek and chef de cuisine Amanda Turner. The menu focuses on expertly executed Southern faves like smoked cabbage with an Alabama barbecue sauce, red rice with Gulf shrimp and Tabasco sauce, and grilled pork chops. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

1610 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 474-2796
(512) 474-2796

Qi Austin

835 W 6th St #114, Austin, TX 78703

Of chef Ling Qi Wu’s many Austin restaurants, it’s this downtown restaurant that is a bit more upscale. The modern Chinese menu includes knock-out fancy dishes such as lobster dumplings, salt-and-pepper lobster tails, loads of spicy fish, and corn soup with crab meat. Takeout orders can be placed online; book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

835 W 6th St #114, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-2777
(512) 474-2777

Hestia

607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, TX 78701

Named after the Greek goddess of the hearth, the downtown restaurant centers on live-fire cooking. That means dishes like a scallop with beef tallow and mushroom gelee, wagyu steaks, and king trumpet mushrooms with radishes. There’s also a 13-course tasting menu available for $195 with wine pairings for an additional $150. Hestia comes from the much-lauded team of Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph, the latter of whose creative desserts are absolutely not to be missed. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 333-0737
(512) 333-0737

Garrison

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701

Though the windowless ambiance at this restaurant within the downtown Fairmont hotel may not be to everyone’s taste, the kitchen is doing everything right. The menu rotates frequently and ranges from super fancy tater tots with black truffle and aerated gruyere to caviar with brioche to large steaks. Expect five-star fine dining service as well. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000
A whole grilled fish on a board.
Garrison’s whole grilled branzino.
Courtney Pierce/Eater Austin

Uchi

801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

The Zilker restaurant’s modern take on Japanese cuisine has rightly earned its national acclaim. While you can’t go wrong with the exquisite a la carte menu, choose the adventurous market-priced omakase menu to truly experience the chefs' expertise with fresh cuts of fish with flavorful adornments to one-of-a-kind desserts. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-4808
(512) 916-4808

Toshokan

2415 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702

The Japanese restaurant within East Austin venue the Pershing is one of the most fun higher-end omakase experiences around. Led by chef Saine Wong, the $150 14-course meal showcases his global culinary experiences in tasty dishes. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2415 E 5th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-5045
(512) 953-5045
Raw fish in a bowl.
A dish from Toshokan.
DJ Ferno/Open House Productions

Otoko

1603 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX

Shrouded in exclusivity, the 12-seat Japanese restaurant located at the South Congress Hotel in the Travis Heights neighborhood offers a multi-course omakase-style ticketed dinner, which incorporates influences from Kyoto's kaiseki and Tokyo’s sushi traditions. At $295 per person for sushi omakase or $250 for the classic omakase, the multi-course journeys from chef Yoshi Okai are one of Austin's most expensive dinners — but it’s unforgettable. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1603 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
(512) 994-0428
(512) 994-0428

El Naranjo

2717 S Lamar Blvd STE 1085, Austin, TX 78704

James Beard Award-winning chef Iliana de la Vega serves dishes from Oaxaca at her South Lamar Mexican restaurant. Expect items like duck breast served in mole negro, tlayuda oaxaquena, and ensalada a la jamaica. Most of the dishes in the restaurant are gluten-free. Takeout orders can be placed online; book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

2717 S Lamar Blvd STE 1085, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 520-5750
(512) 520-5750

Related Maps