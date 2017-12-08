Where to Enjoy Creamy Eggnog Cocktails in Austin

’Tis the season for the holiday spirit in a very literal way: Rich, creamy eggnog. Originally made with rum to kill harmful bacteria and prevent spoilage, today’s eggnog is generally made with cream, spices, a variety of booze, and (for the good stuff) actual eggs. Understandably served in small quantities, eggnog is a go-to for tree decorating, warming up by the fire, or all-around good cheer. And fortunately for Austinites (who occasionally endure 80-degree days in December), it’s served chilled. Find the creamy boozy beverage in Austin from bars like Lala’s, Kitty Cohen’s, and Revelry.

