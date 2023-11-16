 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

All the Holiday Pop-Up Bars to Know in Austin This Year

15 Most Iconic Drinks in Austin

Where to Eat on Thanksgiving Day in Austin, 2023

More in Austin See more maps
A basket of chicken tenders next to a Lone Star beer and hot sauce bottles.
Chicken tenders from Lucy’s.
Lucy’s Fried Chicken

Where to Feast on Chicken Tenders in Austin

A humble dish that works for grown-ups and kids

by Eric Webb
View as Map
Chicken tenders from Lucy’s.
| Lucy’s Fried Chicken
by Eric Webb

The humble chicken tender — or chicken strip, or chicken finger — is a stalwart of any kids’ menu that also causes a mighty craving for grown-ups, too. There’s something deeply satisfying and even nostalgic about a succulent cut of chicken breast fried into a comforting, handheld meal.

Of course, you can find the meaty finger food at many national fast-food chains. Dairy Queen has mastered the art of the chicken strip basket; Raising Cane’s built a beloved, billion-dollar empire on tenders. But in Austin, there are plenty of local restaurants and food trucks that serve delicious chicken tenders to rival those drive-thru favorites.

If anyone ever tells you that chicken tenders are for kids, laugh in their face while you chomp into poultry perfection at these 15 spots. And if you’re a kid, well, bon appetit.

For similar dishes, check out Eater’s picks for chicken wings, fried chicken, chicken and waffles, fried chicken sandwiches, and whole chickens.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Rolling Rooster

Copy Link

In addition to wings, shrimp and oxtail, the Wells Branch soul food restaurant offers chicken tenders, which you can enjoy with a waffle. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

13717 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 547-4444
(512) 547-4444

Also featured in:

Hi Wings

Copy Link

Some of the best chicken tenders in Austin come from this restaurant in a Crestview shopping center. The Korean-style spot offers a robust menu of fried chicken dishes, including tenders. The tenders substantial, juicy strips coated in your choice of sauces, like sweet and spicy, sriracha barbecue, honey-ginger, and more, or a zingy lemon pepper dry rub. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2525 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 334-9004
(512) 334-9004

Also featured in:

Tumble 22

Copy Link

It’s not all about sandwiches at the Austin-based Nashville-inspired hot chicken fast-casual restaurant chain. The chicken tenders come in six different spice levels, from wimpy to stupid hot. For a greens version, try the tenders in the hot chicken Cobb salad. There are multiple locations throughout Austin; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7211 Burnet Rd (Greenlawn), Austin, TX 78757
(512) 520-1998
(512) 520-1998

Also featured in:

Roots Chicken Shak

Copy Link

Courtesy of Top Chef alum and Dallas-based chef Tiffany Derry, the food hall restaurant makes use of two different poultries for its delicious chicken strips. Roots Chicken Shak, located at the Main Streat Food Hall inside the H-E-B in Mueller, fries the moist, flavorful chicken tenders in duck fat. The dish is served with a trio of sauces, with optional duck-fat fries.

1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 236-1020
(512) 236-1020

Also featured in:

Pluckers Wing Bar

Copy Link

Now, we know what you’re thinking. Pluckers is perhaps the most popular wing bar in town — but tenders? Let’s call it like it is: Boneless wings are just chicken strips with a rebrand. You can get a chicken basket sans bones at the fast-casual Austin-based chain, tossed in any of the signature sauces, like Bliss & Vinegar, Baker’s Gold, or Dr Pepper. Or, you could keep it classic with lemon-pepper, Buffalo, or other options. And, for a whole lot of chicken, why not go for the Monster boneless wing basket that comes with 1.5 pounds of meat? There’s also a Beyond Meat version of the boneless wings and naked tenders that are grilled but not battered. There are multiple locations throughout the Austin area; takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2222 Rio Grande Street, Austin, Texas 78705
(512) 443-9464
(512) 443-9464

Also featured in:

Happy Chicks

Copy Link

This Austin mini-chain boasts that it has the best chicken tenders in Austin, and, well, that case could be made, y’all. Tenders are the star of the show: crispy and golden, with a satisfying bite. The chicken item is available in various quantities and side dish pairings, and there are iterations like original, spicy, grilled or vegan. The Classic Chick meal — four tenders, two sauces, white cheddar mac and cheese, and fries — is a good bet. There are multiple locations throughout Austin; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; and there are indoor dine-in services.

214 East 6th Street, TX 78701
(512) 469-0002
(512) 469-0002

Also featured in:

Dipping Springs Tender Co.

Copy Link

All tenders, all the time? That’s the way of life at this Govalle food truck located in the parking lot of Austin Eastciders Collaboratory tasting room and the Austin Bouldering Project gym. It specializes in kettle chip-crusted tenders served with Southernish sides and a variety of sauces, such as yellow curry mayonnaise and avocado-serrano-ranch. The truck also serves gluten-free naked tenders and vegan tempeh tenders. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in tables.

979 Springdale Road, Austin, Texas 78702
(512) 937-3135
(512) 937-3135

The Cavalier

Copy Link

The East Austin bar and kitchen with New Orleans vibes specializes in pub food with a Southern twang. On the menu: buttermilk-dipped tenders, which are brined with black tea and oranges and then hand-battered. The tenders come with a side and a dipping sauce of your choice. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2400 Webberville Rd (Swenson Ave), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318

Also featured in:

Golden Tiger

Copy Link

At East Austin bar Whisler’s, this food truck offers chicken, burgers, and fries. Grab a chicken tender basket, and get some queso on the side for dipping. Crucially, Golden Tiger also sells single tenders a la carte, if you need to increase those orders. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Postmates deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Also featured in:

Flyrite Chicken

Copy Link

This chicken-centric answer to P. Terry’s slings mean chicken tenders. A homegrown joint, the fast-casual mini-chain is known for its angular red architecture, drive-thru service, and various iterations of crispy or chargrilled chicken. Order a three-pack of chicken tenders with some tots, or you can go for the vegan Beyond Chicken strips. There are multiple locations throughout Austin; takeout orders can be placed in person or through the drive-thru; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2129 E 7th St (Robert Martinez), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 284-8014
(512) 284-8014

Also featured in:

Lou's

Copy Link

The casual restaurant from the McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality group serves up a chicken tender basket featuring buttermilk-fried strips. The tenders can also be added to one of the big salads or ordered as part of a sandwich that comes with mozzarella, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aioli, and hot sauce. There’s this location in East Austin and a second one on Barton Springs Road; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78702
(512) 660-5171
(512) 660-5171

Also featured in:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema [South Lamar]

Copy Link

If you like your chicken with some entertainment, Austin’s homegrown dinner-and-a-movie national chain is the main attraction. The theater’s hand-breaded chicken tenders are a staple on its ever-evolving menu. Boasting a 24-hour dry brine and served with Hatch green chile gravy, the strips are thick and succulent. There are multiple locations throughout the Austin area, and there are indoor dine-in services.

1120 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704
(512) 861-7040
(512) 861-7040

Also featured in:

Lucy's Fried Chicken

Copy Link

This Bouldin Creek spot that is wholly dedicated to chicken celebrates all the different ways you can serve America’s favorite poultry. If you’re not feeling like digging into a whole breast or a thigh, the casual restaurant serves a basket of chicken tenders, which comes with honey mustard or ranch. There’s also a gluten-free option. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Favor deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2218 College Ave (S. Congress), Austin, TX 78704
(512) 297-2423
(512) 297-2423

Also featured in:

Frazier's

Copy Link

The Riverside neighborhood haunt is a low-lit, groovy, adults-only spot with a big devotion to corn dogs and hot dogs. However, the kitchen knows how to make good chicken. The Chicken Fangers are delicately battered and peppery. An order of four comes with a side of tangy sauce. There’s also a po’ boy made with the tenders. Pro-tip: get some Frizzle Fries with cheese, too. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2538 Elmont Drive, TX 78741

Also featured in:

Tommy Want Wingy

Copy Link

Yes, the Tommy Boy-inspired food truck is best known for its French-cut chicken wing lollipops. But if bones aren’t your thing, you can order tenders. Sauce options include chile limón, spicy pineapple, garlic parmesan, and a super-hot Holy Schnikes flavor. There’s this location at Dawson neighborhood cafe and beer garden Cosmic and one at South Lamar bar Barton Springs Saloon; takeout orders can be placed online; there are typically outdoor and some indoor areas at host sites.

121 Pickle Road, Austin, Texas 78704
(737) 402-2838
(737) 402-2838

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Rolling Rooster

13717 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78727

In addition to wings, shrimp and oxtail, the Wells Branch soul food restaurant offers chicken tenders, which you can enjoy with a waffle. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

13717 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78727
(512) 547-4444
(512) 547-4444

Hi Wings

2525 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757

Some of the best chicken tenders in Austin come from this restaurant in a Crestview shopping center. The Korean-style spot offers a robust menu of fried chicken dishes, including tenders. The tenders substantial, juicy strips coated in your choice of sauces, like sweet and spicy, sriracha barbecue, honey-ginger, and more, or a zingy lemon pepper dry rub. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.

2525 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 334-9004
(512) 334-9004

Tumble 22

7211 Burnet Rd (Greenlawn), Austin, TX 78757

It’s not all about sandwiches at the Austin-based Nashville-inspired hot chicken fast-casual restaurant chain. The chicken tenders come in six different spice levels, from wimpy to stupid hot. For a greens version, try the tenders in the hot chicken Cobb salad. There are multiple locations throughout Austin; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

7211 Burnet Rd (Greenlawn), Austin, TX 78757
(512) 520-1998
(512) 520-1998

Roots Chicken Shak

1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723

Courtesy of Top Chef alum and Dallas-based chef Tiffany Derry, the food hall restaurant makes use of two different poultries for its delicious chicken strips. Roots Chicken Shak, located at the Main Streat Food Hall inside the H-E-B in Mueller, fries the moist, flavorful chicken tenders in duck fat. The dish is served with a trio of sauces, with optional duck-fat fries.

1801 E 51st St, Austin, TX 78723
(512) 236-1020
(512) 236-1020

Pluckers Wing Bar

2222 Rio Grande Street, Austin, Texas 78705

Now, we know what you’re thinking. Pluckers is perhaps the most popular wing bar in town — but tenders? Let’s call it like it is: Boneless wings are just chicken strips with a rebrand. You can get a chicken basket sans bones at the fast-casual Austin-based chain, tossed in any of the signature sauces, like Bliss & Vinegar, Baker’s Gold, or Dr Pepper. Or, you could keep it classic with lemon-pepper, Buffalo, or other options. And, for a whole lot of chicken, why not go for the Monster boneless wing basket that comes with 1.5 pounds of meat? There’s also a Beyond Meat version of the boneless wings and naked tenders that are grilled but not battered. There are multiple locations throughout the Austin area; takeout orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2222 Rio Grande Street, Austin, Texas 78705
(512) 443-9464
(512) 443-9464

Happy Chicks

214 East 6th Street, TX 78701

This Austin mini-chain boasts that it has the best chicken tenders in Austin, and, well, that case could be made, y’all. Tenders are the star of the show: crispy and golden, with a satisfying bite. The chicken item is available in various quantities and side dish pairings, and there are iterations like original, spicy, grilled or vegan. The Classic Chick meal — four tenders, two sauces, white cheddar mac and cheese, and fries — is a good bet. There are multiple locations throughout Austin; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; and there are indoor dine-in services.

214 East 6th Street, TX 78701
(512) 469-0002
(512) 469-0002

Dipping Springs Tender Co.

979 Springdale Road, Austin, Texas 78702

All tenders, all the time? That’s the way of life at this Govalle food truck located in the parking lot of Austin Eastciders Collaboratory tasting room and the Austin Bouldering Project gym. It specializes in kettle chip-crusted tenders served with Southernish sides and a variety of sauces, such as yellow curry mayonnaise and avocado-serrano-ranch. The truck also serves gluten-free naked tenders and vegan tempeh tenders. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are outdoor dine-in tables.

979 Springdale Road, Austin, Texas 78702
(512) 937-3135
(512) 937-3135

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Rd (Swenson Ave), Austin, TX 78702

The East Austin bar and kitchen with New Orleans vibes specializes in pub food with a Southern twang. On the menu: buttermilk-dipped tenders, which are brined with black tea and oranges and then hand-battered. The tenders come with a side and a dipping sauce of your choice. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2400 Webberville Rd (Swenson Ave), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 696-4318
(512) 696-4318

Golden Tiger

1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

At East Austin bar Whisler’s, this food truck offers chicken, burgers, and fries. Grab a chicken tender basket, and get some queso on the side for dipping. Crucially, Golden Tiger also sells single tenders a la carte, if you need to increase those orders. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Postmates deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

1816 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Flyrite Chicken

2129 E 7th St (Robert Martinez), Austin, TX 78702

This chicken-centric answer to P. Terry’s slings mean chicken tenders. A homegrown joint, the fast-casual mini-chain is known for its angular red architecture, drive-thru service, and various iterations of crispy or chargrilled chicken. Order a three-pack of chicken tenders with some tots, or you can go for the vegan Beyond Chicken strips. There are multiple locations throughout Austin; takeout orders can be placed in person or through the drive-thru; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

2129 E 7th St (Robert Martinez), Austin, TX 78702
(512) 284-8014
(512) 284-8014

Lou's

1900 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78702

The casual restaurant from the McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality group serves up a chicken tender basket featuring buttermilk-fried strips. The tenders can also be added to one of the big salads or ordered as part of a sandwich that comes with mozzarella, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, smoked paprika aioli, and hot sauce. There’s this location in East Austin and a second one on Barton Springs Road; takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

1900 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78702
(512) 660-5171
(512) 660-5171

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema [South Lamar]

1120 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704

If you like your chicken with some entertainment, Austin’s homegrown dinner-and-a-movie national chain is the main attraction. The theater’s hand-breaded chicken tenders are a staple on its ever-evolving menu. Boasting a 24-hour dry brine and served with Hatch green chile gravy, the strips are thick and succulent. There are multiple locations throughout the Austin area, and there are indoor dine-in services.

1120 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704
(512) 861-7040
(512) 861-7040

Lucy's Fried Chicken

2218 College Ave (S. Congress), Austin, TX 78704

This Bouldin Creek spot that is wholly dedicated to chicken celebrates all the different ways you can serve America’s favorite poultry. If you’re not feeling like digging into a whole breast or a thigh, the casual restaurant serves a basket of chicken tenders, which comes with honey mustard or ranch. There’s also a gluten-free option. Takeout orders can be placed online; there are Favor deliveries; and there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2218 College Ave (S. Congress), Austin, TX 78704
(512) 297-2423
(512) 297-2423

Frazier's

2538 Elmont Drive, TX 78741

The Riverside neighborhood haunt is a low-lit, groovy, adults-only spot with a big devotion to corn dogs and hot dogs. However, the kitchen knows how to make good chicken. The Chicken Fangers are delicately battered and peppery. An order of four comes with a side of tangy sauce. There’s also a po’ boy made with the tenders. Pro-tip: get some Frizzle Fries with cheese, too. There are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2538 Elmont Drive, TX 78741

Tommy Want Wingy

121 Pickle Road, Austin, Texas 78704

Yes, the Tommy Boy-inspired food truck is best known for its French-cut chicken wing lollipops. But if bones aren’t your thing, you can order tenders. Sauce options include chile limón, spicy pineapple, garlic parmesan, and a super-hot Holy Schnikes flavor. There’s this location at Dawson neighborhood cafe and beer garden Cosmic and one at South Lamar bar Barton Springs Saloon; takeout orders can be placed online; there are typically outdoor and some indoor areas at host sites.

121 Pickle Road, Austin, Texas 78704
(737) 402-2838
(737) 402-2838

Related Maps