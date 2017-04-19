15 Most Iconic Drinks in Austin

A good meal always requires a satisfying beverage as a complement, but Austin does goes one step beyond that. There are so many classic drinks in the city, such as afternoon cocktails, late-night liquor and beer deals, must-have coffee, refreshing aguas frescas, and brunchy options.

This group of iconic Austin drinks represents a range of prices and helps define the world of sipping and glugging in this town. Disagreement is inevitable, but in our view, Austin wouldn’t be Austin without the drinks on this list. There are staples that have been around for years (Lone Stars, Mexican martinis, and the Mattie’s milk punch that dates back from the 1960s, we’re looking at you), to comparatively newer cocktails like the Roosevelt Room’s Poet's Muse and Nickel City’s frozen Irish coffee.

If you’re looking for a beverage bucket list around town, consider this your guide. The map will take you around town from quintessential dive bars like Barfly’s to Live Oak Brewery’s taproom to a bunch of Austin standbys like Curra’s Grill and Texas Chile Parlor. All of these drinks are worth trying at least once.

