Where to Find Succulent Crawfish in Austin

This year’s crawfish season is different than previous years because of the climate, which results in low yields leading to not-that-much mudbugs at higher prices. But still, Austin restaurants are still offering crawfish boils and crawfish dishes. So it’s time to seek out spicy mudbug boils with potatoes, sausage, and corn, special crawfish dishes like etouffee or po’ boys, or even live freshwater crustaceans by the pound to boil on your own.

Here is Eater’s guide to Austin’s best bets for the seasonal tradition. This means regular crawfish boils from Shoal Creek Saloon, pop-ups at Armadillo Den hosted by Letz Geaux Boil, Viet-Cajun takes from Happyrito, and plenty of crawfish etouffee and po’ boys.

Remember: prime crawfish season tends to run from March through May, though boils sometimes still happen in February and June. Perfect those peeling skills now.