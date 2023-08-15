8 Indulgent Croissant Sandwiches in Austin

Did you know that croissant sandwiches are actually the best type of sandwiches? Yes indeed. The combination of the French bakery with typical fillings of meats, vegetables, sauces, and cheeses make for the ultimate sandwich.

And in Austin, local bakeries and restaurants offer really great croissant sandwiches. There are morning croissant sandwiches with lots of eggs or smoked salmon at Heaven’s Bistro Bakery and Epicerie; hefty lunch croissant sandwiches at Walton’s Fancy & Staple and Rolling in Thyme & Dough; Bavarian ones from Ovenbird; and more.

