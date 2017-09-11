Where to Eat and Drink on the East Side of Austin

Where to Eat and Drink on the East Side of Austin

Austin’s East Side has seen continued to see a surge in bars and restaurants in the past couple of years, causing the area to become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. The highly walkable neighborhood is densely packed with food and drink hotspots, making it a dream for those who love to hop around from place to place.

Let’s talk about drinks. Shangri-La is a popular dive bar, offering cheap drinks. Feeling fancy? Whisler’s has craft cocktails with ample patio space to spread out. Beer and coffee are a popular paired offering, with Wright Bros. Brew & Brew serving espresso drinks along with ales and IPAs.

Food on the east side runs the gamut from great tacos (Tamale House East) to a much-lauded Caribbean restaurant (Canje). Other great options include always-buzzy Mexican restaurant (Suerte) and delightful sushi and yakitori (Fukumoto).

For the purposes of this map, Austin’s East Side is considered as being between I-35 to Robert Martinez Jr. Street, from East Fourth to East Sixth streets. Check out Eater Austin’s other neighborhood dining guides too.

With updates by Nadia Chaudhury.