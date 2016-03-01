 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 6 Hottest New Brunches in Austin Right Now

The Hottest New Restaurants in Austin, April 2024

Where to Drink and Eat in Hye, Texas

More in Austin See more maps
A person holding up two crawfish.
Crawfish from the Boat.
The Boat

Where to Find Succulent Crawfish in Austin

Mudbugs galore

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
View as Map
Crawfish from the Boat.
| The Boat
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

This year’s crawfish season is different than previous years because of the climate, which results in low yields leading to not-that-much mudbugs at higher prices. But still, Austin restaurants are still offering crawfish boils and crawfish dishes. So it’s time to seek out spicy mudbug boils with potatoes, sausage, and corn, special crawfish dishes like etouffee or po’ boys, or even live freshwater crustaceans by the pound to boil on your own.

Here is Eater’s guide to Austin’s best bets for the seasonal tradition. This means regular crawfish boils from Shoal Creek Saloon, pop-ups at Armadillo Den hosted by Letz Geaux Boil, Viet-Cajun takes from Happyrito, and plenty of crawfish etouffee and po’ boys.

Remember: prime crawfish season tends to run from March through May, though boils sometimes still happen in February and June. Perfect those peeling skills now.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Abby's Crab Shack

Copy Link

The Texas seafood mini-chain restaurant operates one location in the Austin area up in Cedar Park. On deck are crawfish boils with varying sauces and spice levels or crawfish by the pound. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 355-1830
(512) 355-1830

Happyrito Seafood

Copy Link

The Cedar Park Vietnamese-Cajun restaurant offers Cajun crawfish boils available in varying pound packs. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

11066 Pecan Park Blvd Suite 540, Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 660-5111
(512) 660-5111

Stuffed Cajun Meat Market

Copy Link

The Anderson Mill-adjacent meat market is selling live and/or boiled crawfish by the pound. Pickup orders can be placed online with a 48-hour advanced notice.

12226 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78750
(512) 918-1600
(512) 918-1600

Kasian Boil

Copy Link

The far north Cajun and Asian seafood restaurant is offering crawfish specials: two pounds of the mudbugs with potatoes in either mild or spicy. Call ahead for pickups; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

11416 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78726
(737) 236-8473
(737) 236-8473

Crawfish Shack & Oyster Bar

Copy Link

The Cajun seafood spot is offering pounds of boiled crawfish along with corn, potatoes, sausage, and mushrooms, plus other mudbug dishes like fried crawfish, etouffee, and po’ boys. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2013 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX 78728
(512) 252-7556
(512) 252-7556

Infamous Brewing Company

Copy Link

The Hudson Bend brewery is hosting regular crawfish boils on Saturdays April and May run by a New Orleans chef. Preorders can be placed online. The next dates are on April 13, April 27, May 11, and May 25 from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. each of those days. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

4602 Weletka Dr (Hudson Bend Rd), Austin, TX 78734
(512) 487-8786
(512) 487-8786

Pops Crawfish

Copy Link

The seasonal crawfish truck is parked at Rock House Bar & Trailer Park with preorders for crawfish through the phone or over email at popscrawfishatx@gmail.com. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

6900 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78732
(512) 688-9917
(512) 688-9917

The Boat

Copy Link

Though the Stonelake Office Park restaurant isn’t actually on the water, it still serves up pounds of boiled crawfish with sides, as well as crawfish po’ boys, crawfish/shrimp etouffee, fried crawfish tails, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 956-0040
(512) 956-0040

Also featured in:

Celis Brewery

Copy Link

The North Austin brewery is hosting weekly crawfish boils every Sunday by Lazo’s Crawfish, through the end of June from 1:30 to 5 p.m. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 524-2377
(512) 524-2377

Also featured in:

Oakwood BBQ & Beer Garden

Copy Link

The North Lamar barbecue spot’s regular crawfish boils started back in February with beers and live music. It happens every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. going forward until late May. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

307 E Braker Ln, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 520-5165
(512) 520-5165

Le Bleu

Copy Link

The Vietnamese restaurant is offering Viet-Cajun crawfish at the moment. There are two or five-pound orders with sides available for pickups placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

9070 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 770-1100
(512) 770-1100

Also featured in:

Shoal Creek Saloon

Copy Link

The Cajun sports bar is selling both crawfish by the pound, for dine-in services. Check its Facebook and Instagram for updates. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-0805
(512) 474-0805

Also featured in:

Skinny's Off Track

Copy Link

The Central East Austin bar is hosting weekly weekend crawfish boils run by Eastside Boilers with the purchase of a drink and following the bar on Instagram, typically from noon until everything is gone. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1806 E 12th St (btwn Salina St & Chicon St), Austin, TX 78702

Also featured in:

The Cavalier

Copy Link

The East Austin bar is hosting multiple crawfish boils from March into May. Mudbugs by the pound will be available starting at 3 p.m. on every Saturday until everything is sold out. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2400 Webberville Rd (Swenson Ave), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318

Also featured in:

Perla's

Copy Link

The Bouldin Creek fanciful seafood restaurant is hosting its annual crawfish boil again this April. On deck will be all-you-can-eat mudbugs for $50, plus beers, cocktails, and a live zydeco band, available at the restaurant’s patio. It takes place on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 291-7300
(512) 291-7300

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Shore Raw Bar & Grill

Copy Link

The West Oak Hill seafood restaurant has two crawfish options: an etouffee and a po’ boy. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8665 W, State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 618-6400
(512) 618-6400

Also featured in:

Thai Fresh

Copy Link

For Thai New Year, the Bouldin Creek Thai restaurant is hosting a crawfish boil this April on its patio. Chef Jam Sanitchat will use tom yum and lemongrass soup ingredients to boil the mudbugs, served alongside other Thai dishes like grilled pork and sticky rice skewers and grilled chicken. It takes place on Saturday, April 13 and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

909 W Mary St (at S 5th), Austin, TX 78704
(512) 494-6436
(512) 494-6436

Also featured in:

Deckhand Oyster Bar & Seafood

Copy Link

Both locations (the other in Round Rock) of the seafood restaurant offer up multiple crawfish dishes. The restaurants are also offering boiled spicy crawfish available by the pound. Pickup orders can be placed in person or over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

4211 S Lamar Blvd C-1, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 326-1963
(512) 326-1963

Also featured in:

Cypress Grill

Copy Link

The New Orleans restaurant is offering a whole bunch of crawfish specials on its menu, such as fried crawfish platters, eggrolls, popcorn, po’ boys, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services. Then there are the twice-weekly crawfish boils available on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. Preorders can be placed online or over the phone. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4404 W William Cannon Dr Ste L, Austin, TX 78749
(512) 358-7474
(512) 358-7474

Catfish Parlour South

Copy Link

The Southern seafood restaurant in the McKinney neighborhood offers crawfish and seafood gumbo crawfish specials, as well as other crawfish dishes. There are indoor dine-in services.

4705 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 443-1698
(512) 443-1698

Evangeline Cafe

Copy Link

The Cajun restaurant’s full of crawfish options from the crawfish evangeline to etouffee to fried mudbugs. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

8106 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 282-2586
(512) 282-2586

Also featured in:

Armadillo Den

Copy Link

Popular crawfish shop Letz Geaux Boil is hosting crawfish boils at the far south Austin bar every weekend day. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

10106 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 993-2998
(512) 993-2998

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Abby's Crab Shack

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613

The Texas seafood mini-chain restaurant operates one location in the Austin area up in Cedar Park. On deck are crawfish boils with varying sauces and spice levels or crawfish by the pound. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 355-1830
(512) 355-1830

Happyrito Seafood

11066 Pecan Park Blvd Suite 540, Cedar Park, TX 78613

The Cedar Park Vietnamese-Cajun restaurant offers Cajun crawfish boils available in varying pound packs. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

11066 Pecan Park Blvd Suite 540, Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 660-5111
(512) 660-5111

Stuffed Cajun Meat Market

12226 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78750

The Anderson Mill-adjacent meat market is selling live and/or boiled crawfish by the pound. Pickup orders can be placed online with a 48-hour advanced notice.

12226 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78750
(512) 918-1600
(512) 918-1600

Kasian Boil

11416 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78726

The far north Cajun and Asian seafood restaurant is offering crawfish specials: two pounds of the mudbugs with potatoes in either mild or spicy. Call ahead for pickups; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

11416 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78726
(737) 236-8473
(737) 236-8473

Crawfish Shack & Oyster Bar

2013 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX 78728

The Cajun seafood spot is offering pounds of boiled crawfish along with corn, potatoes, sausage, and mushrooms, plus other mudbug dishes like fried crawfish, etouffee, and po’ boys. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2013 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX 78728
(512) 252-7556
(512) 252-7556

Infamous Brewing Company

4602 Weletka Dr (Hudson Bend Rd), Austin, TX 78734

The Hudson Bend brewery is hosting regular crawfish boils on Saturdays April and May run by a New Orleans chef. Preorders can be placed online. The next dates are on April 13, April 27, May 11, and May 25 from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. each of those days. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

4602 Weletka Dr (Hudson Bend Rd), Austin, TX 78734
(512) 487-8786
(512) 487-8786

Pops Crawfish

6900 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78732

The seasonal crawfish truck is parked at Rock House Bar & Trailer Park with preorders for crawfish through the phone or over email at popscrawfishatx@gmail.com. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

6900 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin, TX 78732
(512) 688-9917
(512) 688-9917

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

Though the Stonelake Office Park restaurant isn’t actually on the water, it still serves up pounds of boiled crawfish with sides, as well as crawfish po’ boys, crawfish/shrimp etouffee, fried crawfish tails, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Uber Eats deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX 78759
(512) 956-0040
(512) 956-0040

Celis Brewery

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

The North Austin brewery is hosting weekly crawfish boils every Sunday by Lazo’s Crawfish, through the end of June from 1:30 to 5 p.m. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

10001 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 524-2377
(512) 524-2377

Oakwood BBQ & Beer Garden

307 E Braker Ln, Austin, TX 78753

The North Lamar barbecue spot’s regular crawfish boils started back in February with beers and live music. It happens every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. going forward until late May. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

307 E Braker Ln, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 520-5165
(512) 520-5165

Le Bleu

9070 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

The Vietnamese restaurant is offering Viet-Cajun crawfish at the moment. There are two or five-pound orders with sides available for pickups placed online. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

9070 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 770-1100
(512) 770-1100

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

The Cajun sports bar is selling both crawfish by the pound, for dine-in services. Check its Facebook and Instagram for updates. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 474-0805
(512) 474-0805

Skinny's Off Track

1806 E 12th St (btwn Salina St & Chicon St), Austin, TX 78702

The Central East Austin bar is hosting weekly weekend crawfish boils run by Eastside Boilers with the purchase of a drink and following the bar on Instagram, typically from noon until everything is gone. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1806 E 12th St (btwn Salina St & Chicon St), Austin, TX 78702

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Rd (Swenson Ave), Austin, TX 78702

The East Austin bar is hosting multiple crawfish boils from March into May. Mudbugs by the pound will be available starting at 3 p.m. on every Saturday until everything is sold out. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2400 Webberville Rd (Swenson Ave), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318

Perla's

1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

The Bouldin Creek fanciful seafood restaurant is hosting its annual crawfish boil again this April. On deck will be all-you-can-eat mudbugs for $50, plus beers, cocktails, and a live zydeco band, available at the restaurant’s patio. It takes place on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

1400 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 291-7300
(512) 291-7300

Related Maps

Shore Raw Bar & Grill

8665 W, State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735

The West Oak Hill seafood restaurant has two crawfish options: an etouffee and a po’ boy. To-go orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

8665 W, State Hwy 71 #100, Austin, TX 78735
(512) 618-6400
(512) 618-6400

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St (at S 5th), Austin, TX 78704

For Thai New Year, the Bouldin Creek Thai restaurant is hosting a crawfish boil this April on its patio. Chef Jam Sanitchat will use tom yum and lemongrass soup ingredients to boil the mudbugs, served alongside other Thai dishes like grilled pork and sticky rice skewers and grilled chicken. It takes place on Saturday, April 13 and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

909 W Mary St (at S 5th), Austin, TX 78704
(512) 494-6436
(512) 494-6436

Deckhand Oyster Bar & Seafood

4211 S Lamar Blvd C-1, Austin, TX 78704

Both locations (the other in Round Rock) of the seafood restaurant offer up multiple crawfish dishes. The restaurants are also offering boiled spicy crawfish available by the pound. Pickup orders can be placed in person or over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

4211 S Lamar Blvd C-1, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 326-1963
(512) 326-1963

Cypress Grill

4404 W William Cannon Dr Ste L, Austin, TX 78749

The New Orleans restaurant is offering a whole bunch of crawfish specials on its menu, such as fried crawfish platters, eggrolls, popcorn, po’ boys, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services. Then there are the twice-weekly crawfish boils available on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. Preorders can be placed online or over the phone. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

4404 W William Cannon Dr Ste L, Austin, TX 78749
(512) 358-7474
(512) 358-7474

Catfish Parlour South

4705 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78744

The Southern seafood restaurant in the McKinney neighborhood offers crawfish and seafood gumbo crawfish specials, as well as other crawfish dishes. There are indoor dine-in services.

4705 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78744
(512) 443-1698
(512) 443-1698

Evangeline Cafe

8106 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745

The Cajun restaurant’s full of crawfish options from the crawfish evangeline to etouffee to fried mudbugs. Takeout orders can be placed over the phone; there are indoor dine-in services.

8106 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745
(512) 282-2586
(512) 282-2586

Armadillo Den

10106 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748

Popular crawfish shop Letz Geaux Boil is hosting crawfish boils at the far south Austin bar every weekend day. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

10106 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748
(512) 993-2998
(512) 993-2998

Related Maps