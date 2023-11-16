Share All sharing options for: Where to Feast on Chicken Tenders in Austin

The humble chicken tender — or chicken strip, or chicken finger — is a stalwart of any kids’ menu that also causes a mighty craving for grown-ups, too. There’s something deeply satisfying and even nostalgic about a succulent cut of chicken breast fried into a comforting, handheld meal.

Of course, you can find the meaty finger food at many national fast-food chains. Dairy Queen has mastered the art of the chicken strip basket; Raising Cane’s built a beloved, billion-dollar empire on tenders. But in Austin, there are plenty of local restaurants and food trucks that serve delicious chicken tenders to rival those drive-thru favorites.

If anyone ever tells you that chicken tenders are for kids, laugh in their face while you chomp into poultry perfection at these 15 spots. And if you’re a kid, well, bon appetit.

