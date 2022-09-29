11 Great Coffee Places in San Antonio

San Antonio is swelling with places to get coffee, with new shops and trucks popping up across the city on a monthly basis. Just this year, two new trucks, Eight Ball Coffee and Akhanay Coffee Roasters, found dedicated audiences in parking spots, all while established physical shops, like Merit Coffee and Folklores, continue to expand throughout the city.

While there are plenty of coffee shops to try, there are some outstanding options that rise above the rest. The creativity of coffee truck Gravves led to pretty and flavorful ube lattes. Permanently parked coffee truck Theory Coffee flourished with consistent delicious coffee in the remnants of a defunct gas station. Whether it’s a standard latte or one blended with just the right amount of horchata, there’s a San Antonio coffee waiting for you.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.