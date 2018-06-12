Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Dumplings in Austin

While tacos may get all the hype and publicity in our town, the dumpling is perhaps the Asian equivalent of a perfect morsel. You get delicious, savory fillings inside a warming, pillowy vessel to create a harmonious bite. It’s hard to go wrong with whatever version you pick: fried, steamed, soup, bao, or spicy.

Thankfully, Austin’s eateries have their own spins on the classic dish. There are lots of xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, from Lin Asian Bar, chile-sauced ones from Asia Cafe; momos at Himalaya Kosheli, periogi from Rogues, and much more.

This map was originally written by Sommer Brugal.