17 Fully-Packed Burritos in Taco Town Austin

Where to find eggy breakfast burritos to rice-filled dinner burritos in the city

While Austin may be the land of breakfast tacos, the California delicacy known as the breakfast burrito has also infiltrated the capital city, offering a variety of choices when it comes to a tortilla-filled breakfast. Likewise, for lunch and/or dinner, if you have a hankering for a giant tortilla rolled around with a bunch of not-egg ingredients — typically, meat, rice, and beans — you’re in luck, as Austin has a slew of regular burritos to choose from.

Here are the best burrito spots in Austin, from Korean-fusion chain Chi’Lantro, old-school Tex-Mex classic Matt’s El Rancho, vegan San Francisco-style Mission Street Burritos, fun ones at Bummer Burrito, and breakfast burritos from La Cocina de Consuelo, plus loads more.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.