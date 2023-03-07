 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Many stacked everything bagels with cream cheese and lox
Lox bagels at Rosen’s.
Rosen’s Bagels

Where to Eat On-the-Go During SXSW in Austin

Fast, portable dining options, from burgers to grain bowls to salads

by Erin Russell
Lox bagels at Rosen’s.
| Rosen’s Bagels
by Erin Russell

With all the madness of South by Southwest (SXSW) going on in Austin, there’s often no time to sit down to eat before dashing off to the next panel/concert/film. These convenient options near SXSW venues (downtown and South Lamar) are fast, reliable, and easily consumed on the go, or while standing in line if needed.

Get a taste of local flavor with the ever-popular P. Terry’s burger stand — the veggie burger is particularly popular, even among carnivores. Downtown Austin food hall Fareground offers a convenient way to try Austin favorites without all the formality. For those who have had too much barbecue and breakfast tacos, the grain bowls at Cava, or poke from Malibu Poke will be a welcome change of pace. Pro-tip: many of these restaurants offer online preorders for pick-up orders, so cut that wait time in half by planning ahead.

For similar dining, check out Eater Austin’s guides to the best fast-food restaurants, drive-thrus, and takeout spots.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Whole Foods Market

The flagship of the Austin-based grocery store has an array of restaurants within (including all-vegan Next Level Burger and a dedicated taco and burrito station) in addition to its grab-and-go buffet. It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pickup and delivery orders for Next Level can be placed online.

525 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 542-2200
(512) 542-2200

Rosen's Bagels

The Austin bagel company luckily has a downtown location serving up bagels, schmears, breakfast sandwiches, and lox. It’s open for early breakfast and lunch. Takeout orders can be placed online.

422 W 5th St C, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 502-5027
(512) 502-5027

P. Terry's Burger Stand

It’s hard to beat the burgers, veggie burgers, and milkshakes at this local fast-food restaurant. Conveniently, there’s a location downtown and one on Barton Springs Road. It’s typically open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night dining. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online.

515 Congress Ave #130, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 473-8722
(512) 473-8722
A red tray of burgers and fries.
P. Terry’s burger and fries.
Chris Olfers

Malibu Poke

In the western downtown area is the stellar poke spot with vegetable and sauce-filled bowls of tuna, salmon, chicken, or tofu. It’s open for lunch and dinner. Pickup orders can be placed online, and there are DoorDash deliveries.

211 Walter Seaholm Dr LR 115, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 609-8510
(512) 609-8510
A bowl of poke.
A poke bowl from Malibu Poke.
Malibu Poke

Cava

The winner of Eater’s Bowl Bowl is the build-your-own Mediterranean bowl chain. The Congress Avenue location features grain bowls, pitas, and salads. From the base, add a spread like crazy feta or hummus, proteins like falafel or spicy lamb meatballs, and top with veggies. It’s open for lunch and dinner. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online.

515 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 256-8002
(512) 256-8002
A spread of salads and grain bowls from Cava, arranged on a dark grey background.
Dishes from Cava.
Cav.

Flower Child

Get lighter food to go at simple foods restaurant chain Flower Child, including wraps, salads, and lots of sides (including gluten-free mac and cheese). It’s open for lunch and dinner. Takeout orders can be placed online, and there are DoorDash deliveries.

500 W 2nd St #133, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 777-4132
(512) 777-4132

Local Foods

The Houston sandwich shop opened an Austin location, dishing out, well, sandwiches, as well as salads, bowls, and soups. It’s open for breakfast, lunch, weekend brunch, and dinner. Takeout orders can be placed online.

454 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 614-1212
(512) 614-1212

Tacodeli

Easy new-school tacos can be found at the very convenient centrally located restaurant from the Austin chain. It’s open for early breakfast and lunch. Takeout orders can be placed online.

301 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 601-6631
(512) 601-6631

Fareground

This gorgeous downtown food hall is truly representative of some of Austin’s best restaurants, including Israeli food at TLV, bowls and cookies at Henbit, rotisserie chicken and baguette sandwiches from Austin Rotisserie, and dumplings and noodles from Little Wu. It’s the last time people can dine at Henbit and TLV since both are closing after SXSW. Dine in the airy interior or on the grassy hill outside or take it to go. Varying places are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Takeout orders can be placed online.

111 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701
A restaurant space.
Fareground.
Robert J. Lerma/Eater Austin

Las Trancas

This easy taco stand on the east side has a simple but delicious menu of tacos and fast service. It’s open for lunch, dinner, and late-night dining.

1210 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 701-8287
(512) 701-8287

Royal Blue Grocery

The neighborhood grocery store (which has several locations downtown) comes in handy when grabbing quick snacks or sandwiches. It’s typically open for early breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

51 Rainey St #120, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 480-0061
(512) 480-0061

Shake Shack

There’s rarely a line at the South Lamar location of the New York burger chain. Grab a juicy burger and thick concrete shake to power through the day. It’s open for lunch and dinner. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

1100 S Lamar Blvd #2100, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 717-0430
(512) 717-0430

