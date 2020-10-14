 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mai tai in glass and bottle form at Small Victory
Mai tai in glass and bottle form at Small Victory
Small Victory/Facebook

Where to Order Austin’s Best Takeout Cocktails, January 2022

From bottled mai tais to frozen margaritas to canned drinks galore

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Mai tai in glass and bottle form at Small Victory
| Small Victory/Facebook
by Nadia Chaudhury Updated

Luckily, takeout cocktails are now permanently legal in Austin, allowing people to enjoy expertly mixed drinks in their own homes or outdoor settings. Local bars and restaurants have really stepped up their games to create the best to-go cocktails right now.

Keep in mind that, in accordance with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission guidelines, purchases of sealed mixed drinks and cocktail kits must be accompanied by food.

For specific drinks to-go, check out Eater’s guides to margaritas, frozen cocktails, beers, wines, and Jell-O shots. There’s also Eater’s map of the best cocktail bars in the city.

As with all businesses, be sure to call ahead to make sure each bar/restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Wear a mask, tip well, and if you’re ordering delivery, try to order directly from the restaurants/bars themselves.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Peached Tortilla

5520 Burnet Rd #100
Austin, TX 78756
(512) 330-4439
(512) 330-4439
The Allandale Asian-Southern restaurant’s beverage director, Kevin Kok, converted a few of his cocktails into takeout form, including the house margarita, made with a habanero-infused tequila and Thai basil. Pickup orders can be placed online. Find a similar to-go cocktail menu at Clarksville sibling spot Bar Peached.

A bottled margarita from Peached Tortilla
A bottled margarita from Peached Tortilla
Peached Tortilla/Facebook

2. The Tigress Pub

100 W N Loop Blvd unit g
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 600-3232
(512) 600-3232
One of Austin’s earlier bars, led by owner Pam Pritchard, is still serving up amazing unpretentious cocktails in the North Loop area. The current menu includes mocktail options and the delightful Fancy Feast punch. Pickup orders can be placed online.

The punch from Tigress Pub
The punch from Tigress Pub
The Tigress Pub/Facebook

3. Drink.Well

207 E 53rd St
Austin, TX 78751
(512) 614-6683
(512) 614-6683
The thoughtful cocktail menu at North Loop bar from owner Jessica Sanders translates well into bottled cocktails. There are sturdy house and classic cocktails, from gin gimlets to Old Fashioneds. Drinks are available in single-serving bottles, with some in several-serving options. Pickup and curbside orders can be placed online.

4. Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 394-5776
(512) 394-5776
Of the Bryce Gilmore restaurants, it’s the Central East Austin alfresco restaurant that offers a bunch of great bottled cocktails. There are individual drinks like the turmeric mule and 32-ounce options of frozen margarita and paloma. To-go and delivery orders can be placed online.

Sour Duck Market’s bottled paloma
Sour Duck Market’s bottled paloma
Sour Duck Market/Facebook

5. Small Victory

108 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 903-9450
(512) 903-9450
One of the city’s best cocktail bars is offering takeout service, where wonderful drinks — bartender’s choice of daiquiri to excellent martinis — are available in two sizes, paired with bags of appropriately shaped ice. Place pickup orders online.

6. The Roosevelt Room

307 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 494-4094
(512) 494-4094
The respected downtown cocktail bar combed through its sprawling menu to highlight several of its house and classic cocktails for its takeout service. Options include the mezcal-based Cigar Box to the tequila-based Lonesome Dove to the Negroni to the Painkiller, in varying sizes. Pickup and delivery cocktails can be placed online.

Roosevelt Room’s bottled cocktails
Roosevelt Room’s bottled cocktails
Roosevelt Room/Facebook

7. Kitty Cohen's

2211 Webberville Rd #3548
Austin, TX 78702
The East Austin patio bar reopened with fun and easy cocktails and frozens, such as the Coconut Gimlet, Lila Sour, and the frosé. To-go orders can be placed in person or through the TabbedOut app.

Cocktails from Kitty Cohen’s
Cocktails from Kitty Cohen’s
Kitty Cohen’s/Facebook

8. Little Brother

89 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
(512) 305-3133
(512) 305-3133
Austin’s tiniest bar in downtown is serving up a very fun and packed-with-flavor takeout cocktail menu. Current options include Old Fashioneds and an actually good espresso martini. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online. Find a similar to-go cocktail menu at sibling spot the Clarksville-adjacent Better Half.

9. De Nada Cantina

4715 E Cesar Chavez St
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 615-3555
(512) 615-3555
Austin cocktail expert Chris Bostick oversees the bar of this taco restaurant, which includes excellent margaritas in various forms (including a mango frozen) for takeout purposes. Pickup orders can be placed online.

Related Maps