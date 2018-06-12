 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 of the Finest Seafood Restaurants in Austin

22 Essential Breweries in the Austin Area

8 Spooky Scary Halloween Bar Pop-Ups in Austin

More in Austin See more maps
A plate of steamed dumplings next to a pair of red chopsticks.
Dumplings from Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings.
Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings

Where to Eat Dumplings in Austin

Soup dumplings to gyoza

by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
1 comment / new
View as Map
Dumplings from Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings.
| Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings
by Darcie Duttweiler Updated
1 comment / new

While tacos may get all the hype and publicity in our town, the dumpling is perhaps the Asian equivalent of a perfect morsel. You get delicious, savory fillings inside a warming, pillowy vessel to create a harmonious bite. It’s hard to go wrong with whatever version you pick: fried, steamed, soup, bao, or spicy.

Thankfully, Austin’s eateries have their own spins on the classic dish. There are lots of xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, from Lin Asian Bar, chile-sauced ones from Asia Cafe; momos at Himalaya Kosheli, periogi from Rogues, and much more.

For more dumplings, check out Austin’s best dim sum spots, as well as Chinese restaurants.

This map was originally written by Sommer Brugal.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Rogues Over the Top Pierogi

Copy Link

The Cedar Park food truck and Barton Creek Farmers Market stand dishes up the Polish dumplings with fillings like potato-cheese, poblano peppers-potato, and others. Plus there are fun loaded iterations and sandwiches. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online or in person.

401 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, Texas 78613

Himalaya Kosheli

Copy Link

For some of the best momos (Nepalese dumplings) in Austin, head to the Barrington Oaks South Asian restaurant. There are traditional ones with vegetable, chicken, or paneer filings, as well as the jhol ones (with soup), and chili momos (deep-fried iterations with a spicy sauce). Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 582-0157
(512) 582-0157

Fat Dragon

Copy Link

The pan-Asian restaurant in Barrington Oaks offers all sorts of dumplings, including cumin lamb ones and traditional pork soup dumplings. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #109, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 258-7587
(512) 258-7587

Also featured in:

Chen's Noodle House

Copy Link

The also-in-Barrington Oaks Chinese restaurants has a dumpling appetizers of dumplings, including steamed, pan-fried , and within a spicy soup. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #127, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 336-8889
(512) 336-8889

Also featured in:

Taste Of Home Handmade Dumplings

Copy Link

The North Lamar Chinese restaurant is all about traditional and inventive handmade dumplings, with options like cuttlefish, fried crawfish, and pork pickled cabbage. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 956-7777
(512) 956-7777

Also featured in:

Bombay To Kathmandu Kitchen

Copy Link

Another great momo destination is this Quail Creek South Asian restaurant, where there are chicken momos in steamed, fried, chili, and jhol versions. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

9616 North Lamar Boulevard, TX 78753
(512) 490-6432
(512) 490-6432

Also featured in:

Ramen Tatsu-ya

Copy Link

Aside from the eponymous noodle soup, all locations of the Japanese Austin chain restaurant include sides of gyoza, Japanese dumplings packed with pork and cabbage. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are typically indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

Also featured in:

Julie's Noodles

Copy Link

The North Austin Chinese restaurant menu’s extensive dumpling list makes it difficult to decide which one to order, from pork and chive to pan-fried beef and carrot. But lucky, there’s a mix-and-mach option. Bonus: Julie’s offered bags of 50 frozen dumplings too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

#110, 8557 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-6967
(512) 394-6967

Also featured in:

Steamies Dumplings

Copy Link

Thankfully the essential farmers market stand opened a physical store and cafe in Highland offering ready-to-eat and frozen potstickers (pork and cabbage, chicken and shiitake mushrooms, vegan, and monthly special), as well as soup dumplings. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor dine-in areas.

6929 Airport Blvd Ste 148, Austin, TX 78752
(737) 708-8082
(737) 708-8082

Jade Restaurant

Copy Link

The Davenport Chinese restaurant’s lunch, dinner, and dim sum menus include soup dumplings as well as wontons (also soups), potstickers, and other dumplings. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3801 N Capital of Texas Hwy C-200, Austin, TX 78746
(512) 956-8816
(512) 956-8816

Also featured in:

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

Copy Link

The Highland Chinese restaurant offers a classic dim sum with shrimp shumai, har gow, pan-fried leek dumplings, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd (E Huntland Dr), Austin, TX 78752
(512) 458-8088
(512) 458-8088

Also featured in:

Xian Sushi and Noodle

Copy Link

In Chinese, the English translation of “xian” is “fresh,” so it’s to be expected that all locations of the Austin restaurant mini-chain offers fresh dumplings, although each menu differs slightly different. The Mueller one has spicy lobster dumplings, while the Domain one serves a variety of dumplings such as steamed shrimp, veggie, and shumai. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

C370, 1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 469-7878
(512) 469-7878

Also featured in:

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

Copy Link

Chef Ling Qi Wu channeled her dumpling expertise into her Clarksville Chinese restaurant. Soup dumplings, as well as steamed and pan-fried varieties, are available. Find those same soup dumpling, as well as vegetable and lobster ones, over at her downtown Chinese restaurant Qi too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1203 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-5107
(512) 474-5107

Also featured in:

Wu Chow

Copy Link

This downtown Chinese restaurant is also famed for its Shanghai soup dumplings, which are stuffed with pork shoulder meat, ginger, garlic, scallions, and a concentrated pork broth, served with a dipping sauce. (Fun fact: Lin Asian’s chef Chef Ling Qi Wu was the opening dim sum chef of the restaurant.). The steamed pork and chicken dumplings are also popular. There’s a second location up in Rosedale and a spin-off stand within downtown food fall Fareground, Little Wu, both with similar dumpling menus. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

IBC Bank Plaza, 500 W 5th St #168, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-2469
(512) 476-2469

Also featured in:

Sweet Chive

Copy Link

The Taiwanese Chinese Holly restaurant’s dumpling options are varied, such as wagyu beef, vegan tofu, and spicy chile wontons. Takeout order scan be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2515 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5557
(512) 394-5557

Also featured in:

More in Maps

1618 Asian Fusion

Copy Link

The Riverside pan-Asian restaurant’s dumplings include xiao long bao and shrimp har kaw, are on the main menu as well for dim sum brunch. Don’t skip the rainbow scallop dumplings. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1618 E Riverside Dr (S Lakeshore Blvd), Austin, TX 78741
(512) 462-9999
(512) 462-9999

Also featured in:

Hai Ky

Copy Link

The popular Vietnamese and pan-Asian restaurant in the Parker Lane neighborhood serves good pan-fried pork dumplings in Southeast Austin. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats deliveries; and there are indoor dine-in services.

1931 E Oltorf St B, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 693-2464
(512) 693-2464

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Rogues Over the Top Pierogi

401 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, Texas 78613

The Cedar Park food truck and Barton Creek Farmers Market stand dishes up the Polish dumplings with fillings like potato-cheese, poblano peppers-potato, and others. Plus there are fun loaded iterations and sandwiches. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online or in person.

401 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, Texas 78613

Himalaya Kosheli

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759

For some of the best momos (Nepalese dumplings) in Austin, head to the Barrington Oaks South Asian restaurant. There are traditional ones with vegetable, chicken, or paneer filings, as well as the jhol ones (with soup), and chili momos (deep-fried iterations with a spicy sauce). Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 582-0157
(512) 582-0157

Fat Dragon

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #109, Austin, TX 78759

The pan-Asian restaurant in Barrington Oaks offers all sorts of dumplings, including cumin lamb ones and traditional pork soup dumplings. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #109, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 258-7587
(512) 258-7587

Chen's Noodle House

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #127, Austin, TX 78759

The also-in-Barrington Oaks Chinese restaurants has a dumpling appetizers of dumplings, including steamed, pan-fried , and within a spicy soup. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #127, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 336-8889
(512) 336-8889

Taste Of Home Handmade Dumplings

10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

The North Lamar Chinese restaurant is all about traditional and inventive handmade dumplings, with options like cuttlefish, fried crawfish, and pork pickled cabbage. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 956-7777
(512) 956-7777

Bombay To Kathmandu Kitchen

9616 North Lamar Boulevard, TX 78753

Another great momo destination is this Quail Creek South Asian restaurant, where there are chicken momos in steamed, fried, chili, and jhol versions. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

9616 North Lamar Boulevard, TX 78753
(512) 490-6432
(512) 490-6432

Ramen Tatsu-ya

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin, TX 78758

Aside from the eponymous noodle soup, all locations of the Japanese Austin chain restaurant include sides of gyoza, Japanese dumplings packed with pork and cabbage. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are typically indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 893-5561
(512) 893-5561

Julie's Noodles

#110, 8557 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

The North Austin Chinese restaurant menu’s extensive dumpling list makes it difficult to decide which one to order, from pork and chive to pan-fried beef and carrot. But lucky, there’s a mix-and-mach option. Bonus: Julie’s offered bags of 50 frozen dumplings too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

#110, 8557 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 394-6967
(512) 394-6967

Steamies Dumplings

6929 Airport Blvd Ste 148, Austin, TX 78752

Thankfully the essential farmers market stand opened a physical store and cafe in Highland offering ready-to-eat and frozen potstickers (pork and cabbage, chicken and shiitake mushrooms, vegan, and monthly special), as well as soup dumplings. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor dine-in areas.

6929 Airport Blvd Ste 148, Austin, TX 78752
(737) 708-8082
(737) 708-8082

Jade Restaurant

3801 N Capital of Texas Hwy C-200, Austin, TX 78746

The Davenport Chinese restaurant’s lunch, dinner, and dim sum menus include soup dumplings as well as wontons (also soups), potstickers, and other dumplings. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

3801 N Capital of Texas Hwy C-200, Austin, TX 78746
(512) 956-8816
(512) 956-8816

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd (E Huntland Dr), Austin, TX 78752

The Highland Chinese restaurant offers a classic dim sum with shrimp shumai, har gow, pan-fried leek dumplings, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd (E Huntland Dr), Austin, TX 78752
(512) 458-8088
(512) 458-8088

Xian Sushi and Noodle

C370, 1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723

In Chinese, the English translation of “xian” is “fresh,” so it’s to be expected that all locations of the Austin restaurant mini-chain offers fresh dumplings, although each menu differs slightly different. The Mueller one has spicy lobster dumplings, while the Domain one serves a variety of dumplings such as steamed shrimp, veggie, and shumai. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

C370, 1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 469-7878
(512) 469-7878

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703

Chef Ling Qi Wu channeled her dumpling expertise into her Clarksville Chinese restaurant. Soup dumplings, as well as steamed and pan-fried varieties, are available. Find those same soup dumpling, as well as vegetable and lobster ones, over at her downtown Chinese restaurant Qi too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1203 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-5107
(512) 474-5107

Wu Chow

IBC Bank Plaza, 500 W 5th St #168, Austin, TX 78701

This downtown Chinese restaurant is also famed for its Shanghai soup dumplings, which are stuffed with pork shoulder meat, ginger, garlic, scallions, and a concentrated pork broth, served with a dipping sauce. (Fun fact: Lin Asian’s chef Chef Ling Qi Wu was the opening dim sum chef of the restaurant.). The steamed pork and chicken dumplings are also popular. There’s a second location up in Rosedale and a spin-off stand within downtown food fall Fareground, Little Wu, both with similar dumpling menus. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

IBC Bank Plaza, 500 W 5th St #168, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 476-2469
(512) 476-2469

Sweet Chive

2515 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

The Taiwanese Chinese Holly restaurant’s dumpling options are varied, such as wagyu beef, vegan tofu, and spicy chile wontons. Takeout order scan be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2515 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5557
(512) 394-5557

Related Maps

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr (S Lakeshore Blvd), Austin, TX 78741

The Riverside pan-Asian restaurant’s dumplings include xiao long bao and shrimp har kaw, are on the main menu as well for dim sum brunch. Don’t skip the rainbow scallop dumplings. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1618 E Riverside Dr (S Lakeshore Blvd), Austin, TX 78741
(512) 462-9999
(512) 462-9999

Hai Ky

1931 E Oltorf St B, Austin, TX 78741

The popular Vietnamese and pan-Asian restaurant in the Parker Lane neighborhood serves good pan-fried pork dumplings in Southeast Austin. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats deliveries; and there are indoor dine-in services.

1931 E Oltorf St B, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 693-2464
(512) 693-2464

Related Maps