A burger, fries, and blue container drink.
Burger, fries, and a drink from P. Terry’s.
P. Terry’s

15 Quintessential Austin Drive-Thrus

Where to eat well while staying in your car

by Darcie Duttweiler
Burger, fries, and a drink from P. Terry’s.
| P. Terry’s
by Darcie Duttweiler

Forget those national fast food chain drive-thrus. Austin is chock full of local restaurants offering grub without the unbearable act of leaving your car. Some are classic city landmarks, like Sandy’s Hamburgers and drive-in Top Notch (though, yes, a drive-in, but still), which was lovingly featured in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused, while others are bucking the idea of what a typical drive-thru should offer, such as salad joint Baby Greens or the wood-grilled whole chickens offered at Fresa’s. With that, here are the best drive-thru restaurants and mini-chains found in Austin for quick-and-easy casual meals.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Baby Greens

Yes, you can really get a made-to-order salad in a drive-thru. The Gateway neighborhood restaurant aims to change the meaning of fast food with its take on vibrant wraps and salads. Takeout orders can be placed online.

10611 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 494-6716
(512) 494-6716

ThunderCloud Subs

Although there are locations of the Austin chain all over the city, only two drive-thrus are left, this one and the other on Burnet. Get those California Club or Meatball sandwiches from the comfort of your own car. Takeout orders can be placed online.

2521 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 835-6458
(512) 835-6458

Torchy's Tacos

Only one of the popular Austin-born, now-national taco chain is a drive-thru, and that’s on Spicewood Springs Road. Takeout orders can be placed online.

4211 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 291-7277
(512) 291-7277

Sorrento's Coffee Drive-Thru

Get buzzed in your car at this West Anderson Lane coffee drive-thru. In addition to the usual caffeine options, there are also local pastries, kolaches, and breakfast tacos. 

3021 W Anderson Ln., Austin, TX 78757
(512) 419-9330
(512) 419-9330

Top Notch Hamburgers

Okay, technically you’re driving through after a carhop brings your meal to your car, so we’re counting this North Austin classic. Known for its charcoal flamed burgers and fried chicken and shrimp, a stop at Top Notch also isn’t complete without a fried pie. Takeout orders can be placed online.

7525 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 452-2181
(512) 452-2181

Buddy's Burger

Classic burgers, shakes, and fresh, hand-squeezed lemonades can be found at this North Austin drive-thru and dine-in burger joint. 

9001 Cameron Rd Ste 101, Austin, TX 78754
(512) 401-3325
(512) 401-3325

Hat Creek Burger Company

With eight Austin-area drive-thrus, Hat Creek Burger Company has come a long way since opening as a food truck in 2008. Now all over Texas, it’s easier than ever to get that Big Hat double-patty burger fill. Takeout orders can be placed online.

5400 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 452-2025
(512) 452-2025

Dan's Hamburgers

Operating since 1973, there are four locations of the longtime fast-food restaurant in town, but only the Menchaca Road location has a drive-thru. 

5602 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78751
(512) 459-3239
(512) 459-3239

Hank's Austin

It’s hard to believe this very aesthetically minded hotspot has a drive-thru, but it’s true. Open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., you can swing through and pick up avocado toast, lattes, or kale salads. Takeout orders can be placed online.

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 609-8077
(512) 609-8077

Fresa's

While the South First location of the fast-casual Mexican restaurant is dine-in, the original downtown spot offers walk-up and drive-thru options for tasty quarter, half, or whole wood-grilled chickens served with charro beans and Mexican rice. Tacos, bowls, salads, and grilled vegetable sides are also available. Takeout orders can be placed online.

915 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 428-5077
(512) 428-5077

P. Terry's

One of Austin’s most prolific drive-thru chains, P. Terry’s is known for its fresh, all-natural ingredients and philanthropic mission. Now with locations in Georgetown down to San Antonio and 16 Austin drive-thrus, it’s easier than ever to get those burgers. Takeout orders can be placed online.

404 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 473-2217
(512) 473-2217

Flyrite Chicken Sandwiches

For delicious fried chicken sandwiches, swing by the fried chicken sandwich spot with two drive-thru locations (the other on North Burnet (and one non-drive-thru at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport). 

2129 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 284-8014
(512) 284-8014

Sandy's Hamburgers

This Barton Springs staple is a classic for a reason. Besides thin patty burgers and hot dogs, the 1946 burger stand serves malts, shakes, ice cream sundaes, and dipped cones, which are perfect for a post-pool dip. 

603 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 478-6322
(512) 478-6322

El Tacorrido

Austin is well attended-to with four locations of the taco drive-thru mini-chain. While some of the menu offerings vary from address to address, expect breakfast all day, tacos, and plenty of veggie-friendly options from all four. Don’t skip the El Equinox, a shot of espresso mixed with horchata.

1701 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
(512) 861-5000
(512) 861-5000

Taco Ranch

Owned by the folks behind P. Terry’s, this Sunset Valley drive-thru is a throwback to taco stands of the 1960s with a small menu and simple but fresh ingredients. 

5033 US-290, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 300-0341
(512) 300-0341

