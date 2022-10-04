 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two halved burritos.
Burritos at Daygos San Diego Taco Shop.
Daygos San Diego Taco Shop

17 Fully-Packed Burritos in Taco Town Austin

Where to find eggy breakfast burritos to rice-filled dinner burritos in the city

by Darcie Duttweiler
Burritos at Daygos San Diego Taco Shop.
| Daygos San Diego Taco Shop
by Darcie Duttweiler

While Austin may be the land of breakfast tacos, the California delicacy known as the breakfast burrito has also infiltrated the capital city, offering a variety of choices when it comes to a tortilla-filled breakfast. Likewise, for lunch and/or dinner, if you have a hankering for a giant tortilla rolled around with a bunch of not-egg ingredients — typically, meat, rice, and beans — you’re in luck, as Austin has a slew of regular burritos to choose from.

Here are the best burrito spots in Austin, from Korean-fusion chain Chi’Lantro, old-school Tex-Mex classic Matt’s El Rancho, vegan San Francisco-style Mission Street Burritos, fun ones at Bummer Burrito, and breakfast burritos from La Cocina de Consuelo, plus loads more.

For related food needs, here are the best breakfast tacos, best tacos, and best Tex-Mex restaurants in Austin.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Chi'Lantro

Choose your base (rice, noodles, cabbage, spinach, or fries), protein (Korean barbecue steak, spicy chicken, soy-glazed chicken, spicy pork, or marinated tofu), veggies (don’t skip the kimchi), toppings, and sauces, all to make a filling Korean ssäm burrito. Takeout orders can be placed online, most locations feature indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

11005 Burnet Rd #108, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 852-8789
(512) 852-8789

Daygos San Diego Taco Shop

This San Diego-style taco shop is located in North Austin, offering classic California burritos chock full of carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, and, of course, fries. Takeout orders have to be placed online.

10420 Metric Blvd Suite 150, Austin, TX 78758
(619) 629-1165
(619) 629-1165

Ñoños Tacos

For breakfast, the Grande Burrito will stick to your ribs with eggs, potato, bacon, chorizo, beans pico, and cheese, while for lunch, you have your options of pastor, beef or chicken fajita, asada, or barbacoa. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in areas.

102 W Powell Ln, Austin, TX 78753
(512) 609-8601
(512) 609-8601

La Cocina de Consuelo

Build your own breakfast burrito until 11 a.m. with a plethora of filling options, including turkey bacon, nopalitos, chorizo, and more. Or, order from the rest of the menu, which includes more than 25 burritos. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor dine-in services.

4516 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756
(512) 524-4740
(512) 524-4740

Mission Street Burrito

Clocking in at over 1.5 pounds, you can munch on a taste of the Mission with these San Francisco-inspired vegan burritos with fillings like Beyond Meat pork chili verde, Impossible Beef carne asada, Gardein pollo asado, and mushroom and lentil “meat.” Go overboard with the mac and cheese burrito. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are Uber Eats deliveries, and there are outdoor dine-in areas.

3318 Harmon Ave, Austin, TX 78705

Taco Mex

Build your own burrito for breakfast or lunch, and dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online.

2611 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 524-0860
(512) 524-0860

El Chilito

Upgrade any breakfast taco to a burrito all day long, which includes taco ingredients, beans (black or refried), and crispy pepitas. Lunch and dinner burritos include beans and rice. Takeout and DoorDash delivery orders can be placed online, there are outdoor dine-in areas.

2219 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 382-3797
(512) 382-3797

Mi Madre's Restaurant

For breakfast, there’s a Texas-size burrito with eggs, potatoes, avocado, cheese, and a whopping four slices of bacon, and later in the day, there are stewed chicken, beef fajita, and vegetable burritos. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2201 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
(512) 322-9721
(512) 322-9721

Burrito Factory

The University of Texas at Austin students and employees can head to the Dobie Mall for great Mexican fare served by three brothers for breakfast (migas, ham, egg and cheese burrito) or lunch and dinner when the burritos are served with a choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cilantro, and cheese. It’s the sibling spot of South First taco truck El Primo, so you know it’s good. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor dine-in areas.

2025 Guadalupe St # 244, Austin, TX 78705
(512) 227-5060
(512) 227-5060

Super Burrito

Enjoy Super Burrito in downtown Austin or in northwest Austin, where you can order widely inventive burritos consisting of french fries, breaded calamari, three flautas (you read that right), and more. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are outdoor dine-in areas.

817 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78703
(512) 443-8226
(512) 443-8226

Ma'Coco

The East Austin restaurant’s Cali-style burrito is stuffed with carne asada, fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

501 Comal St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 829-8226
(512) 829-8226

Bummer Burrito

Brought to you by the folks behind Little Brother, this truck has two locations: one next door to the downtown bar, as well as one behind East Austin bar and venue Hotel Vegas. Enjoy a breakfast burrito with “trashbrowns” and bummer sauce, or go wild with fun concoctions of jalapeno poppers, Flamin’ hot Cheetos, chili cheese Fritos, and more. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are outdoor dine-in areas.

89 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
(512) 305-3133
(512) 305-3133

Taqueria Chapala

Breakfast burritos filled with refried beans and two items (eggs, meat, avocado, and more) are served all day at this East Cesar Chavez taqueria, as well as lunch and dinner burritos served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and your choice of meat. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor dine-in areas.

2101 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 320-0308
(512) 320-0308

Counter Culture

Go vegan with this cafe’s smothered burrito, full of garbanzo migas, roasted potatoes, tempeh bacun, cashew cheeze, and spinach topped with red sauce, queso, avocado lime sauce, and cashew sour cream. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
(512) 524-1540
(512) 524-1540

Polvos

Along with amazing margaritas, the Tex-Mex mainstay also serves the Goliath burrito, full of cheese, refried beans, and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or vegetables. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2004 S First St Brg, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 441-5446
(512) 441-5446

Matt's El Rancho

Save room after the Bob Armstrong Dip for either a chicken or beef burrito, both of which are easier tackled with a fork and knife, since it comes smothered in sauces. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are indoor and outdoor dine-in services.

2613 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 462-9333
(512) 462-9333

Con Madre Kitchen

With two locations in South Austin, you can enjoy building your own breakfast burrito, as well as a giant 12-inch tortilla filled with bistec, pastor, chicken carnitas, barbacoa, or pork chicharron served with rice, whole black or pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Takeout orders can be placed online, there are outdoor dine-in areas.

628 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704
(512) 547-7996
(512) 547-7996

