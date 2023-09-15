 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
19 Austin Restaurants Where Desserts Truly Shine

13 Brilliant Wedding Cake Bakeries in Austin

The 10 Hottest New Brunches in Austin Right Now

A croissant cut in half.
The croissant at Sour Duck Market.
Sour Duck Market

11 Very Buttery and Very Flaky Croissants in Austin

Butter, pain au chocolat, almond, and savory versions

by Nadia Chaudhury
The croissant at Sour Duck Market.
| Sour Duck Market
by Nadia Chaudhury

Croissants are the best French pastries around, hands down. The typically crescent-shaped baked good consists intricate layers of laminated dough that somehow bake into a fluffy tasty work of art. Along with the gold standard butter croissants, there are also so many other filling possibilities, from pain au chocolat (basically chocolate croissants) to almond croissants to savory iterations with cheese and ham and whatever else. And yes, croissants make for very good sandwich bread.

There are plenty of Austin bakeries that serve up amazing croissants, such as very French bakeries like Julie Myrtille, fantastic Mexican American takes at Comadre Panaderia, savory-filled wonders at Texas French Bread, and others.

For more baked goods, check out Eater Austin’s picks for the best bakeries, croissant sandwiches, kolaches, and cookies.

Heaven's Bistro Bakery

The French-ish North Austin bakery’s menu includes plentiful croissants: plain, chocolate, and almond. Plus there are breakfast and lunch sandwiches that make use of the baked good. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2205 W Parmer Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 351-8044
Bakery Lorraine

The San Antonio-import and French bakery brought its fantastic croissants into the Domain, including with butter, almond, and chocolate iterations. And yes, there are breakfast croissant sandwiches too. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

11600 Rock Rose Ave #100, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 300-0300
épicerie

One of Austin’s gold-standard croissants can be found at the Rosedale restaurant. There are the typical three flavors available, as well as the mash-up chocolate-almond one too. There’s a breakfast croissant sandwich too. Pickup orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2307 Hancock Dr, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 371-6840
Upper Crust Bakery

The classic North Austin bakery’s baked goods array naturally includes all sorts of croissants both sweet and savory. Of the former, there’s plain, chocolate, marzipan (aka almond), and strawberry cream cheese. The latter includes a turkey-provolone cheese-Dijon mustard, ham-cheese, and a Swiss cheese one. Place pickup and curbside pickup orders online or over the phone.

4508 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 467-0102
Baguette et Chocolat

It is very much worth the trek out to Bee Cave to pick up croissants from this French bakery. There’s a classic butter croissant, as well as almond, almond-chocolate, and chocolate. Advance orders can be placed online; there are in-person takeout orders; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

12101 FM2244, Bee Cave, TX 78738
(512) 263-8388
Texas French Bread

While the physical Heritage neighborhood restaurant and bakery is in the middle of rebuilding after that fire, it’s been operating as a daytime food truck. This means its sweet and savory croissants are available, in options like butter, everything, ham-cheese, and spinach-cheese. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are outdoor dine-in areas.

2900 Rio Grande St, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 499-0544
Sour Duck Market

This Blackland casual cafe serves as the main bakery for the restaurants under chef Bryce Gilmore, which means it produces excellent croissants both plain and chocolate. Plus, look out for specials. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776
Comadre Panadería

Keep an eye out for the fantastic croissant iterations from Mexican American bakery in the Chestnut neighborhood. Previous options have included masa madre croissants with mole, guajillo chile croissants, and croissants with centers of corn. Preorders can be placed online on a weekly basis and there are walk-up availabilities.

1204 Cedar Ave, Austin, TX 78702

Julie Myrtille Bakery

The French bakery within the Springdale General complex in the MLK-183 neighborhood dishes up exquisite croissants. There are butter, almond, chocolate, and halved-croissants with layers of strawberries and cream. And yes, the croissants are also used for savory sandwiches. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1D, Austin, TX 78721

La Pâtisserie

The French bakery with two locations — this in Bouldin Creek and the other up in Crestview — provides croissants in plain, everything, and turkey-cheese options. But also there are its crobios: doughnut-shaped baked goods made with croissant dough. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

602 W Annie St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 912-0033
Mañana

The South Congress hotel bakery with a second location in downtown Austin is another great source for croissants. There are plain and chocolate versions, as well as ham-cheese ones. Takeout orders can be placed in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 872-3144
Related Maps