Where to Eat On-the-Go During SXSW in Austin

With all the madness of South by Southwest (SXSW) going on in Austin, there’s often no time to sit down to eat before dashing off to the next panel/concert/film. These convenient options near SXSW venues (downtown and South Lamar) are fast, reliable, and easily consumed on the go, or while standing in line if needed.

Get a taste of local flavor with the ever-popular P. Terry’s burger stand — the veggie burger is particularly popular, even among carnivores. Downtown Austin food hall Fareground offers a convenient way to try Austin favorites without all the formality. For those who have had too much barbecue and breakfast tacos, the grain bowls at Cava, or poke from Malibu Poke will be a welcome change of pace. Pro-tip: many of these restaurants offer online preorders for pick-up orders, so cut that wait time in half by planning ahead.

For similar dining, check out Eater Austin’s guides to the best fast-food restaurants, drive-thrus, and takeout spots.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.