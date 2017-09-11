 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

13 Boozy, Briny Mexican Martinis in Austin

Where to Eat and Drink in Downtown Austin

15 Amazing Melty Queso Spots in Austin

More in Austin See more maps
Tacos on a plate.
Tacos at Suerte.
Suerte/Facebook

Where to Eat and Drink on the East Side of Austin

Find Caribbean roti, tacos, fantastic sushi, and booze

by Erin Russell Updated
View as Map
Tacos at Suerte.
| Suerte/Facebook
by Erin Russell Updated

Austin’s East Side has seen continued to see a surge in bars and restaurants in the past couple of years, causing the area to become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. The highly walkable neighborhood is densely packed with food and drink hotspots, making it a dream for those who love to hop around from place to place.

Let’s talk about drinks. Shangri-La is a popular dive bar, offering cheap drinks. Feeling fancy? Whisler’s has craft cocktails with ample patio space to spread out. Beer and coffee are a popular paired offering, with Wright Bros. Brew & Brew serving espresso drinks along with ales and IPAs.

Food on the east side runs the gamut from great tacos (Tamale House East) to a much-lauded Caribbean restaurant (Canje). Other great options include always-buzzy Mexican restaurant (Suerte) and delightful sushi and yakitori (Fukumoto).

For the purposes of this map, Austin’s East Side is considered as being between I-35 to Robert Martinez Jr. Street, from East Fourth to East Sixth streets. Check out Eater Austin’s other neighborhood dining guides too.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Wright Bros. Brew and Brew

Copy Link

The cafe and bar offers high-quality coffee and beer selections. The cafe and bar also offers bagels and schmears and sandwiches. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

500 San Marcos St #105, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 493-0963
(512) 493-0963

Also featured in:

Fukumoto

Copy Link

The casual Japanese restaurant offers up a great, easy, and fun selection of yakitori and nigiri. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

514 Medina St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 770-6880
(512) 770-6880

Also featured in:

Shangri-La

Copy Link

With an impressive menu of drinks (including a frozen option), a spacious patio, and slider truck Golden Castle out in the back, the casual bar is a popular place to hang out. There’s also a hidden bar if you can find it. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1016 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-4291
(512) 524-4291

Buenos Aires Café

Copy Link

Fill up on Argentinian fare like empanadas with chimichurri and mixed grilled meats. The restaurant also houses a speakeasy, the Milonga Room, downstairs. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1201 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 382-1189
(512) 382-1189

Uptown Sports Club

Copy Link

The new New Orleans-leaning casual neighborhood restaurant from Aaron Franklin and James Moody (of music venue Mohawk) features all-day eats (po’ boys, seafood, etc.), cocktails, and coffee in a timeless space. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Licha's Cantina

Copy Link

The Mexican restaurant has one of the best patios in East Austin, all the more perfect to enjoy its Mexico City-style dishes like tacos, ceviches, and seafood. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1306 E 6th St (Navasota), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 480-5960
(512) 480-5960

Also featured in:

LoLo

Copy Link

The wine list at the fun and magnificent bar is perfectly curated, highlighting a strong selection of natural wines from around the world. Enjoy glasses and bottles plus snacks on the patio. There are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

1504 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 906-0053
(512) 906-0053

Also featured in:

The White Horse

Copy Link

The honky-tonk is famous for its dancing two-stepping patrons and cheap drinks, which makes for great people-watching. There’s also tacos available via food truck Bomb Tacos. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

500 Comal St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 553-6756
(512) 553-6756

Also featured in:

Cisco's Restaurant

Copy Link

With all the bars on the east side, a filling all-day breakfast spot is essential. This very classic restaurant is known for its Tex-Mex menu with migas and diner favorites like biscuits, served all day long. There are indoor dine-in services.

1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 478-2420
(512) 478-2420

Also featured in:

Zilker Brewing Co.

Copy Link

Yes, there’s a brewery right on East Sixth, brewing up a variety of great beers from IPAs to lagers. Plus there’s on-site truck Spicy Boys with spicy fried chicken sandwiches and bites. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1701 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 765-4946
(512) 765-4946

Also featured in:

Tamale House East

Copy Link

This legacy restaurant is the embodiment of Austin Tex-Mex history from the famed Valera and Vasquez families. It’s full of tacos, tamales, and good vibes. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 495-9504
(512) 495-9504
Plates of Mexican food on a blue-tiled table.
Dishes from Tamale House East
Courtney Pierce/EATX

Also featured in:

Daydreamer

Copy Link

The newer East Austin bar is all about casual yet quality cocktails. Look no further than its Ramos Gin Fizz. Plus there are loads of martinis and Champagne options, and, even better, a location of the Eater Award-winning Allday Pizza for your New York slice desires. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1708 East Sixth Street, Austin, Texas 78702

Also featured in:

Suerte

Copy Link

The Mexican restaurant from Eater Award-winning chef Fermín Núñez is still one of the biggest hits of Austin, where its masa-loving menu features tacos, quesadillas, tamals, etc. Definitely try the brunch. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1800 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
(512) 953-0092

Also featured in:

Whisler's

Copy Link

The odds of bumping into a friend at the giant patio at the popular cocktail bar are very high on weekends. The cocktail bar has fancy drinks and punch, while the mezcaleria upstairs is a more intimate setting. For food, there’s slider truck Golden Tiger. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 480-0781
(512) 480-0781
A bar.
Whisler’s.
Mark Weatherford

Also featured in:

Canje

Copy Link

East Side’s delightful Caribbean restaurant comes from the team behind Emmer & Rye. The jerk chicken is juicy and spicy, the tres leches is tart and creamy, and the flaky roti is perfection. The cocktails follow suit. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1914 E 6th St ste c, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 706-9119
(512) 706-9119

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Wright Bros. Brew and Brew

500 San Marcos St #105, Austin, TX 78702

The cafe and bar offers high-quality coffee and beer selections. The cafe and bar also offers bagels and schmears and sandwiches. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

500 San Marcos St #105, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 493-0963
(512) 493-0963

Fukumoto

514 Medina St, Austin, TX 78702

The casual Japanese restaurant offers up a great, easy, and fun selection of yakitori and nigiri. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

514 Medina St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 770-6880
(512) 770-6880

Shangri-La

1016 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

With an impressive menu of drinks (including a frozen option), a spacious patio, and slider truck Golden Castle out in the back, the casual bar is a popular place to hang out. There’s also a hidden bar if you can find it. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1016 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-4291
(512) 524-4291

Buenos Aires Café

1201 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Fill up on Argentinian fare like empanadas with chimichurri and mixed grilled meats. The restaurant also houses a speakeasy, the Milonga Room, downstairs. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1201 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 382-1189
(512) 382-1189

Uptown Sports Club

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The new New Orleans-leaning casual neighborhood restaurant from Aaron Franklin and James Moody (of music venue Mohawk) features all-day eats (po’ boys, seafood, etc.), cocktails, and coffee in a timeless space. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1200 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Licha's Cantina

1306 E 6th St (Navasota), Austin, TX 78702

The Mexican restaurant has one of the best patios in East Austin, all the more perfect to enjoy its Mexico City-style dishes like tacos, ceviches, and seafood. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1306 E 6th St (Navasota), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 480-5960
(512) 480-5960

LoLo

1504 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The wine list at the fun and magnificent bar is perfectly curated, highlighting a strong selection of natural wines from around the world. Enjoy glasses and bottles plus snacks on the patio. There are indoor and outdoor dining areas.

1504 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 906-0053
(512) 906-0053

The White Horse

500 Comal St, Austin, TX 78702

The honky-tonk is famous for its dancing two-stepping patrons and cheap drinks, which makes for great people-watching. There’s also tacos available via food truck Bomb Tacos. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

500 Comal St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 553-6756
(512) 553-6756

Cisco's Restaurant

1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

With all the bars on the east side, a filling all-day breakfast spot is essential. This very classic restaurant is known for its Tex-Mex menu with migas and diner favorites like biscuits, served all day long. There are indoor dine-in services.

1511 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 478-2420
(512) 478-2420

Zilker Brewing Co.

1701 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Yes, there’s a brewery right on East Sixth, brewing up a variety of great beers from IPAs to lagers. Plus there’s on-site truck Spicy Boys with spicy fried chicken sandwiches and bites. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1701 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 765-4946
(512) 765-4946

Tamale House East

1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

This legacy restaurant is the embodiment of Austin Tex-Mex history from the famed Valera and Vasquez families. It’s full of tacos, tamales, and good vibes. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1707 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 495-9504
(512) 495-9504
Plates of Mexican food on a blue-tiled table.
Dishes from Tamale House East
Courtney Pierce/EATX

Daydreamer

1708 East Sixth Street, Austin, Texas 78702

The newer East Austin bar is all about casual yet quality cocktails. Look no further than its Ramos Gin Fizz. Plus there are loads of martinis and Champagne options, and, even better, a location of the Eater Award-winning Allday Pizza for your New York slice desires. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1708 East Sixth Street, Austin, Texas 78702

Suerte

1800 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The Mexican restaurant from Eater Award-winning chef Fermín Núñez is still one of the biggest hits of Austin, where its masa-loving menu features tacos, quesadillas, tamals, etc. Definitely try the brunch. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1800 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 953-0092
(512) 953-0092

Whisler's

1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

The odds of bumping into a friend at the giant patio at the popular cocktail bar are very high on weekends. The cocktail bar has fancy drinks and punch, while the mezcaleria upstairs is a more intimate setting. For food, there’s slider truck Golden Tiger. There are indoor and outdoor areas.

1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 480-0781
(512) 480-0781
A bar.
Whisler’s.
Mark Weatherford

Canje

1914 E 6th St ste c, Austin, TX 78702

East Side’s delightful Caribbean restaurant comes from the team behind Emmer & Rye. The jerk chicken is juicy and spicy, the tres leches is tart and creamy, and the flaky roti is perfection. The cocktails follow suit. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1914 E 6th St ste c, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 706-9119
(512) 706-9119

Related Maps