The 23 Best Dishes Eater Austin Editors Ate in 2021, Mapped

Every week, the Eater Austin editors share our favorite restaurant dishes on the website, the takeout edition from the first half of the year, and then the combination takeout/dine-in version for the second half. We decided to share the best of the best with this handy map, highlighting everything from Trinidadian doubles at food truck Shirley’s to carne asada tacos at food truck Con Todo to creamy paitan ramen at Sazan Ramen to pasta at Birdie’s.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each business is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Be sure to wear a mask, tip well, and, if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurant themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.