Where to Find Great Easter Brunches and Meals in Austin

Where to go out and feast for the spring holiday with restaurants offering all sorts of dishes for brunch and dinner

Easter is coming up soon, and brunches and dinners for the spring holiday is a big deal. Many Austin restaurants and hotels are offering Easter brunches, buffets, dinners, and prix fixe meals for the holiday. This includes the fancy brunch at finer-dining restaurant Jeffrey’s, weekend-long brunch at Uptown Sports Club, brunch buffet at the Fairmont Austin, seafood at TLC, and much more. All of the brunches listed in this map take place on Easter day, Sunday, March 31 unless otherwise noted.

If family and friends plan to celebrate at home, check out Eater’s takeout Easter guide. For other brunch ideas, scope out Eater's brunch heatmap and essential brunch guide, but note that there might be holiday closures or particular menu changes.