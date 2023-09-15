Share All sharing options for: 11 Very Buttery and Very Flaky Croissants in Austin

Croissants are the best French pastries around, hands down. The typically crescent-shaped baked good consists intricate layers of laminated dough that somehow bake into a fluffy tasty work of art. Along with the gold standard butter croissants, there are also so many other filling possibilities, from pain au chocolat (basically chocolate croissants) to almond croissants to savory iterations with cheese and ham and whatever else. And yes, croissants make for very good sandwich bread.

There are plenty of Austin bakeries that serve up amazing croissants, such as very French bakeries like Julie Myrtille, fantastic Mexican American takes at Comadre Panaderia, savory-filled wonders at Texas French Bread, and others.

