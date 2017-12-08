 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Find Holiday Cocktails in Austin

All the Holiday Pop-Up Bars to Know This Year in Austin

Where to Eat New Year’s Day Brunch in Austin in 2023

An eggnog.
The boozy eggnog at Honey Moon.
MYLK Collective

Where to Enjoy Creamy Eggnog Cocktails in Austin

Eggy drinks with rum, whiskey, or cognac

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
The boozy eggnog at Honey Moon.
| MYLK Collective
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

’Tis the season for the holiday spirit in a very literal way: Rich, creamy eggnog. Originally made with rum to kill harmful bacteria and prevent spoilage, today’s eggnog is generally made with cream, spices, a variety of booze, and (for the good stuff) actual eggs. Understandably served in small quantities, eggnog is a go-to for tree decorating, warming up by the fire, or all-around good cheer. And fortunately for Austinites (who occasionally endure 80-degree days in December), it’s served chilled. Find the creamy boozy beverage in Austin from bars like Lala’s, Kitty Cohen’s, and Revelry.

For more seasonal drinks, there are maps to the best holiday cocktail bar pop-ups, hot cocktails, holiday cocktails, and hot chocolates. Likewise, there are guides to the best holiday experiences (with food and drink) in the city, as well as Christmas dine-in, takeout, and takeout desserts.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Lala's Little Nugget

The Crestview Christmas-all-year-round bar offers what it calls its Grandma’s Boozy Eggnog, made with a “secret recipe.” There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2207 Justin Ln, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 487-5297
Revelry on the Boulevard

The Highland bar and restaurant’s holiday cocktail menu includes the coquito, a Puerto Rican eggnog, with booze. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

6215 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752
(512) 861-5685
Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

The Heritage New American lounge’s holiday lineup includes its boozy house eggnog. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

624 W 34th St, Austin, TX 78705
(737) 209-0319
Miracle on Fifth Street

Of course, this holiday pop-up at the downtown bar eggnog. The Jingle Ball Nog has a booze base of brandy and cream sherry, plus almond milk, eggs, cream, vanilla, and a nutmeg topping. Advanced tickets are recommended. There are indoor dine-in services.

307 W 5th St a, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 494-4094
A frothy beverage in a white mug with the words Nog visible.
The boozy eggnog at Miracle on Fifth.
Miracle on Fifth

Kitty Cohen's

For something different, the East Austin bar is offering a frozen eggnog, aka the fronog. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2211 Webberville Rd #3548, Austin, TX 78702

