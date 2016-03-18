 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Someone pouring syrup onto a stack of pancakes.
Pancakes at Acre 41.
Jane Yun

Where to Find Great Easter Brunches and Meals in Austin

Where to go out and feast for the spring holiday with restaurants offering all sorts of dishes for brunch and dinner

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Easter is coming up soon, and brunches and dinners for the spring holiday is a big deal. Many Austin restaurants and hotels are offering Easter brunches, buffets, dinners, and prix fixe meals for the holiday. This includes the fancy brunch at finer-dining restaurant Jeffrey’s, weekend-long brunch at Uptown Sports Club, brunch buffet at the Fairmont Austin, seafood at TLC, and much more. All of the brunches listed in this map take place on Easter day, Sunday, March 31 unless otherwise noted.

If family and friends plan to celebrate at home, check out Eater’s takeout Easter guide. For other brunch ideas, scope out Eater's brunch heatmap and essential brunch guide, but note that there might be holiday closures or particular menu changes.

Cork & Barrel

The Round Rock Irish pub is hosting an Easter brunch buffet. Expect items like prime rib served with horseradish cream and au jus; smoked ham and an apricot-mustard glaze, as well as a waffle bar, an egg hunt for the kids, and live music. It’s $49 for adults, $20 for children who are 10 years or younger, and free for kids younger than that. Book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4000 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665

Archer Hotel Austin

The Domain hotel’s lobby restaurant AKB is adding Easter specials to its regular brunch service, which includes a carving station with two options: espresso-crusted prime rib and herb-honey-glazed ham; sides like potato au gratin and grilled asparagus; as well as dishes like the smoked salmon eggs Benedict and the pan-seared salmon. Brunch hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3121 Palm Way, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 836-5700
(512) 836-5700

Cru Wine Bar

Both Austin locations of the wine bar chain — this one in the Domain and the other in downtown — are offering prix fixe three-course Easter brunches and dinners. The former is $45 with options like crab cake Benedicts, steak and eggs, and smoked salmon deviled egg toasts; the latter is $42 with options like lamb chops or herb-roasted salmon with optional wine pairings for $25. Brunch hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner hours from 4 to 9:30 p.m.; book reservations online (Domain, downtown); there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11410 Century Oaks Ter (Braker Ln.), Austin, TX 78758
(512) 339-9463
(512) 339-9463

Blind Salamander

The Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s New American restaurant is offering an Easter brunch buffet for the holiday. There’s a raw seafood bar, carving station, and a la carte dishes. It’s $125 for adults, $35 for children 12 years old and younger; and free for kids under the age of five. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m,; reservations can be made online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8212 Barton Club Dr, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 329-4000
(512) 329-4000

Acre 41

For Easter, the Otis Hotel campus American restaurant is extending its brunch hours by an extra 60 minutes. Its regular brunch menu includes dishes like pancakes, biscuits, bread pudding French toast, and huevos rancheros. Easter Sunday brunch hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

1901 San Antonio Street, TX 78705
(737) 243-9020
(737) 243-9020

Jeffrey's

Those looking for a fancy Easter brunch should head to this Clarksville fine-dining restaurant. Expect seafood towers, a carving station with meats like prime ribe-eyes, a dessert bar, pastries, and a la carte dishes like lemon-ricotta pancakes and eggs Benedicts. It’s $150 for adults, $55 for children between the ages of eight and 12; and free for kids seven years old and younger. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m,; book reservations by phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 477-5584
(512) 477-5584

W Austin

The downtown Austin hotel is offering a prix fixe brunch for Easter. The $45 four-course meal comes with options like salmon Benedicts, prime ribs, and carrots, plus cocktails like bloody marys and mimosas and desserts. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

200 Lavaca St (at W 2nd St), Austin, TX 78701
(512) 542-3600
(512) 542-3600

Uptown Sports Club

The East Austin NOLA-ish bar and restaurant is offering Easter brunch over the weekend with hours into the early evening. On deck will be dishes like chicken and waffles, cornbread waffles, and an egg-laden burger, alongside bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31; book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The Cavalier

The East Austin’s Southernish restaurant and bar is offering Sunday brunch for Easter, with foods like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and biscuits and gravy, alongside cocktails like mimosas, bloody marys, and espresso martinis. Hours are to be announced; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2400 Webberville Rd suite a, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318

Fairmont Austin

The downtown hotel’s Easter brunch buffet on the seventh floor includes meats and pastries, with access to egg hunts. There are seatings at 10 a.m. with a noon egg hunt and then 1:30 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. egg hunt. It’s $140 for adults, $50 for children between the ages of six and 12, and free for kids who are five years old and younger. Book reservations online; there are indoor dine-in services.

101 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 600-2000
(512) 600-2000

Eberly

The Zilker New American restaurant is offering a free mimosa to hose who order its deviled eggs during its Easter brunch. Plus other Easter brunch dishes include its namesake Benedict with crispy speck, creamed kale, a Creole hollandaise, and black pepper biscuit; the fried chicken with yuzu ranch and johnnycakes; and steak and eggs. Brunch hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reservations can be booked online; there are indoor dine-in services.

615 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 916-9000
(512) 916-9000

TLC Austin

The Zilker seafood restaurant’s Easter brunch feast includes items like bacon flights, brunch potatoes, cold bar dishes like Gulf shrimp and oysters, a prime rib station, and loads of desserts like French toast bread pudding and brownie bites. Drinks include half-priced Champagne bottles and trios of mimosas. It’s $75 for adults, $30 for children 11 years and younger. Easter brunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1100 S Lamar Blvd Ste. #1150, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 580-0971
(512) 580-0971

Juniper

This East Austin Italian Restaurant will be hosting its annual Easter brunch with a prix fixe meal. Expect dishes like crab bucatini, pork belly Benedict, and an Italian take on French toast. It’s $55 per person. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; book reservations online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2400 E Cesar Chavez St UNIT 304, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 220-9421
(512) 220-9421

Tillie's

The Dripping Springs New American restaurant within luxury resort Camp Lucy is offering a prix fixe day and night menu for Easter. The $75 three-course meal includes options like a spring vegetable quinoa salad, rosemary-garlic roasted leg of lamb, and chive biscuits. There’s also an optional wine pairing for $55. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; reservations can be booked online; there are indoor dine-in services.

3509 Creek Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
(512) 894-2633
(512) 894-2633

Vista Brewing

The Driftwood brewery’s East brunch includes baby goats for playing purposes, as well as its all-day bunch, and live music. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with goat sessions from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. (bookable online). There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

13551 FM150 W, Driftwood, TX 78619
(512) 766-1842
(512) 766-1842

