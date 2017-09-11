Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Austin's East Side

Austin’s East Side has seen continued to see a surge in bars and restaurants in the past couple of years, causing the area to become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. The highly walkable neighborhood is densely packed with food and drink hotspots, making it a dream for those who love to hop around from place to place.

Let’s talk drinks. Shangri-La is a popular dive bar, offering cheap drinks. Feeling fancy? Whisler’s has craft cocktails with ample patio space to spread out. Beer and coffee are a popular paired offering, with Wright Bros. Brew & Brew and Lazarus Brewing both serving espresso drinks along with ales and IPAs (the latter has a kitchen that turns out some great tacos, too).

Food on the east side runs the gamut from famous barbecue (La Barbecue) to one of the city’s best taco trailers (Las Trancas). Higher-end options include new Caribbean restaurant Canje, still-buzzy Mexican restaurant (Suerte), and a butcher-shop-slash-restaurant with massive steaks to share (Salt & Time).

For the purposes of this map, Austin’s East Side is considered between downtown and Holly, from I-35 to Robert Martinez Jr. Street, from East Cesar Chavez Street to East Seventh Street. Check out Eater Austin’s other neighborhood dining guides too.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants themselves.

