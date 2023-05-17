 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bowl of broth, rice, sliced meats, halved boiled eggs, and a slice of lime on the rim.
A Filipino dish from Kapatad Kitchen and Cafe.
Kapatad Kitchen and Cafe

Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Dishes in Austin

Dig into lumpia, lechon, and adobos

by Clara Wang
A Filipino dish from Kapatad Kitchen and Cafe.
| Kapatad Kitchen and Cafe
by Clara Wang

Filipino cuisine offers comforting, hearty food at the crux of Asian flavors and Spanish influences (the latter because of Spain’s colonization of the region). There’s something for everybody to love from lumpia (egg rolls) to lechon (roast pork).

Alas, even though three staple Austin Filipino restaurants closed because of the pandemic — Tito Adobo, Mang Dedoy’s, and Be More Pacific (which reopened in Houston) — there are still a good amount of Filipino restaurants and food trucks around.

Similarly, for other eats stemming from the continent of Asia, find great spots serving Southeast Asian, Thai, Korean, Korean barbecue, Chinese, dim sum, sushi, South Asian, and halal foods.

Elsie's Egg Rolls

Elsie Corass of Elsie’s Egg Rolls serves hand-made lumpia in a tradition passed down from her grandmother. Tucked away in a Hutto strip mall, the pork, chicken, or vegetable egg rolls are cooked to order. It also offers a variety of Filipino dishes such as pork belly sinigang (a sour soup with tamarind juice) and menudo with a Filipino twist, full of potatoes, carrots, bell pepper, green peas, raisins, liver paste, and tomato sauce. Order online for pickup or delivery. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

525 Chris Kelley Blvd STE 100A, Hutto, TX 78634
(512) 642-6984
(512) 642-6984

Little Mama's

The Round Rock restaurant offers traditional Filipino staples like various adobos (made with a Filipino braise), oxtail kare kare (stew with a savory peanut sauce), lumpia, and pancit (stir-fried rice noodles) in a homey setting. Everything is served family-style for parties of three and up, which makes it a festive dining experience for groups. Orders come with servings of three to four, five to six, and 10 to 15. Call ahead for curbside pickup. There are indoor dine-in services.

2021 N Mays St Ste 1000, Round Rock, TX 78664
(512) 244-6262
(512) 244-6262

Round Rock Asian Market

Formerly called Rodels Atin Ito, the little Round Rock Filipino grocery store offers groceries and goods as well as freshly baked pandesal, which is a soft, yeasty Filipino breakfast bread roll.

1800 N Mays St Suite 110, Round Rock, TX 78664
(737) 209-0066
(737) 209-0066

Carabao Express

The casual North Austin Filipino cafe is a great place to grab lunch, offering a variety of combination meals and bowls, where you can mix and match entrees like chicken adobo, lechon crispy sisig (pork belly cracklings), and pancit palabok (a Filipino rice noodle dish topped with pork and shrimp gravy, sliced boiled eggs, chicharrones, and fried garlic), with the side of rice. Indoor and outdoor seating is available as well as online ordering for pickup or delivery.

2309 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 358-1117
(512) 358-1117

Far East Far West

The food truck in far southwest Austin offers both Filipino and Hawaiian food. Of the former, there’s lumpia, pork adobo, and pancit, and don’t miss out on the leche flan for dessert. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

6901 Ranch Rd 620, Austin, TX 78732
(512) 971-0560
(512) 971-0560

Kapatad Kitchen and Cafe

The Franco family purchased and turned the closed Hao-Q Asian Kitchen restaurant in Northwest Hills into this Filipino restaurant. Four of the Franco siblings run the family restaurant and produce some of the best Filipino food in Austin. The menu now includes a variety of Filipino dishes like lechon kawali (thin slices of pork belly), beef kare kare, and pork sisig (stir-fried pork belly). The restaurant also offers catering services for events along with plenty of indoor seating. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

3742 Far W Blvd Suite 113, Austin, TX 78731
(512) 338-6003
(512) 338-6003

Fil N' Viet

Another power duo, the East Austin food truck is run by Kevin Truong and Rosie Mina-Truong, who are from Vietnamese and Filipino backgrounds respectively, and decided to marry their cuisines together. The results are Filipino and Vietnamese dishes like crispy sisig over rice, crispy savory coconut mini-pancakes, shredded green papaya salad, and Filipino-style ceviche. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

Inside Camp East, 2903 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702
(281) 798-4334
(281) 798-4334

ATX Pinoy Foods

Although it’s a catering company, Austin-based ATX Pinoy Foods is the spot to order catered food for events like debuts (basically like a Filipino quinceanera but held at the age of 18 rather than 15), birthdays, or holiday parties. The center of the banquet-style catering company is the whole and pork belly lechon made in the style served in Cebu, a province in the Philippines. It also offers side dishes like coconut macaroons.

Austin, TX

Filipino Asian Mart

Tucked away in a strip mall, the Slaughter South neighborhood grocery store fulfills everyone’s Filipino food needs, from Southeast Asian groceries and goods to freshly cooked food. Shop while grabbing a plate of food. And for dessert, get some halo-halo — which literally translates to “mix-mix” — that is a brightly colored dessert made of crushed ice with sweetened condensed coconut milk and a variety of vibrant candy toppings. The generous plate combinations include an adobo chicken plate and steamed buns filled with roast pork. On Sundays, there are rice-based breakfasts like tocilog (pork and garlic fried rice with a sunny side up egg).

615 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 291-8135
(512) 291-8135

Pabern’s Kitchen

The newer downtown Kyle, Texas food truck offers Filipino classics like pancit (both traditional pork and chicken), adobo, and lumpia, along with different breakfast rice dishes, tacos, and a gigantic plate of spiced shrimp fried rice, which is enough for four people. 

210 W Center St, Kyle, TX 78640
(737) 877-0957
(737) 877-0957

