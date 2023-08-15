 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A croissant sandwich with sliced meats and greens.
The prosciutto-arugula croissant sandwich at Julie Myrtille Bakery.
Julie Myrtille Bakery

8 Indulgent Croissant Sandwiches in Austin

Buttery flaky French pastries with all sorts of sandwich fillings

by Nadia Chaudhury
The prosciutto-arugula croissant sandwich at Julie Myrtille Bakery.
| Julie Myrtille Bakery
by Nadia Chaudhury

Did you know that croissant sandwiches are actually the best type of sandwiches? Yes indeed. The combination of the French bakery with typical fillings of meats, vegetables, sauces, and cheeses make for the ultimate sandwich.

And in Austin, local bakeries and restaurants offer really great croissant sandwiches. There are morning croissant sandwiches with lots of eggs or smoked salmon at Heaven’s Bistro Bakery and Epicerie; hefty lunch croissant sandwiches at Walton’s Fancy & Staple and Rolling in Thyme & Dough; Bavarian ones from Ovenbird; and more.

For additional sandwich needs, check out Austin’s best sandwiches and best breakfast sandwiches.

Heaven's Bistro Bakery

The North Austin French bakery and cafe’s croissant sandwiches make use of its fantastic pastry. There are egg iterations in the mornings, and then lunch ones with meats like the brisket or the steak/cheese, and vegetables like the farmers market or the hummus and veggie. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2205 W Parmer Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78727
Bakery Lorraine

The San Antonio import French bakery up in the Domain In the mornings naturally offers croissant sandwiches. There are breakfast croissant sandwiches, one with a choice of meats or avocado straight-up omelet, and cheddar cheese; or the smoked salmon with dill cream cheese, capers, and pickled red onions within an everything bagel-seasoned croissant. For lunch, there’s the chicken salad variation. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

11600 Rock Rose Ave #100, Austin, TX 78758
épicerie

The French-Louisiana cafe in Allandale is also a great bakery, which means there are breakfast croissant sandwiches is a spicier one, made with eggs, sausages, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and an urfa aioli. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2307 Hancock Dr, Austin, TX 78756
Walton's Fancy & Staple

The Turkey Sweet croissant sandwich at the downtown deli is iconic in the city, for being sweet and savory in one dish. There’s turkey, bacon, and white cheddar cheese slices, slathered with caramelized apple and onion chutney and maple aioli. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

609 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
Julie Myrtille Bakery

The French bakery tucked within Springdale General in the MLK-183 neighborhood offers sandwiches made with its exquisite croissants. There’s one with smoked salmon, cucumbers, and herbs; and then one with prosciutto and arugula. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas courtesy of the host site.

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1D, Austin, TX 78721

Café Crème

The casual East Riverside-Oltorf cafe’s sandwich offerings can be made with butter croissants. Filling options vary from ham-chipotle aioli-spinach-tomato-red onions to turkey-pesto-spinach-tomato-red onions to eggs-shaved ham-tomato-cheddar cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1834 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78741
Ovenbird

For something slightly different head to the self-described Tex-Baltic bakery and restaurant in the South Congress neighborhood. On deck are Bavarian croissants with breakfast eggs with options like sausage, boursin cheese, beer cheese, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

6501 S Congress Ave UNIT 211, Austin, TX 78745
Rolling in Thyme & Dough

Yes, it’s worth the drive out to this Dripping Springs cafe if only for its great croissant sandwiches. Mornings include eggs your way plus pesto and provolone cheese and optional meats. Lunch includes the sandwich staples such as chicken salad, grilled vegetables, meatloaf, and tuna salad. Takeout orders can be placed online or in person; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

333 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
