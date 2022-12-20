The 20 Best Dishes Eater Austin Editors Ate in 2022, Mapped

Throughout the year, Eater Austin editors (aka Nadia Chaudhury and Erin Russell) share our favorite local restaurant dishes, giving us the opportunity to sing the praises of places we truly love. To make things easier for y’all, we put together this map highlighting the best of the best dishes we ate this year. There’s everything from Indonesian stews at food truck Yeni’s, fantastic pasta from Italian restaurant Asti, perfect cupcakes at Susie Cakes, Southern fare from Diner Bar, pasta lunch at Salt & Time, and much more.

Eater Austin is taking this final work week of the year to reminisce about Austin dining in 2022. This includes favorite spots, best meals, saddest closures, restaurant trends and grievances, anticipated 2023 restaurants, and more to come.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.