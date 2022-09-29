 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand pouring milk into a coffee.
A latte being prepared at Indy Coffee Club.
Indy Coffee Club

11 Great Coffee Places in San Antonio

Horchata lattes, Thai milk teas, and coffee trucks abound

by Polly Anna Rocha
A latte being prepared at Indy Coffee Club.
| Indy Coffee Club
by Polly Anna Rocha

San Antonio is swelling with places to get coffee, with new shops and trucks popping up across the city on a monthly basis. Just this year, two new trucks, Eight Ball Coffee and Akhanay Coffee Roasters, found dedicated audiences in parking spots, all while established physical shops, like Merit Coffee and Folklores, continue to expand throughout the city.

While there are plenty of coffee shops to try, there are some outstanding options that rise above the rest. The creativity of coffee truck Gravves led to pretty and flavorful ube lattes. Permanently parked coffee truck Theory Coffee flourished with consistent delicious coffee in the remnants of a defunct gas station. Whether it’s a standard latte or one blended with just the right amount of horchata, there’s a San Antonio coffee waiting for you.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Indy Coffee Club

This UTSA-adjacent coffee shop sells more than just coffee, including its own brand of clothing and home goods. Amongst its traditional offerings, the star of Indy’s menu is its limited-quantity cereal milk latte, with rotating flavor options like Fruity Pebbles and Cap’n Crunch. Indy updates its Instagram regularly with cereal milk latte offerings, as well as announcements on other seasonal specialties, like the Sean Pecanery, which is like pecan pie in a coffee. Takeout orders can be placed online.

7114 UTSA Boulevard Suite #103, San Antonio, TX 78249
(210) 233-9203
(210) 233-9203

Theory Coffee Company

Earlier this year, the coffee truck’s permanent parking spot on Nacogdoches got an update, complete with plenty of outdoor seating, a neighboring food truck Naco Mexican, and a permanent canopy reminiscent of the gas station that once stood in the lot. All the coffee classics are available, with an oat milk alternative. Takeout orders can be placed online.

2347 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
(210) 570-4407
(210) 570-4407

Merit Coffee Co.

Merit Coffee Co. began as the coffee roaster for Local Coffee, a literal local coffee brand with locations across San Antonio, but in 2020, all but one Local (at the Pearl) was permanently rebranded under the Merit name. The Texas chain has since expanded into Austin and Dallas, in addition to its five San Antonio coffee shops.

7338 Louis Pasteur Dr #204, San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 474-0543
(210) 474-0543
Closeup of a coffee in a white coffee cup with “Y’all enjoy Merit Coffee” printed on it in red letters.
Coffee from Merit.
Merit Coffee Co.

Barrio Barista

While the business may or may not have been the first in San Antonio to offer a horchata latte, the coffee shop has definitely perfected its version, making this Westside darling a must-try. Located on Culebra near St. Mary’s University, Barrio Barista is a family-owned operation that offers plenty of coffees and tasty bites inspired by San Antonio staples, like the coveted barbacoa grilled cheese, which comes served on Texas toast with slices of avocado. Takeout orders can be placed online.

3735 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 519-5403
(210) 519-5403

Gravves Coffee

Parked next to the busy music venue Paper Tiger and its adjacent bar Rumble, this coffee truck serves up colorful, Southeast Asian-ish drinks in the early morning hours, which is a playful contrast to the business’s dark, gothic appearance. The Forest Dweller is an earthy bright-green latte infused with pandan, while the popular Elixir latte — made with a distinctly sweet, lightly creamy ube flavor — is a sweet purple delight.

2410 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Mila Coffee

Mila offers the usual morning brews, with add-ins like caramel and Mexican vanilla for a little extra flavor. Posted up at Broadway News food truck park, the coffee truck is a favorite amongst the city’s many cyclist groups and other frequent downtowners, especially because it happens to be parked next to renown Michoacán taco truck Carnitas Don Raúl. Takeout orders can be placed online.

2202 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 929-3678
(210) 929-3678

Akhanay Coffee Roasters

Husband-and-wife duo Jerry Gonzales and Siwaporn Archariya have put their love for Thai and Southeast Asian culture into Akhanay, a Downtown coffee truck serving Southeast Asian-style coffee out of a bright blue truck parked outside rock climbing gym Armadillo Boulders. Specialty drinks include es-yen (Thai iced coffee), Thai milk tea, and Hanoi egg coffee. The truck also offers several teas, including a butterfly pea tea with honey lemon. Takeout orders can be placed online.

1119 Camden St, San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 620-6746
(210) 620-6746

Shotgun House Coffee Roasters

The coffeehouse and roaster is a hidden gem seated inside an old sewing factory on the Westside. The unassuming nook of a coffee shop has a couple of specialty lattes, including matcha and horchata, and offers a curated selection of craft beer and wine. Though the seating is minimal, the ambiance is perfect for a chill study session or casual coworking. Takeout orders can be placed online.

1333 Buena Vista St, San Antonio, TX 78207
(254) 913-9031
(254) 913-9031

Eight Ball Coffee

The new coffee truck opened in May to near-instant popularity, partly due to its prime location in the heart of Southtown and partly for its approachable, minimalist aesthetic. Eight Ball is a quick and easy stop for a midday pick-me-up in the form of an iced coffee

1302 S St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78210

San Antonio Gold

Gold opened inside the Freight Gallery in the Lone Star District in 2019 and has since become one of the most popular coffee destinations in the city for its laid-back atmosphere and upbeat baristas. Recently, the folks behind the shop expanded with a new coffee service, dubbed Pinky Ring, inside the Southtown bar Hands Down.

1913 S Flores St # A, San Antonio, TX 78204
(210) 667-6141
(210) 667-6141

Folklores Coffee House

Folklores is one of the very few independent coffee shops to open on San Antonio’s Southside, providing quality local brews for an area largely overlooked by mainstream coffee businesses. The shop — which specializes in the sugary sweet coffees you might find at a large chain — has several house specials like the Siouxsie, a double shot of espresso with Mexican chocolate, Cinnamon, and a bruleed marshmallow topping. Folklores has a second location in Government Hill, bringing a taste of the Southside just north of downtown. Takeout orders can be placed online.

359 Bustillos Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214

Related Maps